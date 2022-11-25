Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Interesting Engineering
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money
AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business.
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
Both Coca-Cola Company and Costco Wholesale beat the S&P 500 for the majority of 2022. Coca-Cola continues to dominate in the soda space with expansion into alcoholic beverage and similar markets. Costco's operating advantages allow it to keep prices low, all while growing revenues and opening new locations.
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Stunning Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These game-changing companies are incredible deals following a 38% peak plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.
The Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation
A struggling stock price doesn't always mean investors should abandon the company.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals 5 stocks he bought last quarter - after slashing his portfolio to a single holding
Michael Burry expanded his US stock portfolio from a single holding to six last quarter. "The Big Short" investor placed bets on Qurate Retail, Charter Communications, and other companies. The value of Burry's portfolio jumped from about $3 million to over $41 million. Michael Burry bolstered his US stock portfolio...
msn.com
2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks
Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
kalkinemedia.com
Semtech Corp expected to post earnings of 63cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Semtech Corp is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 30. * The Camarillo California-based company is expected to report a 10.0% decrease in revenue to $175.441 million from $194.93 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between 170.00 million and 180.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Semtech Corp is for earnings of 63 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between 0.6 and 0.66 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Semtech Corp is $49, above its last closing price of $29.61. The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Capital Expenditures of 10.7 million.The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for gross profit margin between 65% and 66%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.85 0.85 0.87 Beat 2 Apr. 30 2022 0.76 0.76 0.80 Beat 5.3 Jan. 31 2022 0.70 0.69 0.70 Beat 0.9 Oct. 31 2021 0.72 0.72 0.74 Beat 2.6 Jul. 0.62 0.62 0.65 Beat 4.9 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 0.52 0.52 0.53 Beat 1.8 Jan. 31 2021 0.48 0.48 0.51 Beat 6.2 Oct. 31 2020 0.46 0.46 0.47 Beat 2.8 This summary was machine generated November 28 at 11:01 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
NASDAQ
These 3 Retail Stocks Are Drop-Dead Bargains
The holiday season is here, and that means plenty of bargains await holiday shoppers in stores. But your local mall isn't the only place to find a deal. Savvy investors know that stocks are on sale as well. With the S&P 500 down 16%, there are plenty of attractive names...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year.
Motley Fool
5 Falling Stocks Investors Didn't Expect on Black Friday
Lithium stocks fell sharply, giving up part of their gains in a strong year. Fundamentally, lithium remains a healthy market, suggesting a rebound for the stocks could come soon.
NASDAQ
Start Off 2023 Right: This Dividend King Is a Buy
Recession fears have shaken Wall Street in 2022. Many companies are cutting or pulling their guidance, laying off employees, and generally bracing for the macroeconomic storm that might come. But industrial conglomerate Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) isn't one of them. The company's firing on all cylinders, as evidenced by its strong third-quarter earnings. The company's 59 consecutive annual dividend increases and Dividend King status show that its recent performance is no fluke.
