Day trading isn’t easy and profitable to most traders. If you’re not Thomas Miller or John Roberson, you may reconsider day trading because of the following reason:. Tax. Day traders are taxed at normal income tax rates and are less likely to outperform the market when compared with just holding. Warren Buffett defers income until when he sells his shares and thereafter at the long-term capital gains rate. This is a significantly lesser tax burden than day-trading and earned gains with the standard income tax rate.

1 DAY AGO