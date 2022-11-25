* Semtech Corp is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 30. * The Camarillo California-based company is expected to report a 10.0% decrease in revenue to $175.441 million from $194.93 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between 170.00 million and 180.00 million. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Semtech Corp is for earnings of 63 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between 0.6 and 0.66 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Semtech Corp is $49​, above​ its last closing price of $29.61. ​​​ The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Capital Expenditures of 10.7 million.The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for gross profit margin between 65% and 66%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.85 0.85 0.87 Beat 2 Apr. 30 2022 0.76 0.76 0.80 Beat 5.3 Jan. 31 2022 0.70 0.69 0.70 Beat 0.9​ Oct. 31 2021 0.72 0.72 0.74 Beat 2.6 ​​Jul. 0.62 0.62 0.65 Beat 4.9 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 0.52 0.52 0.53 Beat 1.8​ Jan. 31 2021 0.48 0.48 0.51 Beat 6.2 Oct. 31 2020 0.46 0.46 0.47 Beat 2.8 This summary was machine generated November 28 at 11:01 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

