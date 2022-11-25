Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Fire destroys village store, fuel company in Stebbins
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A village that was slammed by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok in September lost its only store to an early morning fire on Tuesday. The fire started around 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the village of Stebbins, which is home to approximately 650 residents. Responders attempted to extinguish the fire but were unable to control the flames. The store and the fuel company are both total losses, according to Tribal Coordinator with Stebbins Community Association Jacinta Martin.
alaskapublic.org
Voter approval of Alaska judges is hitting an all-time low, and justice system experts aren’t sure why
Most Alaskan voters, like Teresa Cortes of South Anchorage, weigh in on judicial retention votes. “Oh yeah, I don’t know any of the judges,” she said. “So normally, I vote yes on all of them – unless there’s one that stands out that I, you know, heard bad things from. Then I don’t vote.”
Alaska election certification is Tuesday, but questions remain in a Wasilla House district that judge has frozen
The Alaska Division of Elections is set to certify the Nov. 8 election on Tuesday. Barring challenges for recounts, that’s the final word about who won in all races — except one unusual race, in which the winner prevailed by over 50%. The State Review Board, made up...
alaskasnewssource.com
Abbott Loop intersection reopened following collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department reported that the intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and East 88th Avenue was closed due to a collision. A notice about the collision was sent via Nixle shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Sunday alerting motorists to the incident and advising that alternate routes be used in the area.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Energy Authority invests $4.9M in state’s largest solar farm
Residents of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will get a lot more power from the sun next summer. That’s when construction is expected to finish in Houston on what will be the state’s largest solar farm, projected to produce enough energy to power 1,400 homes. The state-owned Alaska Energy Authority...
Tom Sconce affair: Biden’s gender-fluid nuke waste officer on leave from Dept. of Energy; charged for theft of luggage
Samuel Brinton, the gender-bending activist who in 2020 advised Anchorage Assembly members on an ordinance banning “conversion therapy,” is said to be on leave from the Biden Administration while he faces legal problems stemming from his alleged theft of designer luggage from the baggage carousel at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage man sentenced to 40 years for attempted murder
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This week, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston sentenced 31-year-old Rigoberto Guillermo Walker to serve 40 years in prison for the attempted murder of a 74-year-old woman in 2019. Walker was convicted at trial by an Anchorage jury in May 2022. At trial, the evidence showed...
radiokenai.com
Wasilla Man, With Ties To Kenai, Indicted On Federal Kidnapping And Firearm Charges
A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging David Wayne Anderson with kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Anderson, age 49 of Wasilla, was arrested on November 3rd by Alaska State Troopers and remains in custody at Anchorage Correctional Complex. Anderson also faces State of Alaska charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, robbery, assault, misconduct involving a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
alaskasnewssource.com
Victims of Anchorage man accused of scamming 91 Alaskans out of more than $14M speak out
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of potential victims came forward to the Division of Banking and Securities following the publication by Alaska’s News Source of an alleged fraudulent multi-million-dollar investment scheme, DBS officials said. “Since your story aired, we are now in touch with people who have made investments...
Anchorage birth rate drops dramatically, but school district is finding a way to get more money: Add Pre-kindergarten
Readers have been led to believe the Anchorage School District was preparing to close schools due to major budget shortfalls. Instead, two out of the six of the proposed schools are being “repurposed” by the Anchorage School District as pre-kindergarten academies, even though it has no data to prove the effectiveness of such programs.
PLANetizen
Anchorage Eliminates Parking Requirements Citywide
Anchorage eliminated parking requirements, becoming the latest U.S. jurisdiction to participate in a wave of parking reform. According to Anchorage Assemblymember Daniel Vollands on Twitter, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 22 to remove parking requirements citywide and add bike parking requirements to the zoning code instead. Emily...
alaskasnewssource.com
Laser pointer incident prompts important reminder from FAA
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Aviation Administration is reminding residents of the legal repercussions that could come if someone is caught directing a laser pointer at an aircraft. The reminder comes after a Wasilla pilot, Jake Morris, was forced to abort his landing at the Wasilla Airport last week...
alaskapublic.org
‘I watched it rapidly turn into absolute chaos’: Inside the deepening dysfunction at North Star psychiatric hospital
Nick Petito saw a lot in the six months he worked at North Star hospital in Anchorage. Petito wasn’t a therapist. He wasn’t a social worker. He was the maintenance manager, charged with fixing what was physically broken at Alaska’s only psychiatric hospital for children. It was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Nunaka Valley neighbors say walking route to new school is dangerous
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The news that their neighborhood school might be closing prompted some people to get up early Friday morning and gather at Nunaka Valley Elementary for a walk. The Anchorage School District is proposing to repurpose the neighborhood school and send its students to one of two schools — Russian Jack and Chester Valley Elementary — both of which are further away.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage man arrested in carjackings now charged with murder
Anchorage police say a man in a dispute with two relatives shot and killed a bystander trying to help, days before he allegedly stole two cars during a crosstown spree of crimes. The charges against Anthony Tinker III, 29, describe him as suffering from mental health issues in both cases....
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. South Anchorage, Dimond and Eagle River High Schools are...
alaskasnewssource.com
Salvation Army seeking additional volunteers for red kettles
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army red kettles are back. They have been a national holiday tradition for over a century. Here in Alaska, the money dropped into the kettles makes up about 30% of the yearly budget. Each kettle is staffed by a volunteer bell ringer. And since...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man sentenced in stabbing of 74-year-old woman at assisted living facility
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison following an attempted murder at an assisted living facility on July Fourth of 2019. According to a press release from the Department of Law, 31-year-old Rigoberto Walker was sentenced to 40 years in prison and an additional 10-year probationary period after his release.
nomadlawyer.org
Best 06 Budget Hotels in Anchorage near Anchorage Museum
Whether you’re on a budget or not, you’ll find a variety of affordable accommodations in Anchorage. These budget hotels in Anchorage offer great value, and are perfect for travelers who don’t want to break the bank. If you’re looking for a quiet hotel, you can stay at...
goseawolves.com
Relays decide Alaska Nordic Cup
FAIRBANKS, ALASKA – The University of Alaska Anchorage ski teams turned in strong performances in the classic relays to wrap up the Alaska Nordic Cup Friday. Matt Seline skied a strong opening leg for UAA (10:30), before handing off to Magnus Noroey, who posted the fastest time of the day (9:50). Sigurd Roenning was gaining on UAF, but was taken out by a lapped skier in the final turn. He posted a split of 10:11.
