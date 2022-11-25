ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Newark fire captain assaulted while responding to fire

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly threw a can of food at a fire captain on Sunday as the first responder worked to extinguish a blaze in Newark, officials said. The fire captain was responding to a fire under Route 21 at the 100 block of Riverside Avenue, a place where homeless individuals […]
NEWARK, NJ
BronxVoice

Daily News

Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park

Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Facing surge in homeless students, teachers in Queens open a store offering free food and items

Teachers and staff at one Queens elementary school have converted a recreation area into the ‘Cubs Boutique,” a free store where parents and kids can find everything from clothing and food, to household items. Teachers are volunteering their time after school and during their free periods, sorting through donated goods, to ensure students and families have what they need. [ more › ]
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Atlas Obscura

Bronx Christmas House of the Garabedian Family

For decades now, the Bronx Christmas House of the Garabedian Family has become a local legend. Pay a visit to the Yuletide landmark any time from Thanksgiving to Epiphany (January 6th) and you’re in for a treat. Nativity scenes, old Blockbuster video promotional figurines, carousel horses, and dozens of creepy costumed mannequins. You’ll find it all here.
BRONX, NY
truecrimedaily

NYC mom accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old and 11-month-old sons

THE BRONX, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old mother is accused of stabbing and killing her 3-year-old and 11-month-old sons in a bathtub over the weekend. According to NYPD Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie, on Saturday, Nov. 26, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers from the 46th Precinct in the Bronx were dispatched to a location on Echo Place regarding a woman "acting erratic, but nonviolent." She was reportedly trying to burn items in the kitchen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for Brooklyn psychiatric facility death: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a man who was found unresponsive in the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in September, police announced. Shakim Devega, 28, was found unresponsive at the facility on Clarkson Avenue, near Albany Avenue, on Sept. 20, according to the NYPD. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Baby-faced suspect stabs, bites teen in NYC subway melee over vaping: cops

The city’s latest subway crimes include a teen being bitten and stabbed by a baby-faced suspect when the victim confronted a group of people vaping on a Brooklyn platform, cops say. Another guy also was menaced with a knife for possibly including the wrong man in a photo he was taking on a Queens train, a 70-year-old man got bashed on the head with an umbrella during a fight in a subway elevator on the Upper East Side, and another victim randomly had his nose broken on a train in Brooklyn, police sources said Monday.  The bitten 19-year-old victim was waiting for a C train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Bronx mom described by relatives as obsessed with demons charged with murdering her two young sons

The young Bronx mother described by relatives as obsessed with demons has been charged with murdering her two young sons, police said Monday. Dimone “Brenda” Fleming was charged with two counts of murder Sunday but has not yet been released from St. Barnabas Hospital. She was taken there for psychiatric evaluation after 11-month-old Octavius Canada and 3-year-old Daishawn Fleming were found ...
BRONX, NY

