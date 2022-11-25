Read full article on original website
Related
Lovebirds Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Are Packing on the PDA In This Rare & Intimate Selfie
Lovebirds Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor just reminded everyone that they’re each other’s one and only, all with one super-rare, loved-up snapshot. On Nov 25, Paulson shared with her Instagram followers through her Instagram story about what she’s most thankful for, and it’s no surprise that it’s her girlfriend! Paulson shared a cheek-to-cheek snapshot of her and Taylor with the simple but loving caption reading, “Thankful.” In the super-rare photo of the two, we see Paulson in a brown cable-knit sweater with her arm wrapped around her soulmate, who is truly radiating joy as she gives the camera a small smile while...
Julia Roberts Celebrates Her Twins' 18th Birthday With a Breathtaking Candid Throwback Photo
Julia Roberts is reminding us that time is both a gift and a thief as she celebrates her twins‘ 18th birthday. Sharing a rare Instagram post and an even rarer throwback photo, Roberts honored Hazel and Phinnaeus’ special day by writing, “🌟🌟18🌟🌟 Love you.” The photo is a candid snap of Roberts as a young mother standing in a rustic kitchen with the twins as infants. One sits in a bouncer while the actress holds the other, looking absolutely breathtaking without trying at all. She’s wearing a pretty, fitted summer dress with one strap hanging off her shoulder, hair pulled back in...
Madonna's Super-Rare Family Photo With Her 6 Kids Shows They're All Embracing Their Mother's Edgy Style
Get ready, because all six of Madonna’s kids are in the same room for the first time in nearly a year, and they all look as gothic chic as their legendary mama! On Nov 25, Madonna shared a series of super-rare photos featuring her and all six of her children with the caption, “What I’m thankful for…………. 💛 @lourdesleon @maisonrhed.” In the first photo, we see Madonna and her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon posing cheek-to-cheek in matching black silk corsets, followed by a snapshot of a sheet that says, “I am thankful for…” We also see snapshots of Madonna showing off...
Gwyneth Paltrow & Apple Martin's Big City Weekend Shows You're Never Too Old to Shop With Mom
Gwyneth Paltrow packed up and headed East for the long Thanksgiving weekend! The goop founder, usually based in the Los Angeles area, headed to New York for a few days with family, including her daughter Apple Martin (whom she shares with ex Chris Martin) and husband Brad Falchuk. She headed back to her hometown, New York City, for a few days of girl time with her oldest, Apple. Paltrow took to her Instagram Stories to share her meals out at some old favorite haunts; taking a snap of herself and her lookalike daughter Apple at Elio’s, a legendary Italian restaurant on...
Kylie Jenner’s Thanksgiving ‘Highlights’ Are Sweet Pictures of Son Wolf & Daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner seems to have had a wonderful weekend, and she took to Instagram on Monday to share some sweet snaps of the long Thanksgiving holiday with her family — which is exciting, because she rarely puts images of her baby son on social media and is judicious about the exposure her 4-year-old daughter Stormi receives.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup
Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Wedding Heartbreak Just Might Unleash a Shocking Side of Taylor That We Never Even Suspected Was There
Sheila may not be the scariest thing on the show for much longer. After the fit hits the shan this week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor is sure to once again be left to pick up the pieces of her broken heart. Not only will Ridge’s “commitment” to his bride have wavered in the wake of the revelation that Brooke didn’t call CPS on Thomas, but the dressmaker will know that Taylor was willing to marry him without ever doing him the courtesy of telling the truth. We can just imagine how the scene might play out.
Emily Ratajkowski & Pete Davidson Proved Those Rumors Are True With This Major Relationship Step
Many Hollywood couples are known for being ultra-private, like Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling or Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. Other couples, however, seem to embrace the public’s attention and own being together, like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker or Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. After all, if the media is going to talk and speculate about them any way, they might as well show their truth too. For budding new couple Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski, they seem to have chosen the latter. On Nov 27, the model and the SNL alum made their first official public appearance...
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Has the Best Dance Moves — But Her Pillows Nearly Stole the Show
The Spice Girls know the importance of friends (BRB, spontaneously breaking into an off-key rendition of “Wannabe”), so it’s fitting that Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson is wearing a band T-shirt during a hangout with her cousin (and friend!) Chicago West. The Good American founder posted several photos and a video of the bonding time between her 4-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, and her sister Kim Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex Kanye West. Like any typical teenage sleepover, they cuddle, they take pictures, and they have an epic dance party — eclipsed only by...
This 'Real Housewives' Alum Claims She & Prince Harry Had a Brief Fling in The Early 2000s
Right when we think we know everything about Prince Harry, and what to expect in his upcoming memoir, someone else throws a curveball. It turns out Harry had a brief fling with Catherine Ommanney, and if that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because you probably recognize her as a former Real Housewives member. The Real Housewives of DC alum revealed that she apparently had a short-lived fling with Prince Harry back in 2006. In a recent interview with the Sun, she claimed they met at a bar in Chelsea when she was 34 and he was 21. She recounted that they...
Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Is Every Stubborn Toddler as She Adorably Refuses to Look at the Camera
Sterling Mahomes, bless her tiny soul, was not having it with Brittany Mahomes‘ photoshoot at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, and all toddler parents will be able to relate to the mama’s comical struggle to get her daughter to look at the camera. Captioning her Instagram post “Sterling said no to photos today, but she’s still cute😂😍❤️ #gochiefs,” the soon-to-be mom of two shared a few snaps of her and Sterling’s coordinating outfits, and the 1-year-old looked anywhere but the camera in a hilarious show of determined resistance. In one snap, the tiny tot is distractedly munching on a snack while gazing...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Devon Is On the Verge of a Major Move — With Spectacular Consequences
It’s clear to us the path that he should be sent down in the wake of his breakup with Amanda. The Young and the Restless’ Devon has landed at a crossroads — in other words, the perfect place to stop and take stock. It would be tempting, of course, to chalk it up his betrayal of Amanda as a one-off, an act of unfaithfulness that was out of character. Except, Devon would have to realize upon reflection, it wasn’t a one-off.
Kaavia James Belting Her Heart Out Onstage Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today: ‘Karaoke Queen’
Everyone’s favorite Shady Baby is showing off her karaoke skills, and this girl is on fire. In a seriously adorable video shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade on Instagram, 4-year-old Kaavia James is living her best life while belting out some of her favorite tunes. Captioned “Who is this lil karaoke 👑 and what has she done with @kaaviajames ?!?! I cannnnnnnt 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 🤣🤣🤣🤣🖤🖤,” the short video compilation shows the little girl singing and dancing along to Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” and Frozen’s “Let It Go.” In another hilarious clip, Kaavia says, “We’re gonna get this party started!” and we’re jealous we didn’t get...
The Contents of Jennifer Garner's Post-Vacation Mom Bag Will Have You Snorting With Laughter
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re in need of a good laugh today, Jennifer Garner has just the thing to make you giggle and snort. Hugging a quilted black tote bag to her chest in an Instagram video, the actress and entrepreneur explains, “This bag just got out of the car after a road trip with three kids — I have no idea what’s in here.” She begins unpacking the contents of her vacation purse, holding up a Rat-a-Tat Cat game, then a toy that a...
Kate Hudson Shared Rare Photos of Her Kids During Their ‘Great-ful’ Thanksgiving Weekend
Kate Hudson spent the long Thanksgiving weekend with relatives, and she took to Instagram to share a highlight reel of snaps from the fun family days. “Well this was one great-ful weekend,” Kate punnily captioned the set of 10 images. It looked like a fun time, indeed. The grown-ups, including Kate’s fiancé Danny Fujikawa, her brother Oliver Hudson, and her sister-in-law Erinn Hudson, had many opportunities to let off steam between afternoons laying out in the sun — and wearing plush, silly turkey hats around indoors. There were cuddles between Kate and her youngest child, Rani, and her oldest, Ryder. Rani also...
Jana Kramer's Tribute to Son Jace Features a Heart-Melting Photo Montage From Pregnancy to Preschool
Jana Kramer’s youngest child, Jace, turned four today, and she’s reflecting on his whirlwind babyhood in a new photo montage. The One Tree Hill actress shared a tribute to her little boy, who she shares with ex Mike Caussin, and it will melt your heart! The Steppin’ Into the Holiday star wrote, “Today my sweet baby boy is 4 years old. I never knew how much my momma heart needed him and his love.” She continued, “It’s true when they say there’s a special bond between a momma and their boy💙.” Aww, it’s so cute! Kramer, who also shares daughter Jolie, 6, with...
Meghan Markle Reportedly Adores This Lengthening Mascara With Over 46,000 Reviews & It’s Only $9 For Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Mascaras have gotten pretty pricey over the years, but you don’t need to spend $30 on one to get sky-high lashes. Even Meghan Markle knows that—she’s a fan of Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara, and it happens to be just $8.98 for a few more hours during Amazon’s Black Friday sale! But wait, it gets better. On top of a celeb endorsement, it’s also a TikTok favorite. Need I say more? BRB, adding 10 to my cart. Buy: Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable...
Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Reportedly Swear by This Product Instead of Botox — & It’s on Rare Sale for 31% Off for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Botox can be a lot of money, and the results can always vary. You hear products that people call their go-to instead of botox, but hesitation is always around the corner. But this product is sworn by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for their anti-aging skincare routines. It’s time to look into a celebrity-approved and beloved BIOTULIN skin gel, also known as the gel that fans call “Botox in a bottle.” So not only does the Princess of Wales swear...
Jessie James Decker Is in Full Mama-Bear Mode After Trolls Commented on Her Kids' Appearance
Jessie James Decker shared snaps and videos of a fun family getaway on her Instagram feed — but among the comments from her fans there were some remarks that were less than kind, and the country singer was not having it. Along with her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker, and their three kids — 8-year-old Vivianne, 7-year-old Eric II, and 4-year-old Forrest — James Decker was enjoying a trip to Mexico. Sharing snaps from the family vacation, she wrote on Instagram, “Vacation Decker style,” to which her husband replied, “Sunshine football and beach time!! Gobble gobble’d in our element.” Later she...
Kaley Cuoco Looks Blissful in Sweet New Baby Bump Photos
Kaley Cuoco is all baby bliss in new bump photos she shared on her Instagram Story, and our hearts are melting from the pure happiness she’s sharing during her first pregnancy. Snapping a sweet mirror photo with her beau, Tom Pelphrey, Cuoco looks buoyant and content with a peaceful smile on her face while Pelphrey lovingly cradles her bump from behind, looking just as happy as his parenting partner-to-be. Cuoco typed a cute “M&D,” presumably standing for “mom and dad,” and gave a shoutout to her maternity dress from the Gap. The actress wore the flowing navy blue floral print dress with...
Comments / 0