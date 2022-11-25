ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

The Chicago Bears could hold much power in 2023 NFL Draft

It was an eventful morning for the Chicago Bears as they entered into a Week 12 matchup with the New York Jets. In a year where they indeed know who their quarterback of the future is in Justin Fields, the Bears didn’t even know who would start the game against the Jets. It ended up being Trevor Siemian instead of Nathan Peterman, who looked like the starter for a split-second.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit News

Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed to enter NFL Draft

East Lansing — Jayden Reed could have come back to Michigan State for one more season, but on Sunday the senior wide receiver made it official by announcing he was declaring for the NFL Draft. “Thank you Spartan Nation for the countless memories here at Michigan State,” Reed posted...
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

Barry Sanders believes Lions are on an upward trajectory

In just a few weeks, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell went from on the hot seat to just two and a half games out of the final wild card spot in the NFC. Winners of three straight heading into Week 12, the Lions gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle in a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving, prompting franchise legend Barry Sanders to acknowledge the team’s mid-season turnaround.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Here's how Michigan State football can still make a bowl game

It might not officially be over, but Michigan State’s chances of playing in a bowl game are quickly diminishing. With 79 teams currently eligible for the 82 spots in 41 bowl games, there’s a better than decent chance those bowl games will need to dip into the pool of 5-7 teams to fill things out. To do that, the bowls must follow the Academic Progress Rate (APR), starting with the highest score and moving down until the sports are filled.
EAST LANSING, MI

