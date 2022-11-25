ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Audubon Society

Portland Audubon’s passionate and growing community has loved and advocated for Oregon’s wildlife and wild places for more than 120 years. With the help of our vast network of advocates, nature enthusiasts, and partners, we inspire and connect people to nature through a variety of programs that are grounded in science and learning.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Capital Pawn & Couture

It’s a great place to do your holiday shopping! Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Capital Pawn & Couture to meet with owners Adam and Beth Anundi and learn about their local, family business where you’ll find deals on everything from luxury handbags to power tools! Capital Pawn & Couture has locations in Downtown Portland, Beaverton, Salem, McMinnville and Albany. For more information, visit cappawn.com.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Weekend snow allows resorts to open at Mt. Hood

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — Timberline opened in early November but shut back down due to a lack of snow. With the storm over the weekend, the resort is now back up and running. "It’s definitely early-season snow, but this is a pretty good powder to have, so that’s pretty nice," Skier Angela Vinton said.
GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR
KATU.com

Number of Portland homicides 'unacceptable' but leaders see progress

PORTLAND, Ore — The person Portland has tasked with reducing violence in the city says while the number of homicides in 2022 is "unacceptable," they believe they've effectively stopped the rapid rise in homicides year to year in the city. "It’s a very difficult number to see," said Community...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Multiple bridge lifts scheduled for Morrison Bridge, drivers advised to prepare

PORTLAND, Ore. — December 4 will see several lifts on Morrison Bridge to prepare for paintwork. This is part of Multnomah County's ongoing Morrison Bridge Paint Project, which began in January 2022 and will continue through fall 2023. The project seeks to repaint the steel bridge to avoid corrosion, at the cost of $20 million.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland business permanently closes, citing concerns with crime

PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is at her breaking point. This week marked the 15th break-in at Rains PDX within a year and a half. Landolfo said most of those repairs at the Northeast Portland location were paid for out of pocket. Other times, she just left the windows boarded up.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Parkrose gunshot homicide victim identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has released information on the victim of a November 23 homicide. The victim has been identified as Jason Edward Kinsfather, 49. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death was a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. The crime...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Help for homeowners as foreclosure rate seeing 'small but steady increase'

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a potential recession looming, homeowners are feeling the pinch. The foreclosure numbers aren't what we saw back in 2008 or even pre-pandemic, but they are increasing. "We're seeing an increase in foreclosure,” Kim Freeman, the assistant director of the home ownership program with Oregon Housing...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Small Businesses encourage all to shop local this holiday season

Portland, ORE — Many were out in Beaverton shopping and supporting small businesses this Small Business Saturday. KATU talked to shoppers and stores who are encouraging everyone to shop small this holiday season. "We’ve been in downtown Beaverton and we walked through a number of little stores here, love...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Man found dead inside burning structure in North Portland, homicide detectives say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found inside a burning structure near the Willamette River in North Portland on Sunday night. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 6 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 900 block of North Thunderbird Way. After putting out the fire, crews found a man’s body inside the structure.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Springfield Police: Driver dies in crash after speeding past officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A driver is dead after police spotted a vehicle traveling at high speeds Saturday night, the Springfield Police Department reported. Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, while stopped at a red light at 42nd and Main streets, a Springfield patrol officer observed a dark colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main at 80-90 mph.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy