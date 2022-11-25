ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ffnews.com

BVNK acquires UK licensed E-Money Institution to accelerate expansion

BVNK, the next-generation payments platform for global businesses, today announces it has acquired UK fintech, System Pay Services Limited (SPS Ltd), to accelerate expansion. SPS Ltd is registered as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) in the UK and offers a one-stop payment solution for businesses — providing e-money services, e-wallets, and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive, and process payments.
CoinTelegraph

ApeCoin geo-blocks US stakers, two Apes sell for $1M each, marketplace launched

United States-based ApeCoin (APE) holders could miss out on staking rewards after the U.S. was added to a list of regions geo-blocked from using an upcoming APE staking service. Blockchain infrastructure company Horizen Labs, which is building the site on behalf of the ApeCoin decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), revealed the...
forkast.news

LINE’s crypto exchange BITFRONT announces closure, to suspend trading by 2023

LINE’s cryptocurrency exchange based in the U.S., BITFRONT, has announced closure on Monday to shift its focus to developing LINE’s blockchain ecosystem. BITFRONT claimed its decision to shut down the platform wasn’t related to “certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”. The crypto exchange originally...
thecoinrise.com

One Of Asia’s Top Crypto Lenders Seeks $100M At Valuation Of $1.5B

Despite the current crypto market crisis, Bitmain co-founder Wu Jihan’s crypto platform, Matrixport, is in the process of acquiring $100 million in funding. On November 25, Bloomberg reported that lead investors had contributed $50 million to Matrixport’s fresh funding round at a $1.5 billion value. Matrixport has yet to secure the remaining funding it needs to close the purchase. Ross Gan, the company’s public relations head asserted about the fundraising program:
todaynftnews.com

Animoca Brand becomes co-investor in Binance’s Industry Recovery Initiative

Binance has launched a co-investment opportunity for organizations that are interested and eager to support the Web3 companies under its Industry Recovery Initiative. Binance has committed to providing USD $1 Billion to the investment-themed opportunities. Binance via Twitter has also announced that so far they have received about 150 applications...
CNBC

Crypto startup MoonPay hires Time president to lead its enterprise business

Time president Keith Grossman is leaving the legacy publisher to take on a new role as the president of enterprise at crypto startup MoonPay, effective December 31. During his tenure at Time, Grossman has become a staunch advocate of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, pioneering the media company's NFT business TIMEPieces.
todaynftnews.com

Sony buys international animation firm Beyond Sports to enhance metaverse experience

Electronic and entertainment giant Sony is all set to strike the world of the sports metaverse. As per the news gathered. Sony has recently completed the acquisition of a 3D imagining and animation company, Beyond Sports. The company specializes in tech and has the capability to convert real information from...
e-cryptonews.com

How to Get a License for a Cryptocurrency Exchange

Getting a license is an essential condition to start a business as a cryptocurrency exchange. Still, the term “cryptocurrency license” is a bit general because not all countries have introduced a separate type of license for cryptocurrency-related business activities. In most jurisdictions, it is better to speak about...
bitcoinist.com

Chainlink (LINK) and Polygon (MATIC) Are Not Performing Well As Flasko (FLSK)

Chainlink (LINK) and Polygon (MATIC) are considered two of the best cryptocurrencies that performed well in 2021. However, the year 2022 has not been so good for those cryptocurrencies. Investors are now looking for alternative investments, such as Flasko. Polygon (MATIC) Investors Are Interested In Flasko (FLSK) Presale. Polygon (MATIC)...
forkast.news

Australian fintech firm launches new AUD stablecoin, AUDE

Australian blockchain fintech startup Ettle Pty Ltd. has completed the first transaction on its recently launched Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin, AUDE, according to a statement shared with Forkast. Fast facts. Running on Ethereum, Algorand and soon to be other Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible blockchains, the AUDE transaction was completed between business...

