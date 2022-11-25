Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Two Oregon men charged on numerous counts of taking big game animals illegally
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers from Pendleton Area Command received information on several individuals who were unlawfully taking big game animals. Officials say in the summer of 2020, troopers began gathering information and evidence which led to a search warrant at a Pendleton residence...
KATU.com
I-84 westbound and eastbound lanes back open in eastern Oregon
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE 3: I-84 is fully open in eastern Oregon. Conditions can change quickly. Expect and be prepared for winter travel and possible delays. ODOT said checking this website before heading out is the best way to get up-to-date information. _______________________________. UPDATE 2: The east and...
