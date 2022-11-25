Read full article on original website
NOTEBOOK: Blue Raiders will say “Mele Kalikimaka” in the Hawaii Bowl!
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — It's been an exciting Monday in the Murphy Center, as Middle Tennessee Football announced their bowl destination for the 2022 season, heading back to the Aloha State for the Hawai'i Bowl against San Diego State on Christmas Eve. This will be the Blue Raiders second trip...
Blue Raiders headed to the Hawai'i Bowl
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are headed to the postseason once again, and for the fourth time in their last six bowl trips it will have a tropical feel. Middle Tennessee was officially extended an invitation on Sunday for Rick Stockstill's Blue Raiders to represent Conference USA...
Blue Raiders add Joseph Agee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee men's golf will add Joseph Agee of Cookeville to its roster for the 2023-24 season, head coach Mark McEntire announced today. "Joseph is an incredible athlete and mature beyond his years," McEntire said. "He has the work ethic and the goals that will lead him and everyone around him to become better.
HC Keith Vroman Has Announced the 2023 Track & Field Schedule
OMURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee's Track & Field Head Coach Keith Vroman has released their indoor and outdoor schedules for 2023. The full lineup includes a combined 11 meets prior to the Blue Raiders heading to the Conference USA Championships. It is clear that Vroman wanted to take the...
Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – 2022 Championship Week
It’s finally here. Championship week has arrived, and we have the full schedule right here of Middle Tennessee schools. The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Division I Class 3A. East Nashville vs...
Blue Raiders take down Lumberjacks in Quebec
LAVAL, Quebec — Middle Tennessee men's basketball made it two wins in a row Saturday with a 75-63 win over Stephen F. Austin in the Northern Classic at Place Bell. Three Blue Raiders scored in double figures in the win. Withstanding intense SFA defensive pressure, Middle Tennessee put some...
Turnovers, King's putback push Blue Raiders past hot-shooting Montana State
LAVAL, Quebec — Montana State's 23rd turnover of the game gave Middle Tennessee the ball back with 31.9 seconds remaining in the game, facing a one-point deficit. Elias King's second-chance layup gave his team a 72-71 lead, and the Blue Raiders held on for the final 18 seconds to finish the Northern Classic undefeated.
#TitleIX50: Blue Raider Volleyball’s Beverly Keel
I know it's cliché, especially in my world, to sit and write a story about what it is that we're thankful for around Thanksgiving. However, in certain circumstances, I think it's almost needed. In fact, it can even be therapeutic. I've never really thought about it, but this year...
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
Dead Woman Found In Trunk of a Michigan Car IS the missing Murfreesboro Woman
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in the trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday (11/27/2022) following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. 31-Year-old Kassa was reported missing in Murfreesboro by family members on Nov....
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena, Preds games postponed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning. The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. and it has yet to be determined when the teams will make up the game.
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
21 Awesome Things to Do Alone in Nashville, Tennessee (2022)
A place that is home to a long history of creativity that can be seen everywhere today in the sound of the city and an on-the-rise art scene. But it is not all non-stop action, there are spaces for calm as well, wide open landscapes just on the outskirts, and parks that line the Cumberland river as it winds through the center of the city.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV at Opry Mills
Activists call for new option for TN judges to prevent no supervision at age 19. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Toll lanes in Tennessee? State leaders considering …. Some of Tennessee's leaders are expressing an openness...
Best Burgers in Nashville, TN
If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try. With two dry-aged beef patties, American cheese, greens, and Emmy sauce, this burger will win you over. The interior of the restaurant is casual and cozy. The menu offers an array of comfort food favorites to satisfy any craving.
Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the cooldown of Nashville’s piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list. In addition to more inventory on the market, home prices are starting to fall, and sellers are coming up with creative incentives to satisfy […]
Dickson community remembers the victims of the Club Q shooting
Dozens of people gathered a candlelight vigil in downtown Dickson to mourn the five victims lost at Club Q, in Colorado Springs.
Woman who died from self-inflicted wound after police shootout and had body in trunk, identified
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The woman involved in a shootout with Dearborn police and had a body in her trunk was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and has been identified, Michigan State Police said late Monday. The driver was identified as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, Tennessee. The victim...
Joanie's in Murfreesboro To Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants
MURFREESBORO, TN – Local restaurant Joanie’s will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early December. Joanie’s is on the historic Rutherford County Square in Murfreesboro. America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR...
