susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: The Return of Cold, Wind and Snow
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are forecasting a few storms that are on track to bring back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada during the week ahead. A quick-hitting storm will pass through the...
Record-Courier
The Nov. 28, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A motorist survived a dip in the East Fork off Highway 88 around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when a Subaru went off the highway and into the river. A deputy on scene helped him to shore. One of the few instances when not having much water in the river is a good thing.
Tahoe Rescue Team Locates Missing 78-Year-Old Hiker Before ‘Freezing Temperatures’ Set In
Last week, Truckee-based Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team responded to a call regarding a missing hiker in Paige Meadow. Luckily, officials were able to locate the 78-year-old man before freezing temperatures set in across the region that night. The Placer County Sherriff’s office reached out to the nonprofit, all-volunteer...
Record-Courier
Highway closes Saturday for Parade of Lights
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about the road closures which will occur prior to the Parade of Lights start time on Saturday. Roads will close at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 5 p.m. Parade floats will begin to roll from Heritage Park...
Nevada Appeal
Wrong-way-driver alert system set for I-580 in Carson
The Nevada Department of Transportation is preparing to install high-tech systems on freeway off-ramps to fix a problem that occurs far too often. The problem is sleepy or impaired drivers who drive up an off-ramp and end up on the freeway driving in the wrong direction, potentially resulting in a crash with oncoming traffic. That scenario results in about 500 deaths each year nationwide.
kunr.org
Millions of homes are being built in fire-prone areas of Mountain West as wildfire risks grow
On a recent blue-skied morning, high in the hills of south Reno, Nevada, a construction crew bent steel rebar for the foundation of a new house. They used a machine about the size of a microwave. “You see how quick that went?” said Peter Picetti, owner of PF Picetti Construction,...
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
FOX Reno
Caught on camera: Bear vs. inflatable Christmas decoration outside Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Poor Rudolph won't be able to play in any reindeer games after a bear had its way with some Christmas decor in a Lake Tahoe neighborhood. David Lester of Zephyr Cove woke up to find Rudolph on the ground unresponsive....
Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery
PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
Injuries reported in crash involving truck near Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A crash that left a semitruck in an embankment shut down traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Truckee Saturday morning, CHP Truckee said in a Facebook post. Authorities shut down traffic on eastbound I-80 at Hirschdale Road after the crash which happened on Floriston Way. Injuries...
Nevada Appeal
Central Lyon Fire, county partner for community center
The Lyon County Commission has directed interim County Manager Andrew Haskin to work with the Central Lyon County Fire District in acquiring Mound House Fire Station 36 at 56 Red Rock Road for a community center in exchange for a vacant parcel at 58 Red Rock Road. The county was...
kkoh.com
UPDATE: Missing Woman Found Safe
The Reno Police Department has advised that the subject of a missing person search has been found. 56-year-old Sandra Hendrix was last seen late on Wed Nov 23rd, but has since been located and is safe. The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman....
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Eating in Tahoe on a budget
Lake Tahoe is known for crystal clear water, sought after mountain slopes, endless hiking options and some gourmet dining experiences. But what about finding quality food without emptying the wallet? Tahoe has that covered as well. Empanash. Looking for delicious carnivorous or vegetarian options? Empanash has all bases covered, no...
KOLO TV Reno
Convention Center now home to pickleball in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you head over to the back side of the Reno Sparks Convention Center, and head in through the door near loading bay 15, you’ll find the new home of pickleball in Reno. “it’s growing like crazy,” said Bob Basso of the Truckee Meadows Pickleball...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavenly Holiday Family Festival in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Heavenly Holiday Family Festival is returning to South Lake Tahoe starting with the 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at the base of the Heavenly Gondola. This year, Santa Claus will be lighting the 65 foot cut...
Thrillist
This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey
Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
KOLO TV Reno
SPCA of Northern Nevada one of many non-profits fundraising on Giving Tuesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While many are shopping online and looking for the best Cyber Monday deals, some are looking forward to the day after. “Tomorrow is the most important day of the holiday giving season and that is Giving Tuesday,” said Jill Dobbs, the SPCA of Northern Nevada’s Executive Director.
Record-Courier
Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem
We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
Nevada Appeal
Supervisors consider rate hike for city dump
Customers of the Carson City Landfill could see higher tipping fees starting in July if the Board of Supervisors embraces proposed new rates at the Dec. 1 meeting, which starts at 8:30 a.m. in the community center. According to a staff report by Darren Schulz and Rick Cooley of Carson...
mynews4.com
Authorities respond to overdose in Sparks, no mass casualty incident
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police and fire personnel responded to a three person overdose on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at the 200 block of Sawyer Way on Nov. 26 just before 1:30 p.m. Sparks Police Department officials say all subjects were transported to...
