ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

People Are Sharing The Surprising Things That Happened To Their School's "Class Clown" Since Graduation

By Pernell Quilon
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vw0aG_0jNfH8Ha00

School is just a fraction of our lives, though there's a small urge in many of us to know what the heck happened to the classmates we graduated with, especially the ones who brightened up the classroom. So, I recently asked people in the BuzzFeed Community , "What happened to the 'class clown, ' or funny person, of your school? And wow, I wasn't expecting some of these:

1. "I've known one of our class clowns since second grade. We're almost 30 now, and to my awareness, he is still funny. He started doing stand-up comedy, and he's married to a woman who thinks he's hilarious. He's also best friends with the other class clown — that guy got a degree in law enforcement, moved to another city, and got married. He was working as a prison guard in that other city, then got caught smuggling drugs using spare pairs of gloves in his pocket to hide them. He went to jail for a couple of years, but he's out now. He's happily married to a wife who still loves him in spite of his legal issue. And he's still funny."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYtc4_0jNfH8Ha00

—Anonymous

Kalamazoo Michigan Sheriff’s Department / Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

2. "I was the class clown. I don’t think I’m particularly funny, but I was really good at getting a reaction out of teachers and pissing them off which in turn made my peers laugh. Now, I'm a special education teacher. I still enjoy getting a rise out of others at our staff and district-wide meetings, just with a little more tact. I guess annoying my superiors is just part of my personality."

—Anonymous, California, 32

3. "He became a psychologist and is a self-described 'hedonist.' I kid you not. Like he has a whole blog about it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEhAA_0jNfH8Ha00

archiepartytime

Jason Mendez / Getty Images / Joel Kim Booster

4. "He wasn't particularly good-looking, but his humor made him popular. He dated and married one of the most beautiful women in school. They're still together and happy."

icantchoosedinner

5. "He hated school, and he was told he’d never graduate. Not only did he graduate, he went on to graduate from university with honors and now has a great job. I would know since I’m married to him and we have a 1-year-old kid together. He is still the exact same clown and makes our daughter laugh until she falls over every day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA3Zw_0jNfH8Ha00

br0wnahal3y

Matt Lewis - The Fa / The FA via Getty Images / Artisan Entertainment

6. "It was me, and I’m married with a child I regret having. I have done basically nothing with my life other than make very bad choices."

hannadrome

7. "Our class clown lost a lot weight, became a first aid responder, and is now making big bucks. He also has four baby mamas. His personality is still the same class clown, but on Facebook."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Byua1_0jNfH8Ha00

ryrashii

MTV / Nick Cannon

8. "He moved to Hollywood and went into the entertainment business a few years after graduation. I'm not totally sure what all he does, but he seems to be living his best life. He got to sit in on a few big-name awards shows too, including the Grammys. I'm really happy for him."

twinkleheart90

9. "I was the class clown. I am now a middle school English teacher. Yes, I get paid back every single day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNRMG_0jNfH8Ha00

jamesarthurwrites

Gilles Mingasson / ABC

10. "The class clown from a couple years ahead of me graduated and built his own street art company. His company has not only been commissioned to do major art pieces in our hometown, but I've seen his art on buildings in quite a few of the surrounding towns as well!"

torbielillies

11. "Drugs. So many drugs. In jail for doing drugs, then selling drugs."

linette94

12. "He was actually a super nice guy and very funny. He lives in Los Angeles now and even co-starred in a few episodes of NCIS ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ShuL_0jNfH8Ha00

annem4e39bbc9d

CBS

13. "I actually had a crush on the class clown in high school. Everyone liked him, including the teachers. We had a high school football rivalry with another school. Our high school colors were white and blue and our rival high schools were red and black. Every year on homecoming week, he would paint and dress himself in red and black while everyone was in blue and white. He never liked doing group activities. He never sat still or stayed quiet. He made light of everything. He always said he wanted to leave our town. When I looked him up, I learned that he never left. He became a firefighter and married a former bodybuilder. He's a board member of the local Chamber of Commerce, and many other things. Also, I'm pretty sure he's a Trump supporter. He's the opposite of everything he was in high school now. "

—Anonymous

14. "My husband was the class clown. He even went to college for comedy writing, did stand-up, and starred in plays for a while. Now, he's a pharmacy assistant and hockey scout. He still jokes around at work a lot."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a83zX_0jNfH8Ha00

izabellad

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for IMDb / Jordan Peele

15. "This one kid and I used to be the two class clowns. He had ADHD, I had autism, and we got along great. We were your typical Appalachian hillbillies. He was the one reason I was hesitant to move to the west coast, but I knew at least one of us had to get out of our home. I recently found out from an old friend that he died. That news really made me really look at my own life and re-evaluate things."

ilovebenadryl

16. "He dropped out right before graduation and robbed a gas station. I don't know what he’s doing now, but I hope he got his life together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOAuF_0jNfH8Ha00

hailcthulhu

Netflix / CNN

17. "The three class clowns I can think of are all doing well. Well, most of them. All three of them never tried in school, and were told they weren't going to make anything of themselves. One became a radiologist, and seems to have really grown up, personality-wise. Another owns a constructions business, and is still immature. The last guy, I was most proud of. I remember our history teacher having what I would consider a private conversation, with him, in front of the whole class about how he was a failure who would amount to nothing. Classic. He dropped out, and went on to become a trucker. He had a family and a nice house. He really seemed to turn it all around and was proof that you did not need to go to college or be what others considered smart, or booksmart, to be happy and successful. Unfortunately, he's in jail right now for abusing a child."

"I hope he rots there."

milksheikh

18. "My younger brother used to be the class clown. He ended up dropping out of school when he went into foster care and is now training to become a mechanic. It's been a long journey to get back to school for him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VzSl_0jNfH8Ha00

ashfudge

Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

19. "Class clown here! Even though I never thought I’d grow up, I did and became a teacher. I work with students who need learning support. Something I wish was given to me while I was going through school. I love the class clown in every class I’ve had and try to show them the whole variety of gifts and abilities they have, besides just making others laugh!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0td0Y8_0jNfH8Ha00

sweetsunshine32

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

20. "I was the class clown. I’m now a physical therapist. Most of my patients still think I’m funny. It definitely helps to have my kind of personality in healthcare."

"I do have anxiety and depression, which has affected me in different waves of my life."

kelliee

21. "I actually married him! We're still pretty young and so far things are going good — we went from being two kids who had been through too much to being our own little family with cats, goats, our own place, and our own goals and plans for our lives together. He still makes me laugh and smile like an idiot every day, even though he doesn't try as hard to be that funny guy for everyone anymore. I'll never regret looking past his jokes back then and actually getting to know him. He was a much deeper guy behind all of that, more than I think most people ever realized. He wasn't comfortable sharing his full self with most people, and he got through his life with humor."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoC9A_0jNfH8Ha00

everythingisfine08

Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images / Dax Shepard / Kristin Bell

What happened to the funny person you graduated with? Let us know in the comments.

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Mom can't stop laughing after she accidentally flashes her daughter's Zoom class and it's hilarious

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2020. One Florida mom gave her daughter’s first grade class an eyeful to talk about after she accidentally walked in naked during their Zoom call. Ashley Foret Smith found herself living her worst parenting nightmare when she accidentally Zoom-bombed her 7-year-old's class while completely naked after stepping out of the shower. Rather than wallow in the pits of embarrassment alone, the mother-of-three decided to share her chaotic experience with the world in a hilarious Facebook video that gained more than 1.8 million views in three weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
Edy Zoo

Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America

Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
GENEVA, NY
Ingram Atkinson

After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime

This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy