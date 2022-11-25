TSSAA Semifinals: Dawgs “peaking at the right time” heading into tonight’s Final Four matchup with Yellow Jackets

Read full article on original website
WBKO
Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
mainstreetmaury.com
Business booming for Lebanon deer processor
With deer season underway, guns are booming and so is business at Walker’s Butcher Block in Lebanon. “In past years we’ve processed between 800 and 900 deer, and we anticipate about the same number again this season,” says Chris Walker, who four years ago took over the business formerly called Lebanon Locker, assisted by wife Terri.
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!. Boutique Bazaar’s Annual Christmas Market brings together over 100 unique vendors for a shopping extravaganza! The marketplace is held in the beautiful 37,000 sq ft barn at Bagsby Ranch, as well as in the lovely 40 acres of outdoor space surrounding the barn. Purchase tickets online.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee woman, 26, jumped out window and disappeared off the face of the earth
OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young woman jumps out of her bedroom window, barefoot wearing only pajamas. She runs into dense woods and disappears off the face of the earth. Her friends and supporters are saying law enforcement totally failed Kaitlyn Ledbetter. It is a rough place surrounded...
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Academy Sports + Outdoors Bed Bath & Beyond Best Buy Belk CoolSprings Galleria Rivergate Mall Mall at Green Hills Stones River Murfreesboro Costco Dick’s Sporting Goods Foot Locker Kohl’s Lowe’s Petco Publix REI Opry Mills Target Tractor Supply Ulta Walmart The post These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
maconcountychronicle.com
Local Teen Dies From Crash Injuries
Eighteen-year-old Levi Matthew Cassidy, of Macon County, died from injuries he sustained in a one-car crash on Cold Springs Road at the Anchor Lane intersection, on Friday, November 11, 2022. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Levi Cassidy was driving east on Cold Springs Road in a...
smithcountyinsider.com
The results are in! Winners of the 2022 Smith County Insider ‘Best of the Best’ Awards
The results are in and the votes have been tallied for the first ever Smith County Insider ‘Best of the Best’ Awards. Nominations were taken for two weeks, the nominations were compiled onto a ballot, then voting began on November 9 and ended on November 21. Voting and nominations were done via Google Forms. 1,046 people casted a vote!
ucbjournal.com
CRMC Endocrinology Office and Diabetes Center to temporarily suspend services
Cookeville – Effective January 1, 2023, Cookeville Regional Medical Center will temporarily be suspending the services offered through the CRMC endocrinology office and the Diabetes Center. Efforts to recruit endocrinology providers to the area continue. “Endocrinology continues to be an area that is difficult for recruitment but remains a...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN BECOMES JEALOUS OVER VIDEO GAMES AND HEAD-BUTTS BOYFRIEND
City units were dispatched to Myrtle Ave. for a possible domestic dispute. Upon arrival an officer spoke to Olivia Delgrosso at the front door. She was unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, crying and had blood all over her face coming from her nose. She stated that she and her boyfriend, Tyler Potter, had gotten into an argument. Mr. Potter had a swollen lower lip and had a small amount of blood coming from his nose. They both stated that they had been drinking.
wcluradio.com
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
Man arrested after massive meth bust in Putnam County
Nearly 10 months after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Putnam County authorities announced a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN FOUND UNRESPONSIVE FROM “LIQUID HEROIN” ARRESTED FOR DUI AND POSSESSION OF GLOCK
City units were dispatched to a man slumped over in a car parked on the side of Miller Avenue. As an officer arrived in the area, dispatch advised that the man was unresponsive. The complainant was an off duty EMS employee. The officer arrived at 12:14 p.m. where the complainant was requesting Narcan for the man inside the vehicle. The officer was advised that the man had already been given a 4mg dosage of Narcan. The man had slow respirations, pinpoint pupils, and was still slumped over and not responding. A second dose of 4 mg of Narcan was administered to the man immediately. The officer also sternum rubbed the man’s chest several times. He became more alert for several seconds and then closed his eyes again. The man then slowly regained alertness and his respirations became more normal after the second dose of Narcan had time to counteract the drug overdose. Emergency personnel arrived on scene where he was then removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher by EMS. When asked by EMS staff what he had taken he replied “Liquid Heroin“.
Suspect Has Active Arrest Warrant for Indecent Exposure in Gallatin
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Anthony Arbolay Bauza. Anthony Arbolay Bauza currently has an active arrest warrant for indecent exposure that occured on 11-24-22. If you have any information regarding Anthony’s location, contact the Gallatin Police Department or Officer House with the Gallatin Police Department at [email...
smithcountyinsider.com
Murray pleads guilty to second degree murder in 2019 South Carthage murder case
Press Release from District Attorney General, Jason Lawson’s Office. On November 28, 2022, James Matthew Murray entered a plea of guilty to the crime of second-degree murder regarding his involvement in the death of Jason Neusse. Murray’s plea will require him to serve 30 years at 100% without the possibility of parole. According to prosecutors, Murray’s plea was based on his role in the commission of the Aggravated Burglary that resulted in Neusse’s death in April of 2019.
Male Suspect Uses Fake ID and Stolen Credit Cards in Gallatin
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate this suspect. This male used a fake ID and stolen debit card to purchase around $2k worth of cell phones. Any information on this case, please contact GPD @ 615-452-1313.
