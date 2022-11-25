Today was a special and unique press conference for Texas HC Steve Sarkisian as he and his team just finished their 2022 regular season. With an 8-4 record, Sarkisian noted that it's only the "2nd time in the past 9 years that Texas has won 8 games" or more. He started off with his usual game recap, but this presser was anything other than "usual." There's a lot to break down, so let's start with the Baylor win.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO