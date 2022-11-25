Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
KFDM-TV
Ongoing sewage and drainage concerns in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A major sewage problem we reported on back in April is an issue once again for the Amelia neighborhood in Beaumont. Those who live there now say the problem became embarrassing over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was hours before some residents could flush their toilets. KFDM/Fox 4'S...
KPLC TV
Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!
Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
kjas.com
Constable's Corner for Mon, Nov 28th, 2022
So far in the month of November, I have served 29 civil papers. I have served two evictions: one at a local apartment complex and the other off Hwy 63 East. I also served one Writ of Possession in east Jasper. I have a tax sale coming up on December...
kalb.com
Courtney Coco’s mom addresses killer in court: ‘I have zero mercy for you’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The sentencing for David Anthony Burns, 47 of Boyce, has been delayed 24 hours after Burns chose not to waive a right he was entitled to under Louisiana law that requires a sentence to be handed down a day after the denial of a motion for acquittal.
fox4beaumont.com
Jefferson County District Clerk's Office opens for a special passport day on Saturday
BEAUMONT — Jefferson County District Clerks Office is opening its doors on Saturday for passport enrollment. This passport day allows adults and children a no appointment needed opportunity to apply for a passport. The hope is that individuals needing a passport won't have to miss school or work to obtain one.
Teenager certified to stand trial as adult following assault at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 16-year-old teenager from Beaumont could soon stand trial as an adult after an assault at West Brook High School was caught on camera. A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would be certified as an adult took place Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center before Judge Randy Shelton. He was certified and now faces adult charges.
Lake Charles American Press
Joseph’s Electrical Center pulls out all the stops with Polar Express window display
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lake Charles. Joseph’s Electrical Center has unveiled its eye-catching holiday window display based on the beloved holiday film “Polar Express.”. The seasonal creations have been a family tradition now for 50 years, according to Randy Lanza, who oversees...
kjas.com
Loaded log truck rolled into a muddy ditch
A fully loaded log truck somehow rolled into a muddy ditch Monday morning on the far west side of Jasper. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West at Farm to Market Road 777. The truck, owned by Double G Logging in the Call Community, was on the parking...
CASA of the Sabine Neches region gives back to the community with a '12 days of Christmas' gift drive
ORANGE, Texas — CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is kicking off the holidays, giving back to the community by doing their annual gift drive. The donations from the 12 days of Christmas gift drive will go to children served by CASA in the following counties: Orange, Harden, Newton, Jasper, Tyler and Sabine.
Chevron Phillips $8.5B plant expansion could impact housing market in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An $8.5 billion plant expansion could soon increase housing demand in Orange County. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC announced in November 2022 that it has selected a site in Orange County for an "integrated polymers" facility in partnership with QatarEnergy. The company says the new...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 28th, 2022
Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637.
Police hope new Texas temporary tags will help crack down on crime in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Temporary tags in Texas are getting a new look. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles revealed its redesigned version on last week, with new security features aimed at fighting fake paper license plates on vehicles involved in crimes and drivers trying to avoid tolls and registration fees.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 27, 2022. Harry Lee Pendleton II, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired registration plate; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.
kjas.com
Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park
The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
KPLC TV
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT: Off and on rain and storms through the day, a few could be strong
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of us in level two “slight” threat area. Deridder and towards Alexandria they’re on a Level 3 “enhanced” threat area. The northeast portion of Louisiana has a “Moderate” (level 4) threat. Northern Mississippi has the greatest chance of a tornado outbreak. The concern for us is for damaging winds, sizable hail as well the potential for some tornadoes.
Lake Charles American Press
Potential round two of severe weather on Tuesday
The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office is already giving an early heads up to Southwest Louisiana about the slight risk potential of a storm system moving across the region on Tuesday. All modes of severe weather will be possible, the office reported.
Man accused of April 2021 murder of Beaumont man set to stand trial soon
BEAUMONT, Texas — Trial is set to begin Tuesday for a man accused of a 2021 murder in Beaumont. Joaquin Garcia was indicted on September 1, 2021 on one count of murder for the April 2021 stabbing death of 40-year-old Norlan Moreno. The trial will be held before the...
thevindicator.com
Big changes for Liberty County's oldest bank
LIBERTY – Big changes are underway for Liberty County's oldest banking institution and largest local home lender, according to Charles McGuire, Chairman of the Board of the now-former First Liberty National Bank. As of Thursday, Dec. 1, FLNB will be known as First Liberty Bank, officially under the supervision...
