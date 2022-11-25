Diabetes—you probably know that if you have it, you've got high blood sugar. You might also know that if it's left untreated, it can lead to all kinds of serious health risks, ranging from cardiovascular issues like heart disease, or problems with the organs in your body. But what do you know about prediabetes—not so much, right? Prediabetes is, as its name suggests, the stage your body enters prior to developing full-blown diabetes. According to data from Harvard Medical School, patients who eventually get Type 2 diabetes nearly always have prediabetes first. So what can you do to avoid getting prediabetes? Lots of things! Read on to learn all the key details about this condition, including whether there are symptoms, what happens when you get diagnosed with prediabetes, and what strategies you can employ now to stay healthy and diabetes-free all throughout your life.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 MINUTES AGO