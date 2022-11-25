Read full article on original website
Shirley Ann LeBlanc, 77, Bridge City
Shirley Ann LeBlanc, 77, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches. Visitation will be...
Grant Edward Stewart, 58, Orange,
Grant Edward Stewart, 58, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 25, 2022, at his home. A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Bradford, Pennsylvania, on April 5, 1964, he was the son of Gordon Stewart and Geraldine (Doriguzzi) Stewart. Grant was a very hardworking man and took pride in providing for his family. He was very well known for his knowledge of industrial painting. Grant worked for several of the local shipyards and chemical plants, often referred to as a “master blaster.” He enjoyed the simple things in life and will be remembered for his loving nature. More than anything, Grant loved his family, and especially enjoyed his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Geraldine Stewart; his siblings, Greg Stewart and Valerie Stewart; and his best friend, Henry Hines. Grant is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Dana Stewart; his children, Kimberly Cook and husband Justin of Orange, Kassee Huffman and significant other Peter Larcombe of Australia, Sarah Hunter and husband Skylar of Orange, Christopher Huffman and significant other Shelby Koudelka of Kirbyville, and Kyle Stewart of Orange; his grandchildren, Sierra Cook, Hannah Cook, Autumn Newcomb, Nona Hunter, Serenity Hunter, Aaron Larcombe, Carter Grant Larcombe, Harrison Larcombe, and Eli Koudelka; and his siblings, Sheila Bailey, Gary Stewart, Glenn Stewart, Carrie Kisko, Gene Stewart, Michelle Faes, and George Stewart.
Bobcats expected to be strong in basketball
There are three reasons the Orangefield Bobcats should be outstanding in basketball this season. The first is the Bobcats return eight players from last year's team, second the junior varsity should supply several new players to the varsity for this campaign, and finally Orangefield moved to the lower 3A classification making it one of the largest schools in its district.
Cardinals resurgent in basketball
A young Bridge City basketball team took its lumps last season. The Cardinals are more mature now and look to be a playoff contender this season. Last year was a rebuilding campaign for Bridge City after a successful season two years ago. The Cardinals lost five seniors going into last season and played only two juniors, multiple sophomores, and a couple freshmen on the varsity.
Mustangs look to rebuild with new faces
This could be a rebuilding year for the West Orange-Stark Mustangs basketball team. Only one Mustang is back on the varsity that won a playoff game last season. West Orange-Stark was up and down most of Coach Chris Castille's first year leading the Mustangs. They struggled early before finding their groove near the end of the district games and making the playoffs. The Mustangs pulled off a bit of an upset winning a playoff game for the first time in four years defeating the always tough Hardin-Jefferson Hawks in the opening round of the post season. Another big upset came up short by four points when WOS fell to Houston Yates in the second round.
Bears hope to repeat last year's playoff run
Little Cypress-Mauriceville made the playoffs last year in basketball, and the Bears enjoyed their finest post season run ever. LCM is looking to improve on its district record and at least match its best previous performance in the playoffs this season. The Bears were a little disappointed by adversity and...
