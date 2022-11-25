ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

Ongoing sewage and drainage concerns in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A major sewage problem we reported on back in April is an issue once again for the Amelia neighborhood in Beaumont. Those who live there now say the problem became embarrassing over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was hours before some residents could flush their toilets. KFDM/Fox 4'S...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
DERIDDER, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!

Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Constable's Corner for Mon, Nov 28th, 2022

So far in the month of November, I have served 29 civil papers. I have served two evictions: one at a local apartment complex and the other off Hwy 63 East. I also served one Writ of Possession in east Jasper. I have a tax sale coming up on December...
12NewsNow

Teenager certified to stand trial as adult following assault at West Brook High School

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 16-year-old teenager from Beaumont could soon stand trial as an adult after an assault at West Brook High School was caught on camera. A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would be certified as an adult took place Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center before Judge Randy Shelton. He was certified and now faces adult charges.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Loaded log truck rolled into a muddy ditch

A fully loaded log truck somehow rolled into a muddy ditch Monday morning on the far west side of Jasper. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West at Farm to Market Road 777. The truck, owned by Double G Logging in the Call Community, was on the parking...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 28th, 2022

Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 27, 2022. Harry Lee Pendleton II, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired registration plate; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park

The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT: Off and on rain and storms through the day, a few could be strong

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of us in level two “slight” threat area. Deridder and towards Alexandria they’re on a Level 3 “enhanced” threat area. The northeast portion of Louisiana has a “Moderate” (level 4) threat. Northern Mississippi has the greatest chance of a tornado outbreak. The concern for us is for damaging winds, sizable hail as well the potential for some tornadoes.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Potential round two of severe weather on Tuesday

The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office is already giving an early heads up to Southwest Louisiana about the slight risk potential of a storm system moving across the region on Tuesday. All modes of severe weather will be possible, the office reported.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
thevindicator.com

Big changes for Liberty County's oldest bank

LIBERTY – Big changes are underway for Liberty County's oldest banking institution and largest local home lender, according to Charles McGuire, Chairman of the Board of the now-former First Liberty National Bank. As of Thursday, Dec. 1, FLNB will be known as First Liberty Bank, officially under the supervision...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy