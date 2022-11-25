Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A study asking consumers if they would still favor ICE-powered cars over EVs has had some mixed results depending on where you live. A survey by Compare the Market reveals that Australians and Canadians would prefer an EV, whereas those in the US would still opt for an ICE if given the chance. Of those Americans that would prefer to own an EV, 18-24 years olds were the most likely to opt for one, with 43 percent picking them over ICEs. By comparison, upwards of 70 percent of people aged between 55-64 would prefer an ICE.

22 HOURS AGO