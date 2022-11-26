ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Canada takes 2 medals in monobob, Humphries 3rd for US

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIYIg_0jNfuu1E00

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Canada took the top two spots in the first women’s monobob World Cup race of the season Friday, while Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. won the bronze.

Bianca Ribi finished her two runs in 1 minute, 50.89 seconds for her first win on the top women’s circuit. She was 0.27 seconds faster than fellow Canadian slider Cynthia Appiah, and Humphries had the fastest time in the second heat to finish third, 0.29 seconds off the pace.

First-run leader Laura Nolte of Germany crashed in her second run and finished seventh.

The U.S. had three of the nine sleds in the very light season-opening field. Nicole Vogt was sixth and Riley Compton was eighth.

In the two-man race later Friday, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich — the reigning Olympic and World Cup champion in both two- and four-man races — opened his season with yet another win. It was his 61st victory in his last 74 major international races.

He teamed with Alexander Schuller for the win in 1:42.22 over the British sled driven by Brad Hall and pushed by Taylor Lawrence (1:42.33). Johannes Lochner and Erec Bruckert were third for Germany.

Frank Del Duca of the U.S. was last in the 10-sled field, after he and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor crashed in their first run. Manteo Mitchell replaced Abdul-Saboor for the second heat.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
The Associated Press

Canelo slams Messi over Mexico team World Cup jersey

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In one corner, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. In the other, Lionel Messi. The Argentina star may have gotten into trouble with the wrong person after moving the Mexican national team jersey with his foot while celebrating his team’s much-needed World Cup win against Mexico on Saturday.
The Associated Press

FIFA charges Germany for no player at news conference

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany was charged in a disciplinary case by FIFA on Monday, though not for its players’ “hands covering mouths” protest before playing a World Cup game last week. FIFA said it opened a case against the German soccer federation for not bringing...
The Associated Press

Argentina-Mexico World Cup Spanish TV gets 8.9M US viewers

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico was the most-watched Spanish-language World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history, drawing 8.9 million viewers on Telemundo television and the streaming services of Telemundo and Peacock. The game, which started at 2 p.m. EST Saturday, topped the previous...
The Associated Press

World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
The Associated Press

Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France pledged Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne,...
The Associated Press

Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada

MONTREAL (AP) — Pedro Meraz says living in Colima, Mexico, was like living in a war zone, with shootings, burning cars and dismembered bodies being left outside of schools. When his wife Rocio Gonzalez, a 28-year-old lawyer who worked with abused women, began receiving death threats from a cartel and the local authorities ignored her pleas for assistance, they knew they had to leave.
The Associated Press

Belarus' top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a longtime associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64. Belarusian authorities didn’t name the cause of death. Makei wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012, Makei served as Lukashenko’s chief of staff and earlier had worked as presidential adviser. Lukashenko offered his condolences to Makei’s family, according to the presidential office.
The Associated Press

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
theScore

3 key questions ahead of Canada's vital World Cup clash with Croatia

Canada pushed Belgium to the absolute brink in a revealing Group F opener, proving to the world what John Herdman, his players, and the entire country already felt going into the World Cup: This team belongs. But Canada's fearless performance didn't translate into a win. Ultimately, there's no room for...
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 1:56 p.m. GMT

China eases COVID rules after wide protests of lockdowns. BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe “zero COVID” strategy Monday after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. The government made no comment on the protests or the criticism of Xi, but the decision to ease at least some of the restrictions appeared to be aimed at quelling anger. Still, analysts don’t expect the government to back down on its COVID strategy and note authorities are adept at stifling dissent. It wasn’t clear how many people were detained since protests began Friday and spread to cities including Shanghai, the country’s financial center, and the capital, Beijing.
The Associated Press

Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup viewers in Saudi Arabia say the government has blocked a Qatari-owned streaming service that was supposed to broadcast matches in the kingdom. The suspension has stunned and outraged customers of TOD TV, which holds the rights to show the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. TOD TV is owned by Qatar’s beIN Sports Media Group.
The Associated Press

United States Investing Championship Ten-Month Results

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The United States Investing Championship today announced the leaders for the first ten months of 2022. Three hundred sixteen top traders participated, but only 26, or 8%, reported profits, according to contest organizer, Dr. Norman Zadeh. The United States Investing Championship is a real money, verified competition that allows up-and-coming traders to showcase their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Mark Minervini, and David Ryan. Participants specify an account number at the beginning of the year for tracking purposes and use their brokerage statements to verify performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005230/en/ Maziyar Yousefizad (Photo: Business Wire)
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Paris Olympics to offer tickets in unique global public draw

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics say that they are soon launching a unique new system -- an online public draw from Dec. 1 to allocate tickets worldwide. Officials revealed details in a press conference Monday, explaining that the ticketing draw would be open to everyone around the world in stages from Thursday until Jan. 31, 2023. Some 10 million tickets for the games and 3.4 million for the Paralympics will be made available on the online platform.
The Associated Press

AO ArtBall Changes The Game With A Record-Breaking Serve Of Tickets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | Frankfurt: 8LO | OTCQB: NFTFF) (“NFT Tech”), a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, is pleased to announce continued sport innovation and the next phase of the AO ArtBall, a token-gated NFT experience for Tennis Australia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005226/en/ AO Artball Complimentary Ground Pass (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
581K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy