Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATU.com
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
KATU.com
Outages leave Oregon State campus without power; game expected to start on time
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University is closed due to power outages Saturday morning, the university reported. According to Oregon State University, most of its Corvallis campus is without power. "Power has been restored to only Reser Stadium," the university stated. "Stay tuned for social media updates on football...
KATU.com
Audubon Society
Portland Audubon’s passionate and growing community has loved and advocated for Oregon’s wildlife and wild places for more than 120 years. With the help of our vast network of advocates, nature enthusiasts, and partners, we inspire and connect people to nature through a variety of programs that are grounded in science and learning.
KATU.com
Capital Pawn & Couture
It’s a great place to do your holiday shopping! Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Capital Pawn & Couture to meet with owners Adam and Beth Anundi and learn about their local, family business where you’ll find deals on everything from luxury handbags to power tools! Capital Pawn & Couture has locations in Downtown Portland, Beaverton, Salem, McMinnville and Albany. For more information, visit cappawn.com.
KATU.com
Weekend snow allows resorts to open at Mt. Hood
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — Timberline opened in early November but shut back down due to a lack of snow. With the storm over the weekend, the resort is now back up and running. "It’s definitely early-season snow, but this is a pretty good powder to have, so that’s pretty nice," Skier Angela Vinton said.
KATU.com
Number of Portland homicides 'unacceptable' but leaders see progress
PORTLAND, Ore — The person Portland has tasked with reducing violence in the city says while the number of homicides in 2022 is "unacceptable," they believe they've effectively stopped the rapid rise in homicides year to year in the city. "It’s a very difficult number to see," said Community...
KATU.com
Portland Police Bureau's homicide unit grows as 2022 matches 2021's grim record
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than a quarter of the Portland Police Bureau’s detectives are assigned to the unit tasked with investigating Portland’s continued surge in deadly crimes. To handle the growing caseload, the chief has more than doubled the size of the homicide unit since the start...
KATU.com
Multiple bridge lifts scheduled for Morrison Bridge, drivers advised to prepare
PORTLAND, Ore. — December 4 will see several lifts on Morrison Bridge to prepare for paintwork. This is part of Multnomah County's ongoing Morrison Bridge Paint Project, which began in January 2022 and will continue through fall 2023. The project seeks to repaint the steel bridge to avoid corrosion, at the cost of $20 million.
KATU.com
Firefighters rescue puppy who became stuck down an embankment near the Willamette River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called to help rescue a dog that got stuck near the Willamette River. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. crews were called to the 8000 block of Southwest Edgewater E in Wilsonville. Crews from Truck 56 used ropes to lower...
KATU.com
Saturday morning fire in Lents neighborhood leaves exterior of house charred
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire in the Lents Neighborhood is under investigation. Fire crews responded to the house just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning and found the front porch of the home completely engulfed in flames. Officials say an electrical line to the home was also completely burned through.
KATU.com
Portland business permanently closes, citing concerns with crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is at her breaking point. This week marked the 15th break-in at Rains PDX within a year and a half. Landolfo said most of those repairs at the Northeast Portland location were paid for out of pocket. Other times, she just left the windows boarded up.
KATU.com
Parkrose gunshot homicide victim identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has released information on the victim of a November 23 homicide. The victim has been identified as Jason Edward Kinsfather, 49. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death was a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. The crime...
KATU.com
Help for homeowners as foreclosure rate seeing 'small but steady increase'
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a potential recession looming, homeowners are feeling the pinch. The foreclosure numbers aren't what we saw back in 2008 or even pre-pandemic, but they are increasing. "We're seeing an increase in foreclosure,” Kim Freeman, the assistant director of the home ownership program with Oregon Housing...
KATU.com
Man suffers severe injuries after falling from wing of airplane, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a fall Sunday shortly after 5:00 p.m., in rural Washington County off Southwest Holly Hill Road. Officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say a man was reportedly taking a tour of the Boeing 727 aircraft that is used as a residence when he fell about 30 feet and sustained severe injuries.
KATU.com
Small Businesses encourage all to shop local this holiday season
Portland, ORE — Many were out in Beaverton shopping and supporting small businesses this Small Business Saturday. KATU talked to shoppers and stores who are encouraging everyone to shop small this holiday season. "We’ve been in downtown Beaverton and we walked through a number of little stores here, love...
KATU.com
Man found dead inside burning structure in North Portland, homicide detectives say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found inside a burning structure near the Willamette River in North Portland on Sunday night. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 6 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 900 block of North Thunderbird Way. After putting out the fire, crews found a man’s body inside the structure.
KATU.com
Multnomah County monitoring weather, possibly opening emergency winter shelters
Portland, ORE — Delbert Lee Martin shared his story with KATU while in line for the Blanchet House's dinner to be served. "I’m living in a van right now. With rats," Martin said the cold weather is already a bit tough to handle, "I’ve been staying in at night."
KATU.com
Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
KATU.com
Vacant house in Kelso catches fire for second this year, officials investigating
KELSO, Wash. — A vacant house in Kelso, for the second time this year, caught fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 6th Street. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire on the back side of the house.
KATU.com
Springfield Police: Driver dies in crash after speeding past officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A driver is dead after police spotted a vehicle traveling at high speeds Saturday night, the Springfield Police Department reported. Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, while stopped at a red light at 42nd and Main streets, a Springfield patrol officer observed a dark colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main at 80-90 mph.
Comments / 0