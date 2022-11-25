Read full article on original website
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 10% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 10.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:11 EST on Monday, 28 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,877.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 343, 99.99% below its average volume of 5992990604.51. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Is 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Monday, 28 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,007.10. Buying platinum futures is one of the most popular ways to trade the metal. However, is it a good investment? The answer depends on your personal preferences and the current market conditions. Purchasing platinum futures allows investors to trade up and down, making profits on the right calls.
USD/EUR Is 3% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:12 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.943% up from its 52-week low and 7.918% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Copper Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.36% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Monday, 28 November, Copper (HG) is $3.59. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 30397, 99.99% below its average volume of 16353005872.01. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 28 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,513.37. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.26% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 6.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,182.22. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 42862598, 88.1% below its average volume of...
Gap Stock Over 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) rose by a staggering 27.56% in 21 sessions from $11.25 to $14.35 at 19:52 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 1.51% to $15,370.44, following the last session’s downward trend. Gap’s last close was $14.35,...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,409.16. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.46% up from its 52-week low and 11.52% down from its 52-week high.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,231.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.17% up from its 52-week low and 4.85%...
Canopy Growth Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $3.42 to $3.42 at 14:56 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.45% to $11,063.55, following the last session’s downward trend. Canopy Growth’s...
EUR/CHF Up Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.04% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.656% up from its 52-week low and 7.002% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
HANG SENG INDEX Rises By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 18.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,613.60. HSI is a stock market index published by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited. It tracks the performance of the largest Hong Kong companies. It is also a key indicator for investors of the overall market performance of the Hong Kong economy.
GBP/EUR Down Momentum: 0.839% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.8393% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Monday, 28 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.663% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.16 and 1.081% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.17.
Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, Diamondback Energy Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Diamondback Energy‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% down. Diamondback Energy’s last close was $149.32, 11.62% below its 52-week high of $168.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Diamondback Energy (FANG) sliding 0.45% to $149.32. NASDAQ slid...
Pinduoduo And ANSYS On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Pinduoduo, Shopify, and Nautilus. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST) 1...
Apache Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Apache‘s pre-market value is already 4.59% down. Apache’s last close was $46.43, 10.63% under its 52-week high of $51.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Apache (APA) sliding 0.75% to $46.43. NASDAQ dropped 0.52% to $11,226.36,...
Air Products And Chemicals Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Air Products and Chemicals‘s pre-market value is already 4.36% down. Air Products and Chemicals’s last close was $309.91, 0.2% above its 52-week high of $309.29. The last session, NYSE finished with Air Products and Chemicals (APD)...
Primoris Services Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM), Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC), NL Industries (NL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
FMC Technologies Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and FMC Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% up. FMC Technologies’s last close was $12.10, 2.58% below its 52-week high of $12.42. The last session, NYSE ended with FMC Technologies (FTI) sliding 0.25% to $12.10. NYSE jumped...
Is Day-trading Easy and Profitable?
Day trading isn’t easy and profitable to most traders. If you’re not Thomas Miller or John Roberson, you may reconsider day trading because of the following reason:. Tax. Day traders are taxed at normal income tax rates and are less likely to outperform the market when compared with just holding. Warren Buffett defers income until when he sells his shares and thereafter at the long-term capital gains rate. This is a significantly lesser tax burden than day-trading and earned gains with the standard income tax rate.
