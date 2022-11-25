Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brands to reveal minting date of Agent Zero NFT wearables
Animoca Brands announces to share the reveal date of the minting of Agent Zero Jackets. Agent Zero Jacket- NFT wearable is a unique jacket. Agent Zero Jacket (AZJ) owners will receive special rewards and gain exclusive access to future drops & benefits. The Animoca Brands of Metaverse announces AZJ minting...
todaynftnews.com
Bizi Labs & Polygon Network enable metaverse access through a smartphone platform
Bizi labs, a Swiss-based mobile platform that apprehends easy access to the Web3 universe, recently announced its integration with Polygon Network via Twitter. The integration will be included in Bizi Labs’ flagship Web3 partner Smartphone brand ZMBIZI. ZMBIZI is the world’s first ever known smartphone that intends to combine Web3 features and rewards with multi-chain functionality.
