Grant Edward Stewart, 58, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 25, 2022, at his home. A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Bradford, Pennsylvania, on April 5, 1964, he was the son of Gordon Stewart and Geraldine (Doriguzzi) Stewart. Grant was a very hardworking man and took pride in providing for his family. He was very well known for his knowledge of industrial painting. Grant worked for several of the local shipyards and chemical plants, often referred to as a “master blaster.” He enjoyed the simple things in life and will be remembered for his loving nature. More than anything, Grant loved his family, and especially enjoyed his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Geraldine Stewart; his siblings, Greg Stewart and Valerie Stewart; and his best friend, Henry Hines. Grant is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Dana Stewart; his children, Kimberly Cook and husband Justin of Orange, Kassee Huffman and significant other Peter Larcombe of Australia, Sarah Hunter and husband Skylar of Orange, Christopher Huffman and significant other Shelby Koudelka of Kirbyville, and Kyle Stewart of Orange; his grandchildren, Sierra Cook, Hannah Cook, Autumn Newcomb, Nona Hunter, Serenity Hunter, Aaron Larcombe, Carter Grant Larcombe, Harrison Larcombe, and Eli Koudelka; and his siblings, Sheila Bailey, Gary Stewart, Glenn Stewart, Carrie Kisko, Gene Stewart, Michelle Faes, and George Stewart.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO