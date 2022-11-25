Read full article on original website
Decentralized Exchanges and Pooled Trading Platform Applications
Decentralized exchanges are one-way blockchain companies take back the power of value creation. Visit https://bitcoin-up.live/ it provides the best bitcoin trading experience with a low initial deposit. Moreover, the withdrawals on this platform are quick with extraordinary security. In a typical, centralized exchange, investors and traders buy and sell tokens in the market.
Payments innovator BVNK acquires SPS Ltd to become UK EMI licensed operator
“We believe that regulated, fiat-backed stablecoins combined with the best parts of traditional payments will provide the infrastructure needed to deliver this vision. We will continue to obtain new licences and build out our capabilities to provide our customers with an unparalleled offering.”. BVNK has acquired System Pay Services Limited...
FX/CFD and Crypto broker Quantfury launches fractional trading of stocks, ETFs, commodities
“Quantfury is advancing its unmatched trading and investing conditions further by making it even more affordable to Quantfurians out there. Fractional trading mode opens up more trading opportunities to the Quantfury global audience of more than 400,000 Quantfurians.”. Quantfury has announced the launch of fractional trading on its commission-free platform...
FIA EXPO 2022: Interview with Trading Technologies
The derivatives trading industry has gathered in Chicago to attend the FIA EXPO 2022 on 14-15 November. Trading Technologies, the renowned trading software vendor acquired nearly a year ago by 7RIDGE, marked its presence among peers, and FinanceFeeds had the opportunity to speak with chief executive Keith Todd and EVP Product Management Jason Shaffer.
Crypto exchange AAX’s marketing exec leaves as withdrawal halt continues
Atom Asset Exchange (AAX) is losing Ben Caselin, its vice president for global marketing and communications, at a time when senior executives continue to leave the crypto exchange at a critical time. In a twitter thread, Caselin, who held senior marketing roles with the exchange since 2019, announced his resignation...
Japanese FX broker Rakuten Securities expands stocks offering
Japanese FX broker Rakuten Securities Inc said that it plans to add a total of 54 stocks to expand its offering of tradeable instruments. According to a corporate statement, these new additions, which will be available effective today, and include stocks listed on US, Chinese and ASEAN exchanges. The...
Broadridge helps SLIB to enhance cross-border proxy voting in France
“Together with our partners at SLIB, we have delivered an advanced voting and communications solution that makes it easier than ever for all investors, both those in France and in other markets, to seamlessly cast their votes in the companies they own.”. Broadridge and SLIB, a software editor for electronic...
B2C2 taps KX to enhance analytics for institutional crypto
“KX technology is proven in enhancing a broad range of mission-critical data and trading systems across front, middle and back-office operations for the majority of the world’s leading tier-one banks, brokerages, and investment firms.”. B2C2 has expanded the use of KX’s real-time analytics software, including the deployment of the...
A Safe Platform To Trade Your Cryptocurrency
We’ve all probably wondered at one point in time if we should even bother with cryptocurrencies. Judging by the rapid demand for cryptos, it seems that it’s only just the beginning. Once we’ve established and decided that ‘of course’ cryptocurrencies are a market worth delving into, there comes the hardest question of them all: which crypto exchange should I go with?
AAAFx’s Journey to Recognition in the Forex Industry
Starting its journey in 2007, AAAFx has gone from strength to strength. Thanks to its unmatched service transparency, the broker has received some of the highest-ranking awards multiple times, securing an industry-leading position. AAAFx, the pioneering brokerage, specialises in CFD trading and offers excellent client services and trading expertise. It...
HKEX launches Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options, adds after-hours session
“The launch of the Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options and enhancements to the broader suite of Hang Seng TECH Index derivatives today will provide global investors even more choice and flexibility, helping them to successfully manage their portfolios and risks.”. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has launched...
Quid taps Currencycloud for multi-currency wallet for SMEs
“Small businesses are increasingly operating globally and there is a huge need to process international payments seamlessly and cost-effectively. The partnership between Quid and Currencycloud offers even the smallest of businesses the opportunity to do just that.”. Currencycloud has partnered with London-based Quid Global to launch Quid’s global wallet that...
Tradesmarter’s white label WOW TRADER integrates with TradingView
Tradesmarter’s white label trading platform solution WOW TRADER has integrated with TradingView, the high performance and mobile friendly charting tool. By integrating this widely popular investing tool used by millions of investors and traders around the world, Tradesmarter further enhances the white solution for brokerages and financial services providers across the globe.
UK and Singapore sign new MoU on fintech trade
The United Kingdom and Singapore have agreed on a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to boost fintech trade and cooperation. Signed at their 7th Financial Dialogue in Singapore on 25 November – the UK-Singapore FinTech Bridge – the MoU deepens engagement between businesses, and regulators. Policymakers...
ADVFN appoints Amit Tauman as CEO
ADVFN operates global financial information websites for retail investors. Amit Tauman has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of ADVFN, taking over from Jon Mullins, who had been acting Chief Executive and will now revert back to his roles of Chief Financial and Technology Officer. Following these latest appointments, the Board...
How to maximize the safety of your digital tokens?
Digitalization is the future of the investment world. These are the most preferred and growing investments in the world. Bitcoin was the first invention or the introduction to digital investment on thequantumai.app. Bitcoin does not bear control from the government or any solo person. Bitcoin has become the most grown, hyped, and volatile virtual asset and is pushing the digital world to legal acceptance. There are around 4000 digital currencies that are traded every day, but bitcoin is the most trusted by existing and new investors.
OctaFX broker invites everyone on a festive trading journey
This winter, the global Forex broker OctaFX invites every trader on a four-week trading journey aboard its Festive Express. A massive New Year campaign will appeal to all who love lucrative offers. It is the perfect opportunity to start celebrating the coming year. From 28 November to 26 December, the...
Astar Network powers WASM smart contract devs with Swanky toolkit
Blockchain innovation hub Astar Network is launching Swanky, an all-in-one tool for smart contract developers that bridges the elements of WebAssembly (WASM) ecosystem into a single interface. Astar Network’s Head of Ecosystem Development Maarten Henskens and Swanky Product Lead Sasa Pul unveiled it at the Sub0 Polkadot Developer Conference in...
Innovations in Technology and the User Experience — A MarksMan Update
MarksMan Liquidity Hub, the go-to platform for crypto spot liquidity solutions, has just unveiled an exciting update with new UI/UX features. MarksMan Liquidity Hub, the go-to platform for crypto spot liquidity solutions, has just unveiled an exciting update with new UI/UX features. These upgrades open up a world of opportunities for bridge technology by giving clients greater choice and flexibility when it comes to liquidity options, market selection, and risk hedging. As a result, the world of crypto just got better: the leading crypto liquidity technology platform is now faster, more intuitive, and easier to use than ever before.
ASIC loses fee overcharging case against Commonwealth Bank of Australia
“ASIC pursued this case because we believed CBA did not have robust compliance systems to ensure customers were being correctly charged. ASIC will carefully consider the judgment and continue to work to ensure large financial institutions charge fees correctly and put their customers first.”. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission...
