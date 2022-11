Before the 2021 season, the Ohio State Buckeyes hadn’t lost to the Michigan Wolverines since 2011, marking a decade of dominance over their bitter rivals. But after falling to Michigan last year and losing in a blowout once again this season, the Buckeyes have now lost back-to-back games to the Wolverines and won a game in the series since 2019. The sudden shift in the rivalry has Ohio State fans ready to make a head coaching change – even if it means bringing back an old coach.

1 DAY AGO