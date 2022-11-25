ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top EVs LA Auto Show, Pizza, Mazda & Hyundai: EV News Nov. 25, 2022

This week, we have news on the Top EVs of the LA Auto Show, EV Pizza Delivery, and some new details from Hyundai and Mazda. Enjoy our Top EV News for the week of Nov 25, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News and about Autonomous Vehicles. Be sure to see this week's newsletter for more EV news, we’re running a Giveaway in the month of November. Check it out here.
CAR AND DRIVER

A Guide to SUVs from the Sportiest and Snootiest Automakers

It was only 20 years ago that the Porsche Cayenne shocked the automotive world. An SUV from the preeminent sports-car maker seemed wildly incongruous in 2002. Today it’s easier to list the few automakers that don’t offer one for sale than those that do. Sure, there are exotic...
insideevs.com

Fiat Promises To Keep Making Small Cars In EV Age

Fiat will not be pressured into moving away from compact cars and instead plans on expanding its electric offerings in the area. While a lot of manufacturers are scrapping city vehicles and hatchbacks in favor of crossovers, Fiat believes there are still plenty of opportunities in the compact segment. The...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Competitors chip away at Tesla's U.S. electric vehicle share

DETROIT — (AP) — New electric vehicle models from multiple automakers are starting to chip away at Tesla's dominance of the U.S. EV market, according to national vehicle registration data. But numbers collected by S&P Global Mobility show that Tesla still controlled about 65% of the growing electric...
Carscoops

2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Driven, 2022 Lexus GX Roadtrip, And Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A study asking consumers if they would still favor ICE-powered cars over EVs has had some mixed results depending on where you live. A survey by Compare the Market reveals that Australians and Canadians would prefer an EV, whereas those in the US would still opt for an ICE if given the chance. Of those Americans that would prefer to own an EV, 18-24 years olds were the most likely to opt for one, with 43 percent picking them over ICEs. By comparison, upwards of 70 percent of people aged between 55-64 would prefer an ICE.
Carscoops

What Should We Call ‘Petrolheads’ Once EVs Take Over The Entire Market?

Although they aren’t there quite yet, electric vehicles seem to be on a slow and steady march to take over the automotive market. That leads to a number of questions, none more lexicographical than the question of what to call “petrol heads” once petrol stops being used to power cars.
Carscoops

Hyundai Sets Up American Battery Supply Deal With Korea’s SK On

Hyundai Motor Group announced today that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korean battery manufacturer SK On to supply its electric vehicles with batteries in North America. “Through the EV battery MOU, we will be able to further accelerate our efforts to secure EV leadership in the...
Digital Trends

Carscoops

Most Americans Would Still Prefer An ICE Over An EV, Regardless Of Price

A study from Australian insurance comparison site Compare the Market has revealed that Americans still favor ICE-powered vehicles over electric vehicles, despite consumers in Australia and Canada preferring EVs. The study started by asking consumers whether they’d prefer to own an ICE vehicle or an electric vehicle at the same...
Carscoops

Pininfarina Wants To Sell You An iPhone Case Inspired By The Modulo Concept

Pininfarina has collaborated with Inkar to launch an Apple iPhone case inspired by the iconic Ferrari 512 S Modulo Concept. While it has been 52 years since the 512 S Modulo Concept was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, it remains one of the most iconic cars ever designed by Pininfarina. As it turns out, it also serves as the perfect source of inspiration for an iPhone case.
CAR AND DRIVER

ZF's Improved Modular Electric Drivetrain Arrives in 2025

The auto industry needs so many electric motors right now that the backlog is worth almost $26 billion, according to supplier ZF. To help fill the need, ZF this week announced details of its next-generation electric motor, power electronics, transmission, and control software. The new system is lighter and smaller...
Carscoops

Would You Ever Pay Wildly Over MSRP For A Hot New Car?

Last month we reported how a Nissan dealer was trying to sell a 2023 Z with a “$60,000 market adjustment.” That’s a $60k markup for a car that both Car & Driver and Motor Trend placed second to its Toyota Supra rival in their comparisons tests because it wasn’t as much fun to drive.
torquenews.com

New 2023 Toyota Prius Offers Speed, Efficiency, and Style

Toyota’s all-new 2023 Prius stuns with across-the-board improvements. Toyota’s 2023 Prius lineup is both familiar and refreshingly new in almost every way. The new Prius will be dramatically quicker, more efficient, more stylish, and have an infotainment system that many Prius owners will consider a game-changer. The Prius...
Autoweek.com

2023 Toyota Prius Aims to Dominate Hybrid Market—More than Ever

The Toyota Prius is all-new for 2023, with a new chassis, drivetrain, and features across the hybrid family. Based on the TNGA-C platform, both the Prius and Prius Prime share a futuristic, aerodynamic design, backed up by a significant increase in electrified 2.0-liter four-cylinder power, up to 196 hp and 220 hp, respectively.

