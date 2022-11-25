Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
CBOE Is 18% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 18.99% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Monday, 28 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.19. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 35.8% up from its 52-week low and 43.01% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 10% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 10.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:11 EST on Monday, 28 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,877.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 343, 99.99% below its average volume of 5992990604.51. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Copper Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.36% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Monday, 28 November, Copper (HG) is $3.59. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 30397, 99.99% below its average volume of 16353005872.01. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/JPY Down Momentum: 0.88% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.88% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:11 EST on Monday, 28 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.61. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.434% up from its 52-week low and 3.203% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 6.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,182.22. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 42862598, 88.1% below its average volume of...
via.news
USD/CHF Slides By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 5% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:06 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.95. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.114% up from its 52-week low and 6.711% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
GBP/EUR Over 1% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.65% for the last 10 sessions. At 02:11 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.038% up from its 52-week low and 5.038% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,409.16. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.46% up from its 52-week low and 11.52% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,207.30. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.79% up from its 52-week low and 5.17%...
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Down Momentum With A 31% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 31.44% in 21 sessions from $6.17 at 2022-11-10, to $4.23 at 19:43 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.58% to $11,049.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
USD/CNH Down Momentum: 0.822% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.8217% for the last session’s close. At 23:06 EST on Monday, 28 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.19. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.537% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.15 and 0.365% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.21.
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) slid by a staggering 27.12% in 21 sessions from $5.8 at 2022-11-04, to $4.23 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.47% to $10,997.77, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Bionano Genomics Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:55 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.58% to $11,049.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
EUR/GBP Up Momentum: 0.878% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 0.8784% for the last session’s close. At 06:06 EST on Monday, 28 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. About EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.084% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.86 and 0.662% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.86.
via.news
Apache Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Apache‘s pre-market value is already 4.59% down. Apache’s last close was $46.43, 10.63% under its 52-week high of $51.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Apache (APA) sliding 0.75% to $46.43. NASDAQ dropped 0.52% to $11,226.36,...
via.news
CBOE Over 8% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.24% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.19. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.46% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.46 and 5.12% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.11.
via.news
Is Day-trading Easy and Profitable?
Day trading isn’t easy and profitable to most traders. If you’re not Thomas Miller or John Roberson, you may reconsider day trading because of the following reason:. Tax. Day traders are taxed at normal income tax rates and are less likely to outperform the market when compared with just holding. Warren Buffett defers income until when he sells his shares and thereafter at the long-term capital gains rate. This is a significantly lesser tax burden than day-trading and earned gains with the standard income tax rate.
via.news
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For American Airlines And Southwestern Energy
(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
via.news
Bilibili And Credit Suisse Group On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Bilibili, Huazhu Group, and Sorrento Therapeutics. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
via.news
Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM), Qualys (QLYS), Waste Connections (WCN) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Comments / 0