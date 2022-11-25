ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12 News

80-year-old Valley woman missing since May found dead

PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on the north side of South Mountain, officials said. Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1 and never returned to her Valley residence. Relatives said Braden had suffered from Alzheimer's. Phoenix police...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix. Brian Thomas Hanrahan stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Hanrahan was last seen Thursday near 49th Place and Camelback Road wearing a dark red, long-sleeve...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man found shot, dead inside car parked on Phoenix street

PHOENIX – A man with a gunshot wound was found dead inside a vehicle Sunday in Phoenix and police said they’re investigating the case as a homicide. John Martinez Ramirez, 25, was pronounced dead near Indian School Road and 43rd Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Officers had responded to...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dead after being hit by vehicle on I-17 near Northern Ave

PHOENIX — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 17 near Northern Avenue Sunday night. It is unknown why the man was in the roadway. Southbound lanes at I-17 were temporarily closed at Northern Avenue. The I-17 has since reopened. This crash is...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after man fatally shot at Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX — A man allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Phoenix gas station was arrested Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the service area near Cave Creek and Bell roads around 1:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting at north Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in north Phoenix on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting call at a gas station near Cave Creek Road and Bell Road. Officers say a man shot and killed another man in the area. The man died from injuries, and officers detained the suspect at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain

GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix restaurant, police looking for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix restaurant Friday night. Around 6 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Feeney’s restaurant on 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting overnight. The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. Mesa Police Department officials say the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when officers attempted to stop...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Southbound SR 143 to be narrowed to 1 lane for bridge work during the week

PHOENIX — Valley drivers should plan for extra time if they’re traveling on State Route 143 during the week as more bridge work will be underway. The southbound lanes of SR 143 will be narrowed to one lane between University Drive and Interstate 10 from 8 p.m. Monday to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, ADOT officials said.
PHOENIX, AZ

