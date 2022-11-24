Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 51-year-old in Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 51-year-old man. Eugene Mcclain was last seen in Little Haiti, Monday afternoon. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and carried an orange...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale leaving man, woman critical
WSVN-TV
Man in wheelchair struck by 18-wheeler in NW Miami-Dade dies; widow pleads for information
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler in Northwest Miami-Dade has died in the hospital, and now his widow is making an emotional plea for information as police make progress tracking down the driver of the truck. Speaking with 7News on...
WSVN-TV
Man airlifted following shooting in North Lauderdale
Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village
MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for driver involved in shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale that left man, woman and girl injured
wflx.com
Police call off search for missing 10-year-old boy
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in North Bay Village apartment; 1 dead
NBC Miami
$5,000 Reward Offered in Fort Lauderdale Double Shooting That Killed Woman
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
NBC Miami
Woman in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pinewood
cw34.com
3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say
Click10.com
Wheelchair-bound man hit by tractor-trailer dies days after crash, wife says
WSVN-TV
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Miramar
Suspect sought in Hobe Sound stabbing last seen in Jupiter
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing another man at a home inside a gated community in Hobe Sound.
NBC Miami
1 Juvenile Dead, 8 Others Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale; SB lanes shut down near Broward Blvd.
palmcoastobserver.com
A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run near Plantation Bay Road
Road rage shooting on I-95 leaves 3 hurt
Click10.com
Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot, injured in northwest Miami-Dade
