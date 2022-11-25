Read full article on original website
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas QB Hudson Card to Enter Transfer Portal: Report
After losing out on the starting quarterback job at Texas, Hudson Card is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Here’s the full report from Thamel on Twitter. Card did not commit to Texas under Steve Sarkisian, but under former coach Tom Herman,...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Six Big 12 Teams in Latest ESPN Women’s Bracketology
The Texas Longhorns returned to the Field of 68 in ESPN’s most recent Bracketology for the Women’s NCAA Tournament next March. With the Longhorns’ return, there are six Big 12 teams included in the field:. Iowa State, No. 2 seed in the Seattle Region. Oklahoma, No. 6...
What Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said about NIL and coming to Texas, recruiting
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed Name, Image and Likeness when it relates to potential recruits at Monday's press conference, saying that's the last thing he wants to talk about when recruiting players.
Alamo or Cheez-It? Longhorns prepare for 1st bowl game under Steve Sarkisian
In Monday's postseason press conference, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian pulled the curtain back a little bit on his philosophy on preparing for a bowl game. In his coaching career, Sarkisian is 2-2 in bowl games as a head coach, winning the 2010 and 2014 Holiday Bowls with Washington and Southern California.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Highest-Ranked Big 12 Team in Latest AP Men’s Top 25
Four Big 12 teams remained among the nation’s best as the Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 was released after the season’s third week of games. Iowa State at No. 23 (the Cyclones were not ranked last week). Texas Tech fell out of the Top 25 after...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Iowa State One of Three Big 12 Women’s Teams In AP Top 25
The Big 12 managed to keep three teams in the AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Top 25, released on Monday after Week 3 of the season. Texas at No. 22 (No. 19 last week). Kansas State was at No. 25 last week but dropped out. Oklahoma received 50 votes while Kansas State received 25 votes. Kansas received 17 votes.
No. 1 Texas volleyball caps regular season with sweep of West Virginia, will find out 1st round opponent Sunday
The No. 1 Longhorns beat the Mountaineers 25-18, 25-16 and 25-11, and now have to wait and see who their opening-round opponent in the NCAA tournament will be. The tournament selection show is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
cohaitungchi.com
Things for Seniors to Do in Austin, Texas This Summer
Austin is a vibrant and growing city known for its unique culture, food, music and warm weather, making it a great place to retire. Querencia at Barton Creek, a senior living community in Barton Creek, Texas, is located amid the rolling hills and beautiful scenery of Travis County. While there is plenty to do on-site and nearby, our location also allows older adults to experience all the excitement of downtown Austin. And what’s more energizing than summertime in the city? In this article, we’ll highlight some of the seasonal events in the area and why our team and residents love Greater Austin summers so much.
Behind the Scenes: Matthew McConaughey takes on commercials in new UT class
An inside look on Matthew McConaughey's class Script to Screen: Commercials starting in the spring semester at UT Austin.
KSAT 12
UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’
AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
KSAT 12
Jewish Texans see surge in antisemitism as a precursor to fascism
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As other kids in Austin recovered from trick-or-treating on Halloween last year, Sarah Adelman worried about white supremacists, her mom and their synagogue. After a series of antisemitic incidents around Central Texas, someone set fire to Congregation Beth Israel, where Sarah’s mother, Lori, is a leader.
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
Report: Austin home prices cooling the fastest in the US
The latest data shared Monday from real estate company Redfin showed Austin's median price per square foot went up 1.3% year-over-year in October.
Austin runoff election voter guide: What you need to know to vote this December
Here is everything you need to know to vote in the mayoral and city council runoff elections. Several leadership positions in Austin have yet to be decided following the November election. Neither Kirk Watson nor Celia Israel received more than 50% in the Austin mayoral election, forcing a runoff. The...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features
208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
CBS Austin
Round Rock reopens road with low water crossing
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Round Rock police sent a warning about a low water crossing at 200 E Old Bowman Rd. According to a tweet, it was a dangerous are for drivers to cross. The low water crossing could damage vehicles and cause drivers to...
Low Lake Travis water levels are impacting businesses, residents
Water levels in Lake Travis have continued to drop throughout 2022. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Drought conditions and low water levels in Lake Travis continue to affect business owners and residents who live and work in this area, and this is especially true for those in the lake’s inlet near Hudson Bend, several residents said.
fox7austin.com
City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
fox7austin.com
'Goatsgiving': Large Elon Musk GOAT statue delivered to Tesla's Austin headquarters
AUSTIN, Texas - A new statue of Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is turning heads. The metal sculpture features the billionaire's head placed on the body of a goat sitting on the back of a rocket. The sculpture reportedly cost about $600,000 to build, says the Wall Street Journal.
