CNBC
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Jaguar Land Rover reducing its production at UK factories until spring
Exclusive: Carmaker, which has been hit by computer chip shortage, to scale down shifts at Solihull and Halewood
teslarati.com
Volkswagen forced to pause production in China
Volkswagen has been forced to pause production at its Chengdu, China plant due to a wave of COVID cases. China has continued its aggressive “zero-COVID” policy, aiming to rid itself of the virus completely. The Chinese government hopes to accomplish this through forced quarantines, mass testing, and numerous other measures. As the city of Chengdu, among many others, has hit a wave of COVID cases, Volkswagen has been forced to pause production at its facility there, as reported by Reuters.
NASDAQ
Ford recalls nearly 519,000 U.S. vehicles over fire risks
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is recalling nearly 519,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the United States over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday. America's No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers...
CAR AND DRIVER
A Guide to SUVs from the Sportiest and Snootiest Automakers
It was only 20 years ago that the Porsche Cayenne shocked the automotive world. An SUV from the preeminent sports-car maker seemed wildly incongruous in 2002. Today it’s easier to list the few automakers that don’t offer one for sale than those that do. Sure, there are exotic...
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Jalopnik
Buick Century Returns as an Ultra Luxury Minivan, For China
China is super into the luxury vehicles that allow you to be chauffeured, while relaxing in utter opulence. It’s allowed for some automakers to build up some wild vehicles that you wouldn’t expect to be ultra luxurious. More notably, the luxury minivan segment there. Minivans in China have Mercedes Maybach-level rivaling luxury. Examples including the Lexus LM. Now, to your surprise, Buick has been in the luxury van business for years in China. But its newest luxury minivan revives an old beloved nameplate the U.S. is quite familiar with: Century.
Carscoops
Amazon Could Have Saved Self-Driving Startup Argo AI, But It Backed Out
Autonomous startup Argo AI almost received a lifeline from Amazon but a potential deal fell apart before it could ever materialize. It is understood that Amazon pondered investing several hundred million dollars into Argo AI last spring with the hope that it could use the company’s technology to automate the electric delivery vans that it is purchasing from Rivian. Furthermore, Ford and Volkswagen who backed Argo AI were apparently interested in a third partner that would help with the immense costs involved in self-driving technologies.
Watch The 576-HP Kia EV6 GT Tear Up The Autobahn
Kia has been hard at work electrifying its range of cars and recently launched its most potent EV yet, the EV6 GT. This car is set to gradually replace the Stinger as the manufacturer's top performance model and promises tons of performance and some serious competition for rivals such as the Tesla Model Y. This performance-focused version of the EV6 range recently showed off its true potential in a YouTuber video posted by AutoTopNL, and we have to admit that its real-world performance is impressive. Taking on an unrestricted section of the famous Autobahn in Germany, the EV6 GT gathers speed with the quickness and utter lack of drama one would usually associate with a top Mercedes-Benz or even a Bentley.
Autoweek.com
The VW Golf and GTI Will Likely Be Reborn as ID-Badged Electric Cars
Don't expect Volkswagen's most iconic hatchback to disappear just because the electric revolution is upon us. In an interview with Autocar, VW boss Thomas Schafer suggests the Golf and its performance-oriented trim, the GTI, will be reborn as electric cars, albeit with "ID" badges. “There is a connection with VW...
One Million Tesla Vehicles Expected To Get Major Sound System Update
Tesla vehicles are expected to receive a welcome sound system update if the latest rumors are to be believed. Sources told BGR that the automaker is getting ready to introduce Dolby Atmos to new and existing vehicles, after consulting with several record labels for months. More than one million existing Tesla models are expected to benefit from the software update, plus all newly-manufactured examples.
Carscoops
Would You Ever Pay Wildly Over MSRP For A Hot New Car?
Last month we reported how a Nissan dealer was trying to sell a 2023 Z with a “$60,000 market adjustment.” That’s a $60k markup for a car that both Car & Driver and Motor Trend placed second to its Toyota Supra rival in their comparisons tests because it wasn’t as much fun to drive.
Carscoops
2024 Tesla Model 3 Facelift With An Even More Simplified Interior In The Works
Tesla is preparing to update the Model 3 sedan in order to make it appeal more to customers and to drive down production costs. The updated model is working under the code name “Highland” and the mid-cycle refresh will be similar to the one introduced on the Model S and X in 2021.
Carscoops
2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Driven, 2022 Lexus GX Roadtrip, And Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A study asking consumers if they would still favor ICE-powered cars over EVs has had some mixed results depending on where you live. A survey by Compare the Market reveals that Australians and Canadians would prefer an EV, whereas those in the US would still opt for an ICE if given the chance. Of those Americans that would prefer to own an EV, 18-24 years olds were the most likely to opt for one, with 43 percent picking them over ICEs. By comparison, upwards of 70 percent of people aged between 55-64 would prefer an ICE.
Carscoops
Tesla Semi Completed A 500-Mile Trip With A Loaded Weight Of 81,000 pounds
As we are patiently waiting for the first deliveries of the Tesla Semi to commence on December 1st, Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that the electric truck completed a 500-mile (805 km) trip while being loaded with a total weight of 81,000 pounds (36.7 tons). This impressive achievement matches the...
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
The Best Selling Volkswagen Isn’t a Car, It’s a Sausage
What is the best-selling Volkswagen? Would you be surprised if we told you its sausage, and it's the wurst! The post The Best Selling Volkswagen Isn’t a Car, It’s a Sausage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
