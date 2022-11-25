Read full article on original website
Will Smith Broke His Silence On What Happened When He Slapped Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars, And He Said It Was A "Horrific" Night
"There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?”
Jennifer Lawrence Goes Makeup-Free For NYC Outing With Son Cy, 9 Mos.: Photos
Jennifer Lawrence, 32, looked as content as could be during her latest outing with her new son, Cy. The actress and the nine-month-old took a stroll in New York City, NY on Monday and she appeared to be makeup-free as she pushed his stroller and flashed a smile. She kept warm in a black coat, baggy gray pants, and boots, as her hair was pulled back in a ponytail and she topped the look off with sunglasses.
Here's How Jenna Ortega And The "Wednesday" Team Pulled Off That Iconic Dance Scene
Wednesday's dance in Wednesday has already sparked so many fan reactions, and it's a moment Jenna Ortega created herself.
Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Video Of Her 4-Year-Old Singing Karaoke On Stage
The actor's daughter hilariously showcased her vocal abilities on the Disney hit “Let It Go" and other tunes.
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
It Pains Me To Even Say This, But Yes People, Christina Ricci Played Wednesday Addams Back In The Day
A lesson in Pop Culture History 101.
17 Actors Whose Performances Completely Saved What Otherwise Would've Been "Meh" Movies
"It's ridiculous and pretty dumb when you think about it, but the cast makes it so much fun you don’t care."
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
Okay, all of these are absolutely throwing my mind for a loop.
