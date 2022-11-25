Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Fatty liver disease may increase heart failure risk
An abnormal buildup of fat in the liver not caused by alcohol may greatly increase the risk of heart failure, according to new research. Nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. has a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. Scientists already knew NAFLD can lead to permanent liver damage and increase the risk for atherosclerosis, when plaque builds up in the arteries.
MedicalXpress
Shaking less salt on your food at the table could reduce your heart disease risk
Adding additional salt to foods at a lower frequency is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, heart failure and ischemic heart disease, according to a new study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Even among those following a DASH-style diet, behavioral interventions to lessen salt consumption could further improve heart health.
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
MedicalXpress
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a study in more than 85,000 individuals published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The findings were consistent regardless of the total amount of daily activity. "It is well established that exercise...
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack: Study
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
MedicalXpress
Afternoon or evening physical activity is linked to reduced insulin resistance, better control of blood sugar
A new study published in Diabetologia finds that afternoon or evening physical activity is associated with reduced insulin resistance (and thus better blood sugar control) when compared with an even distribution of physical activity through the day. Morning physical activity offered no advantages, concluded the study by Dr. Jeroen van der Velde and colleagues at Department of Clinical Epidemiology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands.
MedicalXpress
New medicine reduces triglyceride by 25%, no change in CVD risk in people with type 2 diabetes
A new medication, pemafibrate, lowered triglyceride levels among adults with type 2 diabetes yet did not decrease their cardiovascular risk, according to late-breaking science research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. "Triglyceride levels are commonly measured as part of routine preventive care in the U.S. Understanding...
2minutemedicine.com
Bariatric surgery may provide benefit in treating obstructive sleep apnea
1. In this pre-/post- cohort study, patients undergoing bariatric surgery had increased airway volumes and a reduction in clinical obstructive sleep apnea diagnoses. 2. Some structures important in mechanical obstruction, such as the soft palate, were unaffected from massive weight loss. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Satisfactory) Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)...
How People With Diabetes Can Lower Stroke Risk
After spending nearly two decades trying to manage her Type 2 diabetes, Agnes Czuchlewski landed in the emergency room in 2015, with news that she’d just experienced a heart attack. She also learned that she had metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes diabetes but also brings higher risk of heart disease and stroke.
HDL 'Good' Cholesterol's Role in Heart Health Under Scrutiny
HDL cholesterol readings may not have as much weight in calculations of heart disease risk. Low HDL is tied to slightly higher risk for white people, but has no risk indication for Black people. MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Blood levels of HDL, the famously "good" kind of...
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
MedicalXpress
Extending anti-clotting treatment after distal deep vein thrombosis could reduce further clot risk
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
Medical News Today
Exercising later in the day may reduce insulin resistance, control blood sugar
Researchers in Europe analyzed data to see if breaks in sedentary activity can impact insulin resistance. The researchers included middle-aged participants from the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity study and examined their liver fat content and insulin resistance in conjunction with physical activity timing. The researchers found no connection between breaks...
Bariatric Surgery Lowers Risk for Heart Disease in People With Fatty Liver Disease
A new study from Rutgers University in collaboration with Ohio State University found that people with obesity and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) experienced fewer cardiovascular events after undergoing bariatric weight loss surgery. Published in JAMA Network Open, the study found that patients with obesity who underwent bariatric surgery were...
cohaitungchi.com
What’s the Connection Between High Blood Cholesterol and Hypertension?
Having one risk factor for heart disease means you need to be careful. Having two means you need to make some significant changes in your life. Scientists have found that when people have more than one risk factor, like high blood cholesterol and high blood pressure, these factors work together to make risk of heart disease much worse.
Fatty Liver Disease Is Common Among People With HIV
More than a third of people living with HIV had fatty liver disease in a cohort study in Germany, and a substantial number had moderate or worse fibrosis, researchers reported in the journal AIDS. Noninvasive tests can be used to evaluate fatty liver disease in HIV-positive people, helping to identify those who might benefit from lifestyle changes to improve their metabolic health.
WTKR
Best Adderall Alternatives - Strongest OTC ADHD Medication
This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR. Are you searching for Adderall alternatives to boost cognitive performance, without the harmful adverse consequences?. There's no shortage of people on that search. About 2.5 million people use Adderall within...
Comments / 0