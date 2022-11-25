Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Buffalo pastor, his 2 sons call attention to people experiencing homelessness
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A host of volunteers got busy Saturday after a Buffalo pastor and his two sons wrapped up their annual week spent living with people who are experiencing homelessness. This is the 24th year Pastor Eric Johns of the Buffalo Dream Center has done this, in an...
Mobile banking “BankOnWheels” coming to WNY
BankOnBuffalo launched a mobile banking service, “BankOnWheels,” to provide complete bank services to several underserved communities in Western New York.
Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo
Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
Viral Facebook Post About Buffalo Will Give You The Chills
This Facebook post has gone viral about Buffalo, New York. As it should. It proves that Buffalo is not only the City of Good Neighbors but also that these snowstorms in Western New York often gets, define us. After 80+ inches of snow fell in parts of Western New York,...
One last time; Pastor Eric Johns has seen it all in 24 years and has one more in him
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - When Pastor Eric Johns of the Buffalo Dream Center set out 24 years ago to bring attention to the plight of the homeless, things were different.
Mark Talley hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in memory of late mother
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mark Talley is the son of Geraldine Talley, who was killed in the racist Tops mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue. Since that horrific May 14th day, he’s made it his mission to help his community in any way. Geraldine’s family remembers her love of...
Shops in Elmwood Avenue participate in Small Business Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- It’s Small Business Saturday, a day encouraging people to shop local retailers, boutiques and restaurants. Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo saw a rush of customers this afternoon. “Small Business Saturday is today, the day after Black Friday and it’s a ton of fun. It’s just so important...
Thankful Fur Pets Expo event helps animals back into homes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a Saturday vendors market at the McKinley Mall, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club hosted their Thankful Fur Pets Expo. The Ten Lives Club said there were a lot of adoptions during the COVID pandemic as many people worked from home. But once people went back to the workplace, they said they saw a spike in surrenders.
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
NY AG James sues Western NY nursing home, claims it failed to protect residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced new plans Tuesday to protect nursing homes. She is suing a nursing home in Western New York, claiming it forced employees to work while sick and failed to implement policies to protect residents, leading to unsafe conditions. She...
Code Blue 32 issued for City of Buffalo and southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather turns colder in the Buffalo area this week, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Tuesday night and during the day Wednesday. The following overnight shelters will be open Tuesday night:. Holy...
Enter to Win a Pack of 15 Meals of Your Choice From Balanced Body Foods
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Balanced Body Foods to give away a Pack of 15 Meals of Your Choice ($145 value). This prize includes 15 meals of the...
‘You’re supporting a local person who very well could be your neighbor’ WNY shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
EAST AURORA N.Y. (WIVB) – Local businesses across Western New York are getting ready for one of their busiest days of the year, Small Business Saturday. “I’m so excited. We’ve been preparing for months,” said Lindsey Vega, who owns Level Up Buffalo. She started her business during the pandemic and at first it was all […]
Son of 5/14 victim serves up Thanksgiving meals for the needy to honor her memory
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Friends of Night People charity served up a holiday dinner for those in need with an added purpose of paying tribute to the kind and caring spirit of a woman who was taken from her family and this community back in May at the Top's shooting.
Buffalo Police want clarification on medical marijuana policy
The Buffalo Police Union that represents its officers wants to know the policy regarding medical marijuana and drug testing.
Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
How Old Do Kids Have to Be to Stay Home Alone in New York State?
Do you remember the first time you stayed home alone as a kid?. Recently, I discussed with a group of friends the first time we stayed home alone. A handful of my friends are now parents and navigating this situation and were trying to get a feel of what the norm is nowadays in 2022.
More Fake Twitter Accounts Are Fooling People In Buffalo
While the folks who are creating these accounts may be doing so all in good fun, if you're not paying attention to what you're seeing it may pose a danger to people. More fallout from the continued deregulation of Twitter is starting to have a larger impact on Buffalo and Western New York.
Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project
Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
