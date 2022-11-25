Ellen Ruth Smith, of Warsaw, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, at the age of 86. She was born on March 15, 1936, in Moffett, Okla., to Nelly (Fox) Perceful and Isaac Perceful. At the young age of 16, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Buddy L. Smith, and she married him on Feb. 21, 1952. They were blessed with three sons and enjoyed becoming grandparents multiple times over the 53 years of marriage they shared before Buddy passed away on March 7, 2005.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO