Giving Back to the Community: Florida Gators’ Softball Team Dedicates November to Service at Children’s Hospital, Local Elementary Schools & Churches to Raise Food to Feed the Hungry

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
University of Florida Withdraws Offer From High School QB Who Posted Video Mouthing N-Word
A top high school football quarterback has lost his college athletic scholarship after he was seen in a video mimicking the words from a hip-hop song that included the n-word in the lyrics. According to 3 Wear TV, high school quarterback Marcus Stokes, who several colleges have recruited, had a...
WVNews
Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice
Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
WCJB
Hopeful Baptist Church will hold the funeral service for a CCSO captain that died
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Funeral arrangements are in place for a captain of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The funeral service for Captain Charles Chuck Brewington will be held at Hopeful Baptist Church on Friday at 11 a.m. The family will hold a visitation time for friends on...
ocala-news.com
Kirby Family Farm hosting annual Christmas Train event through December 26
The Christmas Train is returning to Kirby Family Farm for its 11th annual installment on select nights through Monday, December 26. The festive event will feature a train ride through thousands of Christmas lights on one of the farm’s old-fashioned locomotives. Along with train rides, the event will include a Christmas magic show, antique Ferris wheel, carousel, a ‘manger babies’ petting area, a tractor ride, additional amusement rides, and a visit from Santa and his friends.
wuft.org
Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1
Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
WCJB
Thousands of people headed to the 2022 Craft Festival to support local artists
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While Black Friday and small business Saturday came to an end, many people still had a chance to support artists at the annual Craft Festival. For more than 20 years, thousands of people have come to the festival at the Stephen O’Connell Center. “I think I...
WCJB
Morningside Nature Center hosts Cane boil and Fiddle Festival
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people took a trip to the past at Morningside Nature center for the 19th-century-themed festival. For more than 20 years, the festival is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. People fed farm animals, enjoyed old-folk musical performances, and watched a live demonstration of how fresh...
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Florida will really cost you
The University of Florida, located in Gainesville, is one of the best-rated public universities in the country. University of Florida tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $6,381 for in-state students and $28,659 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national averages for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
WCJB
Limestone quarry operation to reopen in Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners unanimously approved a request on Monday night for a special use permit, for a limerock quarry along CR-235. The application on behalf of North Florida Limerock Corporation, asked to restore operations at one site and continue operations at another. Both sites were recently annexed...
News4Jax.com
86-year-old man missing from Alachua County found in Georgia
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 86-year-old man has been found safely in Georgia. Deputies say he was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in his vehicle. Deputies believed he was traveling to Tampa. Hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that...
WCJB
Newberry man accused of molesting a minor, trying to ‘run away’ with her
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry man was arrested after a teen girl came forward to accuse him of sexually abusing her. According to the arrest report, Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested Sunday night after a 15-year-old said he got drunk and tried to touch her inappropriately in a vehicle. Bryant reportedly told the victim he would take her to a cabin in Dixie County to “run away with her.”
Snap Count Tracker: FSU vs. Florida
Florida State tightened its rotation on both offense and defense for its regular-season finale against rival Florida. Using snap counts from TruMedia via PFF, here’s a look at who played – and how much – in the Seminoles’ win over the Gators.
WCJB
Police search for suspect after a stabbing at Gainesville homeless camp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 5:30 on Monday evening, officers responded to a stabbing at a homeless camp near the I-75 northbound ramp at Archer Road. Officers say two people got into an argument, and then one stabbed the other in the neck twice. The victim was taken to a...
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
saturdaydownsouth.com
10 takeways from Billy Napier's first regular season with the Gators
Florida wrapped a 6-6 regular season Friday night with a 45-38 loss to rival Florida State. The Gators will go bowling, but Year 1 under Billy Napier was filled with growing pains as Florida’s new head coach tries to turn around a program that hasn’t won an SEC championship since 2008. Florida lost to all 4 of its rivals, including a second consecutive 20-plus point loss to archrival Georgia in Jacksonville. The Gators got a glimpse of the promise of quarterback Anthony Richardson, but in the end, the sophomore quarterback lacked the consistency of say, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, who shined in Florida State’s first victory over the Gators since 2017.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville hit-and-run claims cyclist
A cyclist died in a hit-and-run collision along the 3300 block of S. Main Street. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, a citizen discovered both vehicle and bicycle debris on the west side of the roadway and sidewalk around 9:38 a.m. on Monday and found a body in the wooded area near the debris.
wuft.org
Adria Petty Thankful To Give Back To The Gainesville Community That Helped Raise Her Dad
WUFT’s Morning Edition host Glenn Richards recently spoke with Tom Petty’s eldest daughter – director, editor, art director and artist, Adria Petty. Since her father’s untimely passing in 2017, she and Petty Legacy have been closely involved in curating a series of outstanding posthumous releases and boxed sets: 2018’s An American Treasure, 2019’s The Best of Everything, 2020’s Wildflowers & All the Rest, and 2021’s Angel Dream.
Watch Live: Putnam County Sheriff's Office gives details about arrest of deputy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office will give details Monday in regard to the arrest of a deputy for a sex crime against a minor. A news conference will be held at the sheriff's office located at 130 Orie Griffin Blvd., Palatka, FL 32177.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant seriously injured in training accident
A GoFundMe fundraiser is underway for a Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant who was seriously injured in a training accident earlier this month. MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan, a United States Marine, husband, and father, sustained a serious spinal cord injury on Tuesday, November 15 during a training evolution, according to the GoFundMe page. He was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
Comments / 0