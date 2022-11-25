Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Joseph L. Dyrcz
Joseph L. Dyrcz, 63, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Oct. 28, 1959. Joseph and his former wife, Carol were married in 1987. He is survived by his son Martin Dyrcz, Tyner; and sister Barbara (Craig) Flowers. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth,...
inkfreenews.com
Brian Wordinger
Brian Wordinger, 52, Mishawaka, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Aug. 22, 1970. He is survived by his father, Gary Wordinger, North Manchester; and a daughter, Sophie Wordinger, Wisconsin. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Kevin James Kyle — UDPATED
Kevin James Kyle, 59, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Kevin was born Dec. 29, 1962, in Mount Clemens, Mich., the son of James and Donnasil (Daily) Kyle. He was a well-known musician and guitar instructor and was the owner of KK Professional Guitar Lessons...
inkfreenews.com
Helena C. Elliott
Helena “Granny” Elliott, 89, Leesburg, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Helena was born Jan. 4, 1933, in Waynesburg, Ky., the daughter of Leonard and Margaret “Maggie” (Carrier) Rice. She was united in marriage Jan. 29, 1954, to Charles R “Bob” Elliott, who preceded her in May 2000.
inkfreenews.com
Stephen Allen Anderson
Stephen Allen Anderson, 82, rural Urbana, died at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home in Urbana. He was born July 11, 1940. He married Nancy J. Haupert on Sept. 10, 1963; she survives in Urbana. He is also survived by two daughters, Tracy (Eric) Bostwick, Urbana and...
inkfreenews.com
Kelsa Mae Carr
Kelsa Mae Carr, 84, Rochester, died at 6:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her home. She was born on Nov. 28, 1937, in Floyd County, Kentucky to Whitten and Lucinda (Ratliff) Reffett, Sr. On Oct. 5, 1958, she married Phillip Carr, who survives. She is survived by her husband,...
inkfreenews.com
Grace Ann Whitacre
Grace Ann Whitacre, 90, North Manchester, passed away at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester on Nov. 24, 2022. she was born on Aug. 23, 1932, in Kokomo, to Edgar and Grace (Brewster) Lovelace. Grace married Richard “Dick” Whitacre on December 23, 1950, before he left for the military. They...
inkfreenews.com
Edward D. Ketcham
Edward D. Ketcham, 83, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. He was born on July 3, 1939. Edward D. Ketcham married Dorothy Grzyb on Feb. 28, 1959. Edward is survived by his children Sherry Moricz, Edward Ketcham, Randy Ketcham and William Ketcham; eight siblings; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
John P. Connor
John P. Connor, 73, Kewanna, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born June 27, 1949. On Sept. 30, 1984, John married LuAn Powlen, who survives. He is also survived by two sons, JR (Kelsey) Connor, Indianapolis and Brian (Carolyn) Connor, Alpharetta, Ga.; four grandchildren;...
inkfreenews.com
Linda M. Brown
Linda M. Brown, 74, of South Whitley, died peacefully at her home at 5:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Born on Sept. 9, 1948, in Chicago, she was a daughter of the late John and Grace (Genua) Stockstill. She married Clinton Brown, Jr, in Chicago where they made their first...
inkfreenews.com
Jean Ellon Sturgill
Jean Ellon Sturgill, of Warsaw, and affectionately known by her family and friends as “Mean Jean,” passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation in South Bend, at the age of 75. She was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in Vicco,...
inkfreenews.com
William Russell Harris
William R. Harris, 82, Syracuse, formerly of Marion, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at home in Syracuse. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Virginia ‘Lee’ Hewitt
Virginia “Lee” (Creighton) Hewitt, 87, Bremen, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Bourbon. Lee was born Oct. 15, 1935. Lee married William D Hewitt; he preceded her in death. Lee is survived by her daughter Kurta Miller-Addington, Bremen; son Ken Hewitt, New York; stepdaughter Cathy Packard, South Bend;...
inkfreenews.com
Ellen Ruth Smith — UPDATED
Ellen Ruth Smith, of Warsaw, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, at the age of 86. She was born on March 15, 1936, in Moffett, Okla., to Nelly (Fox) Perceful and Isaac Perceful. At the young age of 16, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Buddy L. Smith, and she married him on Feb. 21, 1952. They were blessed with three sons and enjoyed becoming grandparents multiple times over the 53 years of marriage they shared before Buddy passed away on March 7, 2005.
inkfreenews.com
Carolyn D. Dimmitt
Carolyn D. Dimmitt, 82, died from congestive heart failure with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at We Belong Senior Home in Plymouth. Lifetime Marshall County resident, Carolyn was born in Plymouth, on Sept. 30, 1940, to Glenn Eugene and Helen Elizabeth (Pippenger) Long. That same...
inkfreenews.com
Jessop Ready To Take On Role As North Webster Clerk-Treasurer
NORTH WEBSTER — After nearly two decades, the town of North Webster will soon have a different clerk-treasurer managing its finances. Earlier this year, longtime public servant Betsy Luce announced her intentions to step down from the office she’s held for 19 years and that the local Democrat party had begun its search for her replacement. It didn’t take long before it was announced Leigh Anne Jessop would be assuming that leadership role for the town.
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Atwood Bank Robbery
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Dec. 1, 1980 — After three years of waiting, the Grace College basketball team won its seventh Turkey Classic championship Saturday night, defeating Anderson College 83-80. Not since 1977, when they defeated Bethel College in the finals, had the Lancers captured the Turkey Tourney title.
inkfreenews.com
Statewide Silver Alert Declared For Elkhart Man
ELKHART — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Elkhart man. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Garvin Roberson, a 70-year-old black man who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Garvin was last seen wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black basketball pants, and black tennis shoes. He drives a gray 2022 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 653EKG.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, East CR 350N, east of North Airport Road, Warsaw. Driver: Jo A. Eccles, 40, South Main Street, North Webster. Eccles was traveling west on CR 350N when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $2,500.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Chamber To Host ‘Elf On The Shelf’ Giveaway
WARSAW — Each week until Christmas, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce will be hiding a tiny elf in two local businesses. Daily clues and photos will be posted on the Chamber’s social media pages to help shoppers narrow down which store the elves may be hidden in. $100...
Comments / 0