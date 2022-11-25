Read full article on original website
Spirit Lake School Board Unanimously Approves Safety Plan
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake school board unanimously approved the much -publicized safety plan that would arm up to ten non-teaching staff members last night. The district says that after soliciting input they received 187 in support and 102 in opposition. Of the fifty respondents identifying themselves as school employees, 47 said they supported the plan, two were ambivalent, and only one was opposed. A majority of those to speak last night were also in favor.
Area Officials Working to Find Solution For Local Homelessness
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Area officials are working to find a solution to help those considered to be homeless in Clay County and Spencer. Mayor Steve Bomgaars says this in an issue is something that will have to be handled in a more regulated manner as time goes on which is what led to a brainstorming session between elected leaders and social workers earlier this month.
Snow Events Declared in Spencer and Storm Lake
Northwest IA (KICD) — The snowfall this morning has led to a snow event being declared in multiple cities. Citizens in Spencer are asked to have their vehicles removed from streets by midnight for crews to remove snow. The event will last until 7 am tomorrow morning. Storm Lake...
Spirit Lake Police Chief has Concerns About School Safety Plan
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake school board has been accepting public input about their safety plan that would involve arming school personnel. Police Chief Shane Brevik has sent them a letter clarifying that his lack of comment on the issue should not be mistaken for support. The Chief says he currently stands where he did when the plan was first mentioned: that a safety plan has “merit”, but that arming civilians to deal with armed intruders provides a false sense of security and might interfere with actual law enforcement efforts.
Weekly Health Update: Giving Tuesday
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The holidays are known as the season of giving and this coming Tuesday, designated as Giving Tuesday, can act as the real kick-off for some. Sara Taylor is the Director of the Spencer Hospital Regional Healthcare Foundation. She tells KICD News the foundation is once again doing an annual fundraiser aimed at helping those perhaps at greater need than in the past.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Gets AEDs
Jackson, MN (KICD) — The Sheriff in Jackson County, Minnesota says his department has received some life-saving technology to be installed in every squad car. Shawn Haken says each unit will receive a state-of-the art “A.E.D.” or Automated External Defibrillator. Haken tells KICD News the Leona M....
Two Injured and One Dead in Emmet County Crash
Estherville, IA (KICD) — An Estherville woman lost her life and two others were injured in a rural Emmet County Crash on Sunday morning. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a two vehicle crash one mile South of the Iowa/Minnesota border on Highway 4 was reported to the Emmet County Communications Center just after 9 am. The caller also stated a person was trapped in a vehicle.
Motion to Suppress Evidence Heard in Dickinson County Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Attorneys on both sides of a Northwest Iowa murder case are arguing what should and should be allowed to be presented when it goes to trial. Right now 27 year old Christian Goyne Yarns from Spirit Lake is set to stand trial on 1st degree murder next week in Buena Vista County. He’s accused of shooting 24 year old Shelby Woizeschke on the morning of February 3rd in the parking lot of her employer in Milford. She succumbed to those injuries a few days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
Former Emmetsburg Funeral Director Receives Probation
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — Andrew Joyce, operator of Joyce Funeral Home in Emmetsburg and Graettinger was arrested and charged with felonies including ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of felony theft and selling funeral services without a permit in 2020. Joyce had been selling prepaid funeral plans which by state...
Storm Lake Man Wins Lottery Prize
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has won one of the top prizes currently offered by the Iowa Lottery. Yasser Damanhoury purchased an “Extreme Cash” ticket at the Brew convenience store at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive. It turned out to be the twelfth ticket worth the top prize of a quarter million dollars.
John Elder, 86, of Spirit Lake
Services for 86-year-old John Elder of Spirit Lake will be Tuesday, November 29th at 2pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Mark Hood, 58, of Estherville
Services for 58-year-old Mark Hood of Estherville will be Thursday, December 1st at 10:30am at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7pm at the Funeral Home.
Doris Treimer, 96, of Hartley
Services for 96-year-old Doris Treimer of Hartley will be Thursday, December 1st at 10:30am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-7pm, with the family present from 5-7pm at Hartley Funeral Home.
Peg Norris, 90, of Spencer
Funeral services for 90-year-old Peg Norris of Spencer will be Thursday, December 1st, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Ronald Peters, 84, Sibley
Services for 84 year old Ronald Peters of Sibley will be held 10:30am on Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sibley. Burial at the Union Cemetery in Harris. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 30th from 2 to 7pm with the family present from 5 to 7pm at the Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
Orville Taylor, 99, of Hartley
Memorial Services for 99-year-old Orville Taylor of Hartley will be Friday, December 2nd at 11am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Connor Uhde sentenced
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Connor Uhde, one of the men convicted for his part in the 2021 death of David McDowell has received his sentence. Uhde had entered an Alford Plea to the lesser charges of Attempted Murder and 3rd Degree Kidnapping the week before his trial was to begin. He gave this plea, not admitting guilt but acknowledging he could likely be found guilty at trial, in exchange for his testimony in the trial against the other defendant Cee Jay Van Der Wilt.
2022 Spencer Winter Sports Preview: Boys Swimming
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – We will wrap up our Spencer Winter Sports Previews with the Tiger Boys Swim Team. Spencer brings a good group to the pool this year, with some key returners, and Coach Kady Chapman says the numbers have increased exponentially this year. Practice started back on...
2022 Boys Basketball Preview: Harris-Lake Park
Lake Park, Ia (KICD) – With the Boys Basketball season firing up this week we will now preview some of our regional teams. First is Harris-Lake Park. The Wolves return almost everyone from a season ago, and coach Jeff Sohn is looking forward to see what his roster can do.
Sports Schedule: 11/28/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. For Girls and Boys Basketball Double-Headers Estherville-Lincoln Central goes to Algona. In Girls Only Games Harris-Lake Park goes to Alta-Aurelia. In Girls Wrestling, Emmetsburg, GTRA, and Sioux Central will go to the Manson-Northwest Webster Girls Invitational.
