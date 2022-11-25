ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo

Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Mark Talley hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in memory of late mother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mark Talley is the son of Geraldine Talley, who was killed in the racist Tops mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue. Since that horrific May 14th day, he’s made it his mission to help his community in any way. Geraldine’s family remembers her love of...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Shops in Elmwood Avenue participate in Small Business Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- It’s Small Business Saturday, a day encouraging people to shop local retailers, boutiques and restaurants. Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo saw a rush of customers this afternoon. “Small Business Saturday is today, the day after Black Friday and it’s a ton of fun. It’s just so important...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Thankful Fur Pets Expo event helps animals back into homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a Saturday vendors market at the McKinley Mall, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club hosted their Thankful Fur Pets Expo. The Ten Lives Club said there were a lot of adoptions during the COVID pandemic as many people worked from home. But once people went back to the workplace, they said they saw a spike in surrenders.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

‘You’re supporting a local person who very well could be your neighbor’ WNY shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

EAST AURORA N.Y. (WIVB) – Local businesses across Western New York are getting ready for one of their busiest days of the year, Small Business Saturday. “I’m so excited. We’ve been preparing for months,” said Lindsey Vega, who owns Level Up Buffalo. She started her business during the pandemic and at first it was all […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project

Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

