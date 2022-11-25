Read full article on original website
Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Michigan After Blowout Win
As much as it may pain Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, to give Michigan their props, he was ready to eat a slice of humble pie after his alma mater was trounced by the Wolverines. Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit congratulated Michigan on their win. He praised head coach Jim...
Roundtable: Can Lions Still Make Playoffs in 2022?
Latest All Lions Roundtable focuses on whether the Detroit Lions can still make the playoffs during the 2022 season.
Dan Campbell's weekly Monday news conference for Detroit Lions: Watch replay
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is set to speak Monday at 2:15 p.m. in Allen Park as the Lions return to action this week after a 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak, but was still a positive moment for the team, as the...
The Chicago Bears could hold much power in 2023 NFL Draft
It was an eventful morning for the Chicago Bears as they entered into a Week 12 matchup with the New York Jets. In a year where they indeed know who their quarterback of the future is in Justin Fields, the Bears didn’t even know who would start the game against the Jets. It ended up being Trevor Siemian instead of Nathan Peterman, who looked like the starter for a split-second.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan players plant flag at midfield of The Horseshoe following dominant upset of Ohio State
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus. At halftime, the Buckeyes were leading 20-17. However, the Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in the 2nd half. The Wolverines racked up over 500 yards of offense and forced C.J. Stroud to throw 2 INTs. The dominant...
Detroit News
Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed to enter NFL Draft
East Lansing — Jayden Reed could have come back to Michigan State for one more season, but on Sunday the senior wide receiver made it official by announcing he was declaring for the NFL Draft. “Thank you Spartan Nation for the countless memories here at Michigan State,” Reed posted...
Yardbarker
Barry Sanders believes Lions are on an upward trajectory
In just a few weeks, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell went from on the hot seat to just two and a half games out of the final wild card spot in the NFC. Winners of three straight heading into Week 12, the Lions gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle in a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving, prompting franchise legend Barry Sanders to acknowledge the team’s mid-season turnaround.
Detroit Lions Hold No. 3 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order sees Detroit Lions holding a top pick.
Detroit News
Here's how Michigan State football can still make a bowl game
It might not officially be over, but Michigan State’s chances of playing in a bowl game are quickly diminishing. With 79 teams currently eligible for the 82 spots in 41 bowl games, there’s a better than decent chance those bowl games will need to dip into the pool of 5-7 teams to fill things out. To do that, the bowls must follow the Academic Progress Rate (APR), starting with the highest score and moving down until the sports are filled.
Detroit News
'Time to say goodbye to baseball': Tigers' Miguel Cabrera bracing for his final season
Detroit — Miguel Cabrera is throwing a party in Miami on Wednesday, a massive gala and auction to raise money for his foundation and, at a press gathering on Monday, he acknowledged that the 2023 season would be his last. Mostly, the press event was in Spanish. But to...
Detroit News
Michigan State tumbles in Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll
After debuting in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll last week, Michigan State took a tumble Monday. The Spartans dropped eight spots to No. 20 in this week's poll, following a 2-1 showing at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. Michigan State, playing without regulars Jaden Akins...
Detroit News
Red Wings — most of them, anyway — revel in Michigan's victory over Ohio State
Detroit — Dylan Larkin was in a good mood Sunday after practice as the media began to stroll into the Red Wings' locker room. Larkin's cheerfulness wasn't surprising. There was, after all, Michigan's 45-23 victory Saturday over Ohio State, and Larkin being a former Michigan Wolverine. Which also led...
Detroit News
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic avoids serious injury: 'Not as bad as it seemed'
Detroit — The Pistons suffered another blow to their starting lineup when Bojan Bogdanovic went down with a leg injury with 24 seconds left in the Pistons' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Bogdanovic was about to initiate a fast break when Suns forward Torrey Craig stepped on...
Detroit News
Sunday's NBA: Zubac has 31 points, 29 rebounds as Clippers beat Pacers
Los Angeles — Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday. Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was...
Detroit News
Six Lions land among top 10 at their positions in initial batch of Pro Bowl voting
Allen Park — In recent years, it's not been uncommon for the Detroit Lions to fare poorly in Pro Bowl voting, but the team has landed six players in the top-10 of their positions in the first wave of balloting this season. Center Frank Ragnow is fourth among centers,...
Detroit News
A look back at state football finals: Belleville, De La Salle, King repeat as champs
Detroit — The usual suspects took home state championship trophies from Ford Field over the weekend with Belleville, Warren De La Salle and Detroit King repeating as champs while legendary coach Herb Brogan came away with his 10th state championship with Jackson Lumen Christi. Oh, and Grand Rapids West...
