Read full article on original website
Related
‘Our patients come first:’ Atlanta healthcare workers share what they are thankful for
ATLANTA, Ga. — Healthcare workers told Channel 2 Action News what they are thankful for this year. At a time when emergency rooms are having to add tents to deal with a high number of patients, healthcare workers in the Emergency Room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Scottish Rite campus took the time to share what they are thankful for this year.
bwcatlantasouth.com
Because We Care - Atlanta South
Tuesday, Community Development For Real People (CD4RP) will collect Christmas Toys for Adopt A Family for the 9th Annual Adopt A Christmas Toy Giveaway. We need your help supporting our 9th Annual Adopt A Family Christmas Toy Giveaway. CD4RP Adopt a Family Toy Giveaway will be held Saturday, December 17th at Red Oak United Methodist Church. The event time is from 10am to Noon.
wabe.org
The Earthshot Prize
Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize – Prince William's environmental award. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
Holiday Events Galore!
The holiday celebrations are back in full force, and everyone is ready to get out and get together for a good time. Here are some of the area events, shows, concerts, and parties that will get your holiday spirit burning bright. Family Fun and Shopping Buckhead Village The Veranda Jewel Box welcomes guests into an […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Atlanta prioritizing homeless support in affordable housing agenda
Synya Bradshaw and Maria Hairston moved to Georgia from North Carolina with nothing but their clothes and few personal i...
Ga. officers come to the rescue after women break down Black Friday shopping
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A pair of women and a young child shopped until their car dropped on Black Friday. Luckily, some officers came to the rescue. Woodstock Officer M. Dunn was working near the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta when he noticed a vehicle had stalled on nearby Ridgewalk Pkwy.
Talking With Tami
Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles 14th Annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse
Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, the city’s leading luxury lifestyle and design magazine, will unveil the 14th annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse and Marketplace benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in November. The monthlong decorators’ showcase, which takes place November 17 through December 11, is located inside a 10,505 square foot residence newly constructed by builder KBD Development & Construction, architect Harrison Design, and landscape architect Floralis Garden Design.
saportareport.com
Bridges between Black and white
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the life of the remarkable and humble Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd was celebrated at her lifetime home church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End. It is the blessed congregation of mostly Black faithful that begs to be chronicled by this event. Dot...
AMC’s closure cost Atlanta a rare cluster of highly diverse doctors
Dr. James Fortson had been providing emergency ear, nose and throat services at Atlanta Medical Center’s downtown and Ea...
wabe.org
Great Performances
The world of classical performing arts is brought to the comfort of your living room. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
‘Problem with parental supervision:’ Half of Georgia’s youth in custody say they’re in gangs
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to crack down even harder on gangs after a shooting she believes to be gang-related claimed the life of a 12-year-old over the weekend. Zyion Charles was shot and killed on Saturday night on the 17th Street bridge...
AccessAtlanta
20+ of the most festive things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday season
Here are some of our favorite things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday season:. Atlanta is the perfect place to shop around this holiday season. The city is full of one-of-a-kind, locally-owned businesses and holiday markets where you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Check out our guide to holiday markets in Atlanta HERE.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parents allegedly use children to shoplift from Coweta County Kohl’s
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A couple allegedly used their children to shoplift from a Kohl’s in Coweta County Oct. 6. The couple and their three children entered the Sephora section and stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, according to police. The couple were seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20
Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and […] The post Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
Atlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back
The Grocery Spot, a community-supported free grocery store in Atlanta, dedicates shopping nights just for teachers and school staffers.
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands headed to State Farm Arena
The HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation 501(c)3 announced this week plans for The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition, which features the headlining event Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The event is at 5 p.m. on Sunday,...
THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers struggle, triumph in metro Atlanta
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is following three new teachers in their first year in the classroom. This is the first part of that series.
wabe.org
Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?
This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
Comments / 2