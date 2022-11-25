JPT Foundation hosts Thanksgiving bingo

For some families, it was all fun and games after Thanksgiving dinner wrapped up.

The JPT Foundation hosted its holiday special bingo on Thursday. Those in attendance got to enjoy some free desserts while playing the game.

More than 120 people came out in hopes of going home with some holiday cash. The president of the foundation said they were paying out $3,500.

“As you can see, the turnout is fantastic. A lot of people wanted something to do later in the day after their family get-togethers and such. We had a really great crowd come out tonight to enjoy bingo. A lot of people brought their family members and stuff so it’s a neat event,” said John Tramontano, president, JPT Foundation.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

The JPT Foundation holds bingo on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday for its normal sessions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.