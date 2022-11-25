Read full article on original website
Newark fire captain assaulted while responding to fire
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly threw a can of food at a fire captain on Sunday as the first responder worked to extinguish a blaze in Newark, officials said. The fire captain was responding to a fire under Route 21 at the 100 block of Riverside Avenue, a place where homeless individuals […]
PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in death of man shot in neck in the Bronx
The NYPD is looking to locate a vehicle sought in connection to the death of a man who was shot in the neck in the Bronx last week.
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in Bronx
BRONX - Residents in a Bronx community are mourning after a mother was in custody in the fatal stabbing of her two young boys at a homeless shelter. Shock permeated the Mount Hope neighborhood where a mother was in custody after the fatal stabbing of her two children Deshawn Fleming, age 3 and 11-month-old Octavius Canada. Hours after the murder a makeshift memorial was created by residents outside the building on Echo Place.
Car stolen in BX with 1-year-old girl inside found with child unharmed, suspect sought
A carjacker who stole a vehicle in the Bronx Monday night with a baby inside is being sought by police, authorities said.
Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park
Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
Facing surge in homeless students, teachers in Queens open a store offering free food and items
Teachers and staff at one Queens elementary school have converted a recreation area into the ‘Cubs Boutique,” a free store where parents and kids can find everything from clothing and food, to household items. Teachers are volunteering their time after school and during their free periods, sorting through donated goods, to ensure students and families have what they need. [ more › ]
12 people injured in fire at NYCHA housing complex in the Bronx: FDNY
Firefighters jumped into action after a fire broke out at a NYCHA housing complex in the Bronx Monday night.
NBC New York
NYC Mother Charged in Stabbings of Her 2 Boys; Family Tries Making Sense of Killings
A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood were the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
Atlas Obscura
Bronx Christmas House of the Garabedian Family
For decades now, the Bronx Christmas House of the Garabedian Family has become a local legend. Pay a visit to the Yuletide landmark any time from Thanksgiving to Epiphany (January 6th) and you’re in for a treat. Nativity scenes, old Blockbuster video promotional figurines, carousel horses, and dozens of creepy costumed mannequins. You’ll find it all here.
NYC mom accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old and 11-month-old sons
THE BRONX, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old mother is accused of stabbing and killing her 3-year-old and 11-month-old sons in a bathtub over the weekend. According to NYPD Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie, on Saturday, Nov. 26, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers from the 46th Precinct in the Bronx were dispatched to a location on Echo Place regarding a woman "acting erratic, but nonviolent." She was reportedly trying to burn items in the kitchen.
19 people injured, including a firefighter, in Brooklyn apartment building fire
The blaze began in the building's compactor chute.
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child
Adult-themed barber shop in NY has shut down.Photo by(@snoopdogg/Instagram) The Dominican hair salon in West Harlem, New York that caught attention for its questionable advertising technique – see photo – has since closed. Los Muchachos Santana was originally located on Amsterdam Ave and West 108.
Police arrest man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx
Investigators charged Dashawn Williams, 28, with a rape that happened in mid-September and a second rape earlier this month.
Man found dead on ground outside Bronx sheet metal supplier
The man, who has not been identified, was found in front of a sheet metal fabrication business at 1243 Oak Point Ave. in Hunts Point shortly before 4 a.m.
Man arrested for Brooklyn psychiatric facility death: police
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a man who was found unresponsive in the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in September, police announced. Shakim Devega, 28, was found unresponsive at the facility on Clarkson Avenue, near Albany Avenue, on Sept. 20, according to the NYPD. Police […]
Recent dorm intrusions leave NYU students on high alert for their safety at school
Even with security measures in place at the NYU dorms, there have allegedly been two separate intrusions in the past few weeks. NYU students are on high alert.
Baby-faced suspect stabs, bites teen in NYC subway melee over vaping: cops
The city’s latest subway crimes include a teen being bitten and stabbed by a baby-faced suspect when the victim confronted a group of people vaping on a Brooklyn platform, cops say. Another guy also was menaced with a knife for possibly including the wrong man in a photo he was taking on a Queens train, a 70-year-old man got bashed on the head with an umbrella during a fight in a subway elevator on the Upper East Side, and another victim randomly had his nose broken on a train in Brooklyn, police sources said Monday. The bitten 19-year-old victim was waiting for a C train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New...
Bronx mom described by relatives as obsessed with demons charged with murdering her two young sons
The young Bronx mother described by relatives as obsessed with demons has been charged with murdering her two young sons, police said Monday. Dimone “Brenda” Fleming was charged with two counts of murder Sunday but has not yet been released from St. Barnabas Hospital. She was taken there for psychiatric evaluation after 11-month-old Octavius Canada and 3-year-old Daishawn Fleming were found ...
Small Business Saturday: Organic Botanica, a community staple for 60+ years
In honor of Small Business Saturday, News 12 sat down with a local business that has been passed down for generations.
Armed smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery in Jersey City caught on video
Five men looted a Jersey City jewelry store Sunday in an armed smash-and-grab robbery, carrying out thousands in cash and as much jewelry as they could hold, according to Jersey City police and a video of the incident. At least one of the five men was armed in the 4:30...
