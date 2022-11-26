ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

'You can feel it:' Black Friday shoppers flock to the mall for things the internet will never have

By Paul Gessler
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412nAS_0jNgnBmF00

Black Friday shoppers flock to the mall for things the internet will never have 01:53

BALTIMORE -- This Black Friday represented a return to "normal" for many shoppers.

The mid-afternoon hours between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. are the busiest at the mall on Black Friday.

WJZ's Paul Gessler saw all sorts of shoppers at the mall in Columbia: some with lists, some browsing, but all looking for the best deals.

People who kicked off the holiday shopping season at the mall told WJZ why they wanted to shop in person.

"It's Black Friday. It's the day after Thanksgiving, said shopper Matthew George. "You gotta get all your deals."

"There's lots of deals and people are typically in a good mood because they also like the deals," said Haven Taylor of Baltimore.

While some say Black Friday shopping is a thing of the past , thanks to online deals, some shoppers are holding on to an institution.

"It's a tradition," George said. "You could go online shopping, but that's not as fun. You gotta be here in the moment."

There's also an aspect cyber shopping can't beat --

"Here, you can touch it," said shopper Mary Williams. "You can see it. You can feel it."

-- and you can feel the holiday season in the air.

"Black friday shoppers are serious shoppers," Williams said. "They come out early. They have a plan. They make a list and they are looking for bargains."

Santa is at the Mall in Columbia for pictures through Christmas Eve, and it also has a Thanksgiving food drive through Wednesday. So, before you shop, drop off some nonperishables for grassroots support of the Howard County community.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Facebook marketplace meeting turns into armed robbery in Starbucks parking lot

GAMBRILLS, MD – A Facebook marketplace meeting to sell products turned into an armed robbery in front of Starbucks on Brandermmill Boulevard in Gambrills on Monday. The seller chose a seemingly safe location for the transaction, but it ended badly. According to police, at around 8:30 pm, officers responded to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery outside of Starbucks. “Two adult victims arranged to sell a coat to an individual on Facebook MarketPlace and agreed to meet at the shopping center,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said today. “As they arrived at the location, an unknown male suspect The post Facebook marketplace meeting turns into armed robbery in Starbucks parking lot appeared first on Shore News Network.
GAMBRILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dunkin' gives 10K grand to Maryland Food Bank, aims to match $1 million in donations

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Food Bank will be receiving a $10,000 grant from the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, according to staff for the foundation.The grant is part of the hunger-relief organization's overall commitment to supporting food banks across the country, foundation staff said.Overall, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has provided $100,000 worth of grants to 10 Feeding America partner food banks, according to foundation staff.The hunger-relief organization aims to increase its impact on the community by matching up to $1 million in donations between Tuesday and Wednesday, foundation staff said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Is Your House Decked Out For The Holidays? Let Us Know

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Are you feeling festive? Do you enjoy spreading holiday cheer? Is your house lit up and decked out for the holidays?If you answered yes to all of those questions, then we've got just the thing for you.Introducing Holiday Lights: our campaign to showcase the best holiday light displays the Baltimore area has to offer. Over the next several weeks, we'll feature some of our favorite local displays on WJZ and CBSN Baltimore.Think of it as our way of saying happy holidays -- and your chance to show off those incredible decorations at home.Wondering how to get your light display featured on TV? We've made it real simple: all you have to do is snap a photo or video with your smartphone and upload it to Twitter. But be sure to add #BeOnWJZ, so we can find it.Or, if you'd like to submit them via email, drop us a line at BeOn@wjz.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

First annual Black Friday Flea Market supports black-owned businesses

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More than 60 black-owned businesses came together Saturday for the first annual Black Friday Flea Market in Baltimore. The flea market was up and running at Baltimore Unity Hall, with technology, art, handmade jewelry, clothes, food and more for sale. There was more than just the...
BALTIMORE, MD
pasadenavoice.com

Anne Arundel County Food Bank Sees Increased Food Needs This Holiday Season

Prices of goods and services nationwide have become higher because of inflation. The average household is now spending $311 more a month on groceries than prior to this period of growing inflation. With the current high costs of essentials, many families are struggling to put nutritious meals on the table and turning to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and its network of more than 70 member agency food pantries for food assistance. On average, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank serves 38,400 people each month to meet the high demand for food in the area.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
actionnews5.com

Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJLA) - A Starbucks employee from Maryland has been suspended after the word “monkey” was reportedly printed as the name on a Black customer’s drink label. Customer Monique Pugh believes the Nov. 19 incident was racially motivated. She says she was the only Black woman...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)

Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

K Town Bistro Closes Permanently

K Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington, has been listed as “permanently closed” for a few weeks. We hav been told the restaurant closed at the beginning of November and the website has been updated to include only the following message: “Thank you for the support these past 12 years. It was a pleasure serving you all. The bistro will be passed on to a new ownership“
KENSINGTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Holiday Hack: Why you should try flying on Thanksgiving Day

BALTIMORE -- Some people spent Thanksgiving Day traveling toward their holiday plans.WJZ's Caroline Foreback talked to people who were thankful to be flying in and out of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Thursday.The choice to fly on Thursday was a strategic one for many people."I think Thanksgiving is one of the best days to travel," said James Schaus of Orlando, Fla. "Not that many people. The plane even had a few empty seats. I haven't seen that in a while."Schaus said that he and his wife flew into BWI from Orlando on Thanksgiving day to avoid the crowds at...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens distribute coats, gloves, hats to those in need at Baltimore's Helping Up Mission

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens stepped into the community to make sure residents battling homelessness and addiction are warmer this winter.More than a dozen Ravens teamed up with Helping Up Mission and distributed coats, hats, gloves and socks to those in need.Among those handing out warm clothing was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.Craig Singleterry, Vice President of Security for the Ravens, knows first-hand what it's like to not have a coat in the wintertime. On Monday, thanks to him and the Ravens, about 250 people received some comfort.Singleterry told WJZ that nearly two decades ago, he saw a man walking down the...
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Sharing the Light

One of the most celebrated events on the Chesapeake Bay began humbly in 1981, when a guy named Jim Langer, who lived aboard his boat in Spa Creek, strung Christmas lights up in his rigging and paraded around Annapolis Harbor. The idea caught on and the one-man show quickly turned into a multi-boat parade. By 1988, the event was proclaimed the official Maryland Winter Celebration. Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade will feature dozens of boats ranging from a 75-foot skipjack from the Annapolis Maritime Museum to smaller sailboats, dressed-up Boston Whalers and more, gathered to dazzle more than 30,000 spectators surrounding the harbor on Saturday, December 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon to Gaithersburg (Restaurants, Retail, and More)

Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Gaithersburg, MD, as well as an update on the future plans for Lakeforest Mall (updated November 26, 2022). Kabob N Karahi. Kabob N Karahi, a Pakistani restaurant that also serves some Indian cuisine, is aiming to...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
theburn.com

Burning Question: What is going into the former Joann Fabrics in Leesburg?

Burning Question: Any idea what is going in the shopping center next to the new Dolce and Ciabatta location in Leesburg? Where Joann Fabrics used to be? — Brittany T. Brittany, you are not alone in wondering. We’ve gotten this question several times in recent weeks. And it’s a good reminder for us that not every reader sees every story we post — much to our chagrin.
LEESBURG, VA
Nottingham MD

Maryland city named among worst for singles

BALTIMORE, MD—With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles. Some singles are closer to a happily-ever-after than they think, but it depends on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Aberdeen Police save bird that flew into power line, spiraled to ground

BALTIMORE -- Aberdeen Police Department officers saved the life of a bird that flew into a power line on Monday, according to authorities.Two officers noticed a bright flash of light and realized that a Common Starling had made contact with it before spiraling down to the ground, police said.One of the officers immediately ran over to the bird, which appeared lifeless, according to authorities.That officer picked up the bird and began rubbing its belly. Soon after, the bird clutched the officer's hand and stood up, police said.The officer continued to rub its belly until the bird flew away, police said.Aberdeen Police decided to name the bird "Flash," according to authorities. 
ABERDEEN, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy