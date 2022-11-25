ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas QB Hudson Card to Enter Transfer Portal: Report

After losing out on the starting quarterback job at Texas, Hudson Card is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Here’s the full report from Thamel on Twitter. Card did not commit to Texas under Steve Sarkisian, but under former coach Tom Herman,...
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Six Big 12 Teams in Latest ESPN Women’s Bracketology

The Texas Longhorns returned to the Field of 68 in ESPN’s most recent Bracketology for the Women’s NCAA Tournament next March. With the Longhorns’ return, there are six Big 12 teams included in the field:. Iowa State, No. 2 seed in the Seattle Region. Oklahoma, No. 6...
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Highest-Ranked Big 12 Team in Latest AP Men’s Top 25

Four Big 12 teams remained among the nation’s best as the Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 was released after the season’s third week of games. Iowa State at No. 23 (the Cyclones were not ranked last week). Texas Tech fell out of the Top 25 after...
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Iowa State One of Three Big 12 Women’s Teams In AP Top 25

The Big 12 managed to keep three teams in the AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Top 25, released on Monday after Week 3 of the season. Texas at No. 22 (No. 19 last week). Kansas State was at No. 25 last week but dropped out. Oklahoma received 50 votes while Kansas State received 25 votes. Kansas received 17 votes.
AMES, IA
cohaitungchi.com

Things for Seniors to Do in Austin, Texas This Summer

Austin is a vibrant and growing city known for its unique culture, food, music and warm weather, making it a great place to retire. Querencia at Barton Creek, a senior living community in Barton Creek, Texas, is located amid the rolling hills and beautiful scenery of Travis County. While there is plenty to do on-site and nearby, our location also allows older adults to experience all the excitement of downtown Austin. And what’s more energizing than summertime in the city? In this article, we’ll highlight some of the seasonal events in the area and why our team and residents love Greater Austin summers so much.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’

AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Jewish Texans see surge in antisemitism as a precursor to fascism

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As other kids in Austin recovered from trick-or-treating on Halloween last year, Sarah Adelman worried about white supremacists, her mom and their synagogue. After a series of antisemitic incidents around Central Texas, someone set fire to Congregation Beth Israel, where Sarah’s mother, Lori, is a leader.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features

208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock reopens road with low water crossing

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Round Rock police sent a warning about a low water crossing at 200 E Old Bowman Rd. According to a tweet, it was a dangerous are for drivers to cross. The low water crossing could damage vehicles and cause drivers to...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
AUSTIN, TX

