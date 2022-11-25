ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Giving Back to the Community: Florida Gators’ Softball Team Dedicates November to Service at Children’s Hospital, Local Elementary Schools & Churches to Raise Food to Feed the Hungry

By Brentt Eads
extrainningsoftball.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice

Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
ocala-news.com

Kirby Family Farm hosting annual Christmas Train event through December 26

The Christmas Train is returning to Kirby Family Farm for its 11th annual installment on select nights through Monday, December 26. The festive event will feature a train ride through thousands of Christmas lights on one of the farm’s old-fashioned locomotives. Along with train rides, the event will include a Christmas magic show, antique Ferris wheel, carousel, a ‘manger babies’ petting area, a tractor ride, additional amusement rides, and a visit from Santa and his friends.
WILLISTON, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1

Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Morningside Nature Center hosts Cane boil and Fiddle Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people took a trip to the past at Morningside Nature center for the 19th-century-themed festival. For more than 20 years, the festival is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. People fed farm animals, enjoyed old-folk musical performances, and watched a live demonstration of how fresh...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Florida will really cost you

The University of Florida, located in Gainesville, is one of the best-rated public universities in the country. University of Florida tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $6,381 for in-state students and $28,659 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national averages for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Limestone quarry operation to reopen in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners unanimously approved a request on Monday night for a special use permit, for a limerock quarry along CR-235. The application on behalf of North Florida Limerock Corporation, asked to restore operations at one site and continue operations at another. Both sites were recently annexed...
NEWBERRY, FL
News4Jax.com

86-year-old man missing from Alachua County found in Georgia

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 86-year-old man has been found safely in Georgia. Deputies say he was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in his vehicle. Deputies believed he was traveling to Tampa. Hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Newberry man accused of molesting a minor, trying to ‘run away’ with her

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry man was arrested after a teen girl came forward to accuse him of sexually abusing her. According to the arrest report, Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested Sunday night after a 15-year-old said he got drunk and tried to touch her inappropriately in a vehicle. Bryant reportedly told the victim he would take her to a cabin in Dixie County to “run away with her.”
NEWBERRY, FL
247Sports

Snap Count Tracker: FSU vs. Florida

Florida State tightened its rotation on both offense and defense for its regular-season finale against rival Florida. Using snap counts from TruMedia via PFF, here’s a look at who played – and how much – in the Seminoles’ win over the Gators.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

10 takeways from Billy Napier's first regular season with the Gators

Florida wrapped a 6-6 regular season Friday night with a 45-38 loss to rival Florida State. The Gators will go bowling, but Year 1 under Billy Napier was filled with growing pains as Florida’s new head coach tries to turn around a program that hasn’t won an SEC championship since 2008. Florida lost to all 4 of its rivals, including a second consecutive 20-plus point loss to archrival Georgia in Jacksonville. The Gators got a glimpse of the promise of quarterback Anthony Richardson, but in the end, the sophomore quarterback lacked the consistency of say, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, who shined in Florida State’s first victory over the Gators since 2017.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville hit-and-run claims cyclist

A cyclist died in a hit-and-run collision along the 3300 block of S. Main Street. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, a citizen discovered both vehicle and bicycle debris on the west side of the roadway and sidewalk around 9:38 a.m. on Monday and found a body in the wooded area near the debris.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Adria Petty Thankful To Give Back To The Gainesville Community That Helped Raise Her Dad

WUFT’s Morning Edition host Glenn Richards recently spoke with Tom Petty’s eldest daughter – director, editor, art director and artist, Adria Petty. Since her father’s untimely passing in 2017, she and Petty Legacy have been closely involved in curating a series of outstanding posthumous releases and boxed sets: 2018’s An American Treasure, 2019’s The Best of Everything, 2020’s Wildflowers & All the Rest, and 2021’s Angel Dream.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant seriously injured in training accident

A GoFundMe fundraiser is underway for a Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant who was seriously injured in a training accident earlier this month. MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan, a United States Marine, husband, and father, sustained a serious spinal cord injury on Tuesday, November 15 during a training evolution, according to the GoFundMe page. He was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy