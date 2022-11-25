Read full article on original website
bigcountry1077.com
Sewer Upgrade Complete
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The CEO of Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer says a multi-year, multi-faceted project to keep sewage out of West Lake Okoboji has been completed. Steve Anderson says the final phase was a difficult process of winding sewer to home owners on the South side of Center Lake.
bigcountry1077.com
Spirit Lake School Board Unanimously Approves Safety Plan
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake school board unanimously approved the much -publicized safety plan that would arm up to ten non-teaching staff members last night. The district says that after soliciting input they received 187 in support and 102 in opposition. Of the fifty respondents identifying themselves as school employees, 47 said they supported the plan, two were ambivalent, and only one was opposed. A majority of those to speak last night were also in favor.
bigcountry1077.com
Snow Events Declared in Spencer and Storm Lake
Northwest IA (KICD) — The snowfall this morning has led to a snow event being declared in multiple cities. Citizens in Spencer are asked to have their vehicles removed from streets by midnight for crews to remove snow. The event will last until 7 am tomorrow morning. Storm Lake...
bigcountry1077.com
Area Officials Working to Find Solution For Local Homelessness
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Area officials are working to find a solution to help those considered to be homeless in Clay County and Spencer. Mayor Steve Bomgaars says this in an issue is something that will have to be handled in a more regulated manner as time goes on which is what led to a brainstorming session between elected leaders and social workers earlier this month.
bigcountry1077.com
Spirit Lake Police Chief has Concerns About School Safety Plan
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake school board has been accepting public input about their safety plan that would involve arming school personnel. Police Chief Shane Brevik has sent them a letter clarifying that his lack of comment on the issue should not be mistaken for support. The Chief says he currently stands where he did when the plan was first mentioned: that a safety plan has “merit”, but that arming civilians to deal with armed intruders provides a false sense of security and might interfere with actual law enforcement efforts.
bigcountry1077.com
Storm Lake Man Wins Lottery Prize
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has won one of the top prizes currently offered by the Iowa Lottery. Yasser Damanhoury purchased an “Extreme Cash” ticket at the Brew convenience store at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive. It turned out to be the twelfth ticket worth the top prize of a quarter million dollars.
bigcountry1077.com
Two Injured and One Dead in Emmet County Crash
Estherville, IA (KICD) — An Estherville woman lost her life and two others were injured in a rural Emmet County Crash on Sunday morning. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a two vehicle crash one mile South of the Iowa/Minnesota border on Highway 4 was reported to the Emmet County Communications Center just after 9 am. The caller also stated a person was trapped in a vehicle.
bigcountry1077.com
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Gets AEDs
Jackson, MN (KICD) — The Sheriff in Jackson County, Minnesota says his department has received some life-saving technology to be installed in every squad car. Shawn Haken says each unit will receive a state-of-the art “A.E.D.” or Automated External Defibrillator. Haken tells KICD News the Leona M....
bigcountry1077.com
Former Emmetsburg Funeral Director Receives Probation
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — Andrew Joyce, operator of Joyce Funeral Home in Emmetsburg and Graettinger was arrested and charged with felonies including ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of felony theft and selling funeral services without a permit in 2020. Joyce had been selling prepaid funeral plans which by state...
bigcountry1077.com
Mark Hood, 58, of Estherville
Services for 58-year-old Mark Hood of Estherville will be Thursday, December 1st at 10:30am at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7pm at the Funeral Home.
bigcountry1077.com
Ronald Peters, 84, Sibley
Services for 84 year old Ronald Peters of Sibley will be held 10:30am on Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sibley. Burial at the Union Cemetery in Harris. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 30th from 2 to 7pm with the family present from 5 to 7pm at the Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
bigcountry1077.com
Doris Treimer, 96, of Hartley
Services for 96-year-old Doris Treimer of Hartley will be Thursday, December 1st at 10:30am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-7pm, with the family present from 5-7pm at Hartley Funeral Home.
bigcountry1077.com
Paul Gillman, 87, of Ruthven
Services for 87-year-old Paul Gillman of Ruthven will be held at a later date. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
bigcountry1077.com
Mary Jackson, 80, of Spencer
Services for 80-year-old Mary Jackson of Spencer will be Wednesday, November 30th at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer. Visitation will begin Tuesday at 2pm, with the family present from 5-7pm at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
bigcountry1077.com
Peg Norris, 90, of Spencer
Funeral services for 90-year-old Peg Norris of Spencer will be Thursday, December 1st, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
bigcountry1077.com
Connor Uhde sentenced
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Connor Uhde, one of the men convicted for his part in the 2021 death of David McDowell has received his sentence. Uhde had entered an Alford Plea to the lesser charges of Attempted Murder and 3rd Degree Kidnapping the week before his trial was to begin. He gave this plea, not admitting guilt but acknowledging he could likely be found guilty at trial, in exchange for his testimony in the trial against the other defendant Cee Jay Van Der Wilt.
bigcountry1077.com
Orville Taylor, 99, of Hartley
Memorial Services for 99-year-old Orville Taylor of Hartley will be Friday, December 2nd at 11am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
bigcountry1077.com
Sports Schedule: 11/28/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. For Girls and Boys Basketball Double-Headers Estherville-Lincoln Central goes to Algona. In Girls Only Games Harris-Lake Park goes to Alta-Aurelia. In Girls Wrestling, Emmetsburg, GTRA, and Sioux Central will go to the Manson-Northwest Webster Girls Invitational.
