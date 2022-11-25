Read full article on original website
UC-Berkeley can't use race in admissions. Is it a model for the country?
BERKELEY, Calif. - The University of California at Berkeley has labored to enroll more Black and Latino students in the quarter century since the state barred the consideration of race or ethnicity in its admissions. Still, those groups remain underrepresented at the renowned public university here on the eastern shore...
