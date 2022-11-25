Read full article on original website
Steve Waugh: 'The public has almost overdosed on cricket'
"For the fans and spectators, it is hard to make a connection because you're not sure who is playing"
Pakistan v England: Brendon McCullum wants tourists to continue attacking approach
Venues: Rawalpindi, Multan & Karachi Dates: 1-5, 9-13 & 17-21 December. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, plus Test Match Special commentary on BBC Sounds. England will continue to play an aggressive brand of Test cricket during their three-match series in Pakistan, says coach Brendon McCullum. Ben...
South Africa’s power game condemns England and Jones to another defeat
The world champions brushed England aside 27-13 at Twickenham to increase the pressure on Eddie Jones
Stats - Latham goes past Nathan Astle
He also scored a record 65.6% of the runs made during an unbroken stand of 221 with Kane Williamson
World Cup roundup: Iran stuns Wales with late goals
Iran scored two goals in second-half stoppage time to hand Wales a devastating 2-0 loss in Group B action Friday
Holder urges West Indies quicks to not get 'carried away seeing carry and bounce' in Perth
"The most important thing for our bowlers is to make sure the Australian batters work really hard for their runs"
SL vs AFG: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for 2nd ODI
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will clash against each other in the 2nd ODI of the series on Sunday. Sri Lanka were scoring at a good rate in the 1st ODI however didn’t have wickets in hand which forced them to lose the match by 60 runs. Afghanistan on the other hand exploited the conditions quite well and emerged victorious in the series opener.
WBBL's 'bold and ambitious' expansion plan: 'Bigger games in bigger stadiums'
"What this season has done is give us real momentum into the future and we see incredible untapped upside in the WBBL"
Gambhir picks Hardik, Shaw as India's future captaincy candidates
"Prithvi Shaw is one I feel can be a very aggressive captain, a very successful captain because you see that aggression in the way a person plays the sport"
England arrive in Pakistan for first Test tour since 2005
England have arrived in Pakistan for their first Test tour of the country since 2005.The squad and staff were escorted by helicopter from the airport, with the roads closed for their arrival in Islamabad ahead of the first Test on 1 December.The Test matches follow seven T20I matches which took place in September and October – with England clinching the series 4-3 – and for the majority of England’s red-ball team it will be their first visit to the country.Only James Anderson was there when England last played Tests and one-day internationals in Pakistan back in 2005, and the seam bowler...
Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
England 0-0 USA: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: The US were the better side, but England dug in for a point that keeps them in control of Group B and all but qualifies them for the knockouts. Scott Murray was watching.
South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has 'positive' discussions with World Rugby
Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says. Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials. He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director...
Brendon McCullum: 'We'll be pushing for results. If we get outplayed, that's okay'
England coach says team will stick to positive approach for first Test series in Pakistan since 2005-06
On this day in 2012: Ashley Giles appointed England limited-overs head coach
England named Ashley Giles as their new limited-overs head coach on this day in 2012.Giles was appointed to take over the Twenty20 and one-day sides from England team director Andy Flower, who was looking to reduce his role within the national set-up.Flower remained team director and would tour with the Test team, while Giles took charge of the limited-overs tour of India.Former Warwickshire and England left-arm spinner Giles had led Warwickshire to the County Championship title the previous September as director of cricket.He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed England ODI and T20 head coach and to be...
Gaikwad smashes List A record with seven sixes in 43-run over
Shiva Singh was the bowler to suffer in the penultimate over of the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final match in Ahmedabad
World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar
An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky...
Wales v Australia: Principality Stadium roof partially open because of fault
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. The Principality Stadium roof will be partially open for Wales' Autumn Series finale against Australia on Saturday because...
Zampa gets chance to push Test claims in rare Sheffield Shield appearance
The legspinner will make his first first-class appearance since 2019 if selected against Victoria
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Wales build-up as Gareth Southgate hints at starting 11
England and Wales will do battle in a decisive World Cup 2022 Group B match on Tuesday evening with places in the knockout stages in Qatar up for grabs for both teams.England’s path to the last 16 looks the much simpler of the two as they only need to avoid defeat by four or more goals against their British rivals to secure a place in the second round. The Three Lions will have their eyes on topping the group however, which they would achieve with victory over a side they haven’t lost to since 1984, while a draw would...
