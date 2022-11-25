Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and...
NASDAQ
Editas (EDIT) Declines More Than 30% in 3 Months: Here's Why
Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. EDIT have plunged 32.6% in the past three months against the industry’s increase of 6.9%. The company is developing its lead pipeline candidate, EDIT-101, which employs CRISPR gene editing to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), a rare genetic illness that causes blindness.
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Should You Buy Medtronic Stock At $80?
Medtronic stock (NYSE: MDT) has declined 5% in a week, while it’s down 7% in a month, underperforming the broader markets with the S&P500 index rising 6% in a month. The recent fall can be attributed to the Q2FY23 results the company reported yesterday, with revenue falling below and earnings above our estimates. After its recent fall, we find MDT stock undervalued, as discussed below.
NASDAQ
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
NASDAQ
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
It's hard to find growth stocks that can withstand the heat these days. The sector has taken a beating in 2022 as rising interest rates have compressed valuations, and fears of a recession are weighing on growth rates. However, some companies are still putting up strong growth numbers even in this difficult environment, and these two are primed to deliver impressive long-term returns.
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 54%
Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) closed the last trading session at $15.85, gaining 3.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.33 indicates a 53.5% upside potential.
NASDAQ
2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy for December and Beyond
As we progress through the holiday season, investors are hoping stocks start gathering momentum leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day. The hopes of a Santa Clause rally will be more anticipated this year as broader markets still hover near bear market territory. Here are two stocks that...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Axon Enterprise (AXON) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
On 11/30/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of PMT.PRB's recent share price of $21.96, this dividend works out to approximately 2.28%, so look for shares of PMT.PRB to trade 2.28% lower — all else being equal — when PMT.PRB shares open for trading on 11/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.13%, which compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRB shares, versus PMT:
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $46.98, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.54% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the biggest...
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: BF.B
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Brown-Forman is now the #362 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then...
NASDAQ
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know
Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $146.82, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the owner of Olive...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Is Up 1.85% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies...
NASDAQ
AutoZone (AZO) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know
AutoZone (AZO) closed at $2,545.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the auto parts retailer...
NASDAQ
Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Costco (COST) closed at $530.92, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.54% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $56.94, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the egg producer had gained...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 11/28/2022: INDT,AJG,RELI,BTOG
Financial stocks continued to lose ground during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.0% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was declining 2.9%. Bitcoin was declining 1.9% to...
NASDAQ
UOVEY or HDB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOVEY) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great...
Comments / 0