BVNK acquires UK licensed E-Money Institution to accelerate expansion
BVNK, the next-generation payments platform for global businesses, today announces it has acquired UK fintech, System Pay Services Limited (SPS Ltd), to accelerate expansion. SPS Ltd is registered as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) in the UK and offers a one-stop payment solution for businesses — providing e-money services, e-wallets, and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive, and process payments.
CoinTelegraph
ApeCoin geo-blocks US stakers, two Apes sell for $1M each, marketplace launched
United States-based ApeCoin (APE) holders could miss out on staking rewards after the U.S. was added to a list of regions geo-blocked from using an upcoming APE staking service. Blockchain infrastructure company Horizen Labs, which is building the site on behalf of the ApeCoin decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), revealed the...
Binance deploys $1 billion initiative to bail out crypto entrepreneurs
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance revealed a plan to prop up the industry with a $1 billion recovery fund following the collapse of one of its competitors, FTX.
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s When the Bitcoin and Crypto Bear Market Will End, According to deVere Group CEO Nigel Green
Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is months away from coming to an end. Green says that the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets will rise once inflation starts slowing down and the central banks begin loosening monetary policy.
Genesis faces bankruptcy without $500 million cash injection, Binance and Apollo shun crypto lender
Genesis sought to raise $500 million – $1 billion to ward off bankruptcy concerns. The crypto lender tried to secure capital from Binance and Apollo but both entities turned down the chance. Genesis launched efforts to raise capital after exposure to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. Major...
Evergrande creditors ask chairman for $2 billion fund infusion -Bloomberg
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has told offshore creditors that it plans to present a restructuring proposal as soon as the first week of December, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
cryptoglobe.com
VC Firm Partner: “’Crypto’ Industry Will Be Purged by a Successful Bitcoin Industry”
On Sunday (27 November 2022), Marty Bent, who is the Founder of media company TFTC as well as a partner in Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ten31, said that “the ‘crypto’ industry will be purged by a successful bitcoin industry.”. Here is how Ten31, which was — according...
crowdfundinsider.com
Temasek Investments in Cloud, IoT, Other Deals Suggest “Minimal” Impact of FTX Write-off, GlobalData Claims
The bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has “highlighted the risk of crypto investment with a number of investors having to write off their losses” including Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd. The company recently announced that “it would write off $275 million invested in FTX with...
forkast.news
LINE’s crypto exchange BITFRONT announces closure, to suspend trading by 2023
LINE’s cryptocurrency exchange based in the U.S., BITFRONT, has announced closure on Monday to shift its focus to developing LINE’s blockchain ecosystem. BITFRONT claimed its decision to shut down the platform wasn’t related to “certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”. The crypto exchange originally...
thecoinrise.com
One Of Asia’s Top Crypto Lenders Seeks $100M At Valuation Of $1.5B
Despite the current crypto market crisis, Bitmain co-founder Wu Jihan’s crypto platform, Matrixport, is in the process of acquiring $100 million in funding. On November 25, Bloomberg reported that lead investors had contributed $50 million to Matrixport’s fresh funding round at a $1.5 billion value. Matrixport has yet to secure the remaining funding it needs to close the purchase. Ross Gan, the company’s public relations head asserted about the fundraising program:
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brand becomes co-investor in Binance’s Industry Recovery Initiative
Binance has launched a co-investment opportunity for organizations that are interested and eager to support the Web3 companies under its Industry Recovery Initiative. Binance has committed to providing USD $1 Billion to the investment-themed opportunities. Binance via Twitter has also announced that so far they have received about 150 applications...
CNBC
Crypto startup MoonPay hires Time president to lead its enterprise business
Time president Keith Grossman is leaving the legacy publisher to take on a new role as the president of enterprise at crypto startup MoonPay, effective December 31. During his tenure at Time, Grossman has become a staunch advocate of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, pioneering the media company's NFT business TIMEPieces.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
todaynftnews.com
Sony buys international animation firm Beyond Sports to enhance metaverse experience
Electronic and entertainment giant Sony is all set to strike the world of the sports metaverse. As per the news gathered. Sony has recently completed the acquisition of a 3D imagining and animation company, Beyond Sports. The company specializes in tech and has the capability to convert real information from...
e-cryptonews.com
How to Get a License for a Cryptocurrency Exchange
Getting a license is an essential condition to start a business as a cryptocurrency exchange. Still, the term “cryptocurrency license” is a bit general because not all countries have introduced a separate type of license for cryptocurrency-related business activities. In most jurisdictions, it is better to speak about...
bitcoinist.com
Chainlink (LINK) and Polygon (MATIC) Are Not Performing Well As Flasko (FLSK)
Chainlink (LINK) and Polygon (MATIC) are considered two of the best cryptocurrencies that performed well in 2021. However, the year 2022 has not been so good for those cryptocurrencies. Investors are now looking for alternative investments, such as Flasko. Polygon (MATIC) Investors Are Interested In Flasko (FLSK) Presale. Polygon (MATIC)...
forkast.news
Australian fintech firm launches new AUD stablecoin, AUDE
Australian blockchain fintech startup Ettle Pty Ltd. has completed the first transaction on its recently launched Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin, AUDE, according to a statement shared with Forkast. Fast facts. Running on Ethereum, Algorand and soon to be other Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible blockchains, the AUDE transaction was completed between business...
