Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake school board has been accepting public input about their safety plan that would involve arming school personnel. Police Chief Shane Brevik has sent them a letter clarifying that his lack of comment on the issue should not be mistaken for support. The Chief says he currently stands where he did when the plan was first mentioned: that a safety plan has “merit”, but that arming civilians to deal with armed intruders provides a false sense of security and might interfere with actual law enforcement efforts.

SPIRIT LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO