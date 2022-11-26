ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"

By Larry Fitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyIJL_0jNfH5dP00

It's holiday movie season — or, as some of us like to call it, Love Actually season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmZmJ_0jNfH5dP00
Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

The classic 2003 romantic comedy is loaded with iconic scenes — like, the moment when Hugh Grant dances to the Pointer Sisters' "Jump (For My Love)."

It's a fun scene to watch — but Hugh himself wasn't the biggest fan of filming it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHbAf_0jNfH5dP00
Stefano Guidi / GC Images / Getty Images

In the upcoming ABC News special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later (via People ), Hugh reveals that he basically hated the idea as soon as he laid eyes on the script.

"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that,'" he said. "I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEqvd_0jNfH5dP00
Daniel Knighton / Getty Images for Paramount Pictured

The film's director, Richard Curtis, added that Hugh "kept saying no" when it came time to film the scene. "I think he was hoping I'd get ill or something and we'd say, 'Oh, well, what a shame, we'll have to lose that dancing sequence.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0chi_0jNfH5dP00
Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

Curtis also told host Diane Sawyer that Hugh was "grumpy" when they filmed the scene, but it was ultimately a "contractual obligation" for him to shake his groove thing. Hugh, for his part, referred to it as a "contractual guillotine."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJPF7_0jNfH5dP00
Dave Benett / Getty Images for evian

"I'm out of rhythm, by the way, especially at the beginning when I wiggle my ass," Hugh also pointed out — but, in the end, he has some good humor about how it all turned out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUTE7_0jNfH5dP00
Adam Davy - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

"To this day, there's many people — and I agree with them — who think it's the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid," he joked around while reminiscing. "But then some people like it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319MBy_0jNfH5dP00
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

If you want more BTS secrets behind Love Actually, the special airs next Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Hugh Grant thought Love Actually might be the "most psychotic thing" he'd been in

Love Actually has become a key player on the Christmas movie roster, but it turns out that Hugh Grant may not have immediately understood its appeal. It’s the 20th anniversary of the making of the British Christmas film, and cast members have come together to reminisce and share insider details for an ABC special, The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special.
SheKnows

King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
The Guardian

How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’

In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
IndieWire

Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’

Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy