Editors’ picks: The 41 best holiday gifts our editors have ever given or received
Getting just the right gift can feel like a lot of pressure. While we’ve got plenty of ideas for what to get them, we also have firsthand experience with both giving and receiving lots and lots of different gifts.
These Up-And-Coming Beauty Products Are Perfect Gifts For Anyone Who Wants To Be Ahead Of The Trend
These up-and-coming beauty products are sure to hit it big time! This list will give you serious beauty inspiration to kick off the new season, from the best hair tools to multi-functional makeup products. Whether your go-to look is full glamazon or a glowy, natural look, there is something for everyone here.
CNBC
This 30-year-old mom quit her job at Amazon. Now she makes $40,000 a month in passive income: 'I work just 2 hours a day'
In 2021, I accepted a job at Amazon as a resource manager for an annual salary of $124,000. I was 29, and it was the most money I'd ever been offered. I also started two side hustles earlier that year to bring in extra money. My husband Jay and I had just bought our first home, and I was due to have our first child in September 2021.
CNET
9 Walmart Black Friday Deals That Are Better Than Amazon
Black Friday sales and Walmart go together like peanut butter and jelly. And despite facing intense holiday competition from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other online retailers, Walmart still has some of the best Black Friday deals that you'll find in real life or online. There are deals on products from Nintendo, Google, Hot Wheels, Yankee Candle and Walmart's own Onn brand.
35 Secret Santa Gifts Under $20 That They'll Actually Like
Secret Santa is a beautiful Christmas tradition that has at heart the premise of random acts of kindness. Only if most of the presents weren't in a junk drawer, waiting to be recycled next year. If you care to make your coworkers smile or show them that you care, here's a list of gifts that will escape the destiny of the forsaken present.
Good news: Watch this Amazon delivery driver's battle of wits with a pet chicken
A delivery driver in Minooka, IL, makes repeated attempts to stop a pet chicken from escaping after he opens a garage door to make a delivery.
Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year revealed
Pantone has spoken. The color that will shape the year ahead is...
The best indoor home security cameras in 2022
The best Indoor security cameras can add an extra layer of peace of mind to your home, and the latest models keep a better eye on your surrounds than ever and integrate more smoothly with your smart home gear, plus they have features to protect your privacy.
CNN
