Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Milton Keynes restaurants up for Just Eat's 'best breakfast' award
Foodies in Buckinghamshire could soon be celebrating having the UK's 'best breakfast' within easy reach. That's because fast food chain Leon, which has two branches in Milton Keynes, is in the running for the title in the annual Just Eat Restaurant Awards. The Bucks sites at Midsummer Place and in...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Pensioner robbed in Olney Sainsbury's sparking CCTV appeal
Police are investigating a theft that saw a pensioner's wallet taken in a Buckinghamshire supermarket. The incident involved a man in his 70s who saw his wallet stolen from his pocket. Officers have now released CCTV images of two men they believe have information regarding the incident. The theft took...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Street causing two nations to battle it out for Guinness World Record becomes local landmark
Breaking a Guinness World Record is one mean feat to accomplish, which is exactly one very unusual street did - by being crowned the world's steepest street. The street of Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, a seaside resort better known for its castle, won the quirky accolade in 2019. The...
buckinghamshirelive.com
'I compared chocolate Santas from Aldi, Poundland and Lidl to find a cheap and tasty Lindt alternative'
It's almost December, which means even Scourge can't complain about it being 'too early' to talk about Christmas. And there's one thing you cannot escape during the festive season. Chocolate. It's everywhere, in every shape, form, dessert, and biscuit. But there is something extra magical about choccy Santas. Luckily they're...
buckinghamshirelive.com
'Big, big' shortage of British free-range turkeys this Christmas
Consumers have been warned of a “big, big shortage” of British free-range turkeys this Christmas with half already dead due to bird flu. Half of the free-range turkeys produced for Christmas in the UK have already been killed in the bird flu epidemic, British Poultry Council chief executive Richard Griffiths told the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Over-60s can still get 10% off their shopping at supermarket every Tuesday
Pensioners have been reminded they can still get ten per cent off their grocery shop every week at one of the biggest supermarkets in the land. MoneySavingExpert has highlighted that the over-60s offer from Iceland is still running after it was launched during the summer. Each Tuesday, people aged 60...
Comments / 0