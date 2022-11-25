ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes restaurants up for Just Eat's 'best breakfast' award

Foodies in Buckinghamshire could soon be celebrating having the UK's 'best breakfast' within easy reach. That's because fast food chain Leon, which has two branches in Milton Keynes, is in the running for the title in the annual Just Eat Restaurant Awards. The Bucks sites at Midsummer Place and in...
Pensioner robbed in Olney Sainsbury's sparking CCTV appeal

Police are investigating a theft that saw a pensioner's wallet taken in a Buckinghamshire supermarket. The incident involved a man in his 70s who saw his wallet stolen from his pocket. Officers have now released CCTV images of two men they believe have information regarding the incident. The theft took...
'Big, big' shortage of British free-range turkeys this Christmas

Consumers have been warned of a “big, big shortage” of British free-range turkeys this Christmas with half already dead due to bird flu. Half of the free-range turkeys produced for Christmas in the UK have already been killed in the bird flu epidemic, British Poultry Council chief executive Richard Griffiths told the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.
Over-60s can still get 10% off their shopping at supermarket every Tuesday

Pensioners have been reminded they can still get ten per cent off their grocery shop every week at one of the biggest supermarkets in the land. MoneySavingExpert has highlighted that the over-60s offer from Iceland is still running after it was launched during the summer. Each Tuesday, people aged 60...

