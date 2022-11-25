Read full article on original website
Related
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
insideevs.com
Top EVs LA Auto Show, Pizza, Mazda & Hyundai: EV News Nov. 25, 2022
This week, we have news on the Top EVs of the LA Auto Show, EV Pizza Delivery, and some new details from Hyundai and Mazda. Enjoy our Top EV News for the week of Nov 25, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News and about Autonomous Vehicles. Be sure to see this week's newsletter for more EV news, we’re running a Giveaway in the month of November. Check it out here.
Meet 8 new cars from the LA Auto Show, where the electric future is rolling out to the public
The show featured not only a slew of EVs but the presence of companies that will keep all these new cars juiced up.
CAR AND DRIVER
A Guide to SUVs from the Sportiest and Snootiest Automakers
It was only 20 years ago that the Porsche Cayenne shocked the automotive world. An SUV from the preeminent sports-car maker seemed wildly incongruous in 2002. Today it’s easier to list the few automakers that don’t offer one for sale than those that do. Sure, there are exotic...
insideevs.com
Fiat Promises To Keep Making Small Cars In EV Age
Fiat will not be pressured into moving away from compact cars and instead plans on expanding its electric offerings in the area. While a lot of manufacturers are scrapping city vehicles and hatchbacks in favor of crossovers, Fiat believes there are still plenty of opportunities in the compact segment. The...
Competitors chip away at Tesla's U.S. electric vehicle share
DETROIT — (AP) — New electric vehicle models from multiple automakers are starting to chip away at Tesla's dominance of the U.S. EV market, according to national vehicle registration data. But numbers collected by S&P Global Mobility show that Tesla still controlled about 65% of the growing electric...
Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000
Here's a look at two hybrid car models that are available for less than $25,000, as well as other affordable competitors. The post Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Driven, 2022 Lexus GX Roadtrip, And Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A study asking consumers if they would still favor ICE-powered cars over EVs has had some mixed results depending on where you live. A survey by Compare the Market reveals that Australians and Canadians would prefer an EV, whereas those in the US would still opt for an ICE if given the chance. Of those Americans that would prefer to own an EV, 18-24 years olds were the most likely to opt for one, with 43 percent picking them over ICEs. By comparison, upwards of 70 percent of people aged between 55-64 would prefer an ICE.
Carscoops
What Should We Call ‘Petrolheads’ Once EVs Take Over The Entire Market?
Although they aren’t there quite yet, electric vehicles seem to be on a slow and steady march to take over the automotive market. That leads to a number of questions, none more lexicographical than the question of what to call “petrol heads” once petrol stops being used to power cars.
Carscoops
2024 Tesla Model 3 Facelift With An Even More Simplified Interior In The Works
Tesla is preparing to update the Model 3 sedan in order to make it appeal more to customers and to drive down production costs. The updated model is working under the code name “Highland” and the mid-cycle refresh will be similar to the one introduced on the Model S and X in 2021.
Carscoops
Hyundai Sets Up American Battery Supply Deal With Korea’s SK On
Hyundai Motor Group announced today that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korean battery manufacturer SK On to supply its electric vehicles with batteries in North America. “Through the EV battery MOU, we will be able to further accelerate our efforts to secure EV leadership in the...
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
Carscoops
Most Americans Would Still Prefer An ICE Over An EV, Regardless Of Price
A study from Australian insurance comparison site Compare the Market has revealed that Americans still favor ICE-powered vehicles over electric vehicles, despite consumers in Australia and Canada preferring EVs. The study started by asking consumers whether they’d prefer to own an ICE vehicle or an electric vehicle at the same...
Carscoops
Pininfarina Wants To Sell You An iPhone Case Inspired By The Modulo Concept
Pininfarina has collaborated with Inkar to launch an Apple iPhone case inspired by the iconic Ferrari 512 S Modulo Concept. While it has been 52 years since the 512 S Modulo Concept was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, it remains one of the most iconic cars ever designed by Pininfarina. As it turns out, it also serves as the perfect source of inspiration for an iPhone case.
CAR AND DRIVER
ZF's Improved Modular Electric Drivetrain Arrives in 2025
The auto industry needs so many electric motors right now that the backlog is worth almost $26 billion, according to supplier ZF. To help fill the need, ZF this week announced details of its next-generation electric motor, power electronics, transmission, and control software. The new system is lighter and smaller...
Carscoops
Would You Ever Pay Wildly Over MSRP For A Hot New Car?
Last month we reported how a Nissan dealer was trying to sell a 2023 Z with a “$60,000 market adjustment.” That’s a $60k markup for a car that both Car & Driver and Motor Trend placed second to its Toyota Supra rival in their comparisons tests because it wasn’t as much fun to drive.
torquenews.com
New 2023 Toyota Prius Offers Speed, Efficiency, and Style
Toyota’s all-new 2023 Prius stuns with across-the-board improvements. Toyota’s 2023 Prius lineup is both familiar and refreshingly new in almost every way. The new Prius will be dramatically quicker, more efficient, more stylish, and have an infotainment system that many Prius owners will consider a game-changer. The Prius...
Carscoops
‘Disappointing’ 134-Mile BZX4 Achieves Half The Advertised Range In Danish Test, Toyota Investigating
Toyota’s bZ4X hasn’t had the easiest start in life. First, production was halted because the wheels could fall off, and then the Biden Administration changed the EV tax credit system to only benefit cars manufactured in North America, which the Japanese-built bZ and its Subaru Solterra twin aren’t.
torquenews.com
JD Power Says Jeep Wagoneer Will Hold its Value the Best Among Large SUVS
JD Power is out with its Best Residual Value Awards and the Jeep Wagoneer tops the field of big luxury SUVs. The new rating is a big deal in the highly competitive big SUV market. J.D. Power says the recently re-introduced Jeep Wagoneer is the best Large SUV when it...
Autoweek.com
2023 Toyota Prius Aims to Dominate Hybrid Market—More than Ever
The Toyota Prius is all-new for 2023, with a new chassis, drivetrain, and features across the hybrid family. Based on the TNGA-C platform, both the Prius and Prius Prime share a futuristic, aerodynamic design, backed up by a significant increase in electrified 2.0-liter four-cylinder power, up to 196 hp and 220 hp, respectively.
Comments / 1