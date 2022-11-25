(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Monday, 28 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,007.10. Buying platinum futures is one of the most popular ways to trade the metal. However, is it a good investment? The answer depends on your personal preferences and the current market conditions. Purchasing platinum futures allows investors to trade up and down, making profits on the right calls.

17 HOURS AGO