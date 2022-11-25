ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 2

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Our patients come first:’ Atlanta healthcare workers share what they are thankful for

ATLANTA, Ga. — Healthcare workers told Channel 2 Action News what they are thankful for this year. At a time when emergency rooms are having to add tents to deal with a high number of patients, healthcare workers in the Emergency Room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Scottish Rite campus took the time to share what they are thankful for this year.
ATLANTA, GA
bwcatlantasouth.com

Because We Care - Atlanta South

Tuesday, Community Development For Real People (CD4RP) will collect Christmas Toys for Adopt A Family for the 9th Annual Adopt A Christmas Toy Giveaway. We need your help supporting our 9th Annual Adopt A Family Christmas Toy Giveaway. CD4RP Adopt a Family Toy Giveaway will be held Saturday, December 17th at Red Oak United Methodist Church. The event time is from 10am to Noon.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

The Earthshot Prize

Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize – Prince William's environmental award. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Holiday Events Galore!

The holiday celebrations are back in full force, and everyone is ready to get out and get together for a good time. Here are some of the area events, shows, concerts, and parties that will get your holiday spirit burning bright. Family Fun and Shopping Buckhead Village The Veranda Jewel Box welcomes guests into an […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Talking With Tami

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles 14th Annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse

Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, the city’s leading luxury lifestyle and design magazine, will unveil the 14th annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse and Marketplace benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in November. The monthlong decorators’ showcase, which takes place November 17 through December 11, is located inside a 10,505 square foot residence newly constructed by builder KBD Development & Construction, architect Harrison Design, and landscape architect Floralis Garden Design.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Bridges between Black and white

On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the life of the remarkable and humble Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd was celebrated at her lifetime home church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End. It is the blessed congregation of mostly Black faithful that begs to be chronicled by this event. Dot...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Great Performances

The world of classical performing arts is brought to the comfort of your living room. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

20+ of the most festive things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday season

Here are some of our favorite things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday season:. Atlanta is the perfect place to shop around this holiday season. The city is full of one-of-a-kind, locally-owned businesses and holiday markets where you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Check out our guide to holiday markets in Atlanta HERE.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Parents allegedly use children to shoplift from Coweta County Kohl’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A couple allegedly used their children to shoplift from a Kohl’s in Coweta County Oct. 6. The couple and their three children entered the Sephora section and stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, according to police. The couple were seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20

Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and […] The post Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?

This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy