Digitalization is the future of the investment world. These are the most preferred and growing investments in the world. Bitcoin was the first invention or the introduction to digital investment on thequantumai.app. Bitcoin does not bear control from the government or any solo person. Bitcoin has become the most grown, hyped, and volatile virtual asset and is pushing the digital world to legal acceptance. There are around 4000 digital currencies that are traded every day, but bitcoin is the most trusted by existing and new investors.

