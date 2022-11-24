ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale Lakes, FL

WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 51-year-old in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 51-year-old man. Eugene Mcclain was last seen in Little Haiti, Monday afternoon. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and carried an orange...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man airlifted following shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have airlifted a man to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in North Lauderdale, triggering a search for the gunman responsible. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village

MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

Police call off search for missing 10-year-old boy

Police have called off the search for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach. Riviera Beach police said Tahfin Chowdhury had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. Police told WPTV they are investigating a drowning in the same community, but they didn't...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pinewood

Police are investigating after a person shot a 20-year-old woman in the head at a bus stop in Pinewood over the weekend. The victim, Angelyne Ruiz, had traveled to Miami from Cuba when she was shot, and now is fighting for her life. “She was assaulted, and somebody shot her...
PINEWOOD, FL
cw34.com

3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run out of Miramar that left a man dead. Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 6500 block of Pembroke Road, at around 2:15 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the victim was attempting to cross...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

1 Juvenile Dead, 8 Others Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO

One juvenile is dead and at least 8 other people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said.
TAMARAC, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run near Plantation Bay Road

A 51-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Sat. Nov. 26. At 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call about a woman lying in the grass median of U.S. Highway 1, south of Plantation Bay Road. The woman had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, and was pronounced dead on the scene by Flagler County Fire and Rescue.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Road rage shooting on I-95 leaves 3 hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded three people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire, resulting in the closure of several freeway lanes and massive traffic gridlock.A man and woman inside one of the vehicles were wounded and taken to a local hospital. The woman's injuries were considered to be potentially life-threatening while the man was expected to recover, authorities said in a written statement. A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

