Kennewick, WA

KATU.com

I-84 westbound and eastbound lanes back open in eastern Oregon

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE 3: I-84 is fully open in eastern Oregon. Conditions can change quickly. Expect and be prepared for winter travel and possible delays. ODOT said checking this website before heading out is the best way to get up-to-date information. _______________________________. UPDATE 2: The east and...
PENDLETON, OR

