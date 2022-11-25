Read full article on original website
80-year-old Valley woman missing since May found dead
PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on the north side of South Mountain, officials said. Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1 and never returned to her Valley residence. Relatives said Braden had suffered from Alzheimer's. Phoenix police...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix. Brian Thomas Hanrahan stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Hanrahan was last seen Thursday near 49th Place and Camelback Road wearing a dark red, long-sleeve...
KTAR.com
Man found shot, dead inside car parked on Phoenix street
PHOENIX – A man with a gunshot wound was found dead inside a vehicle Sunday in Phoenix and police said they’re investigating the case as a homicide. John Martinez Ramirez, 25, was pronounced dead near Indian School Road and 43rd Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Officers had responded to...
Man shot near 59th Ave and Camelback Road, multiple people detained
At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a shooting.
KTAR.com
Car smashes into restaurant after collision near Phoenix intersection, 2 injured
PHOENIX – Two people were injured, one seriously, after a car smashed into a Phoenix restaurant following a collision with another vehicle Tuesday. The vehicles crashed near Camelback Road and 35th Avenue around 4 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters received a report of the wreck and arrived...
AZFamily
DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three members of the same family are dead after a rollover crash on I-10 near Casa Grande last week. Four other family members were injured in the crash on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a family of seven was...
ABC 15 News
Man dead after being hit by vehicle on I-17 near Northern Ave
PHOENIX — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 17 near Northern Avenue Sunday night. It is unknown why the man was in the roadway. Southbound lanes at I-17 were temporarily closed at Northern Avenue. The I-17 has since reopened. This crash is...
KTAR.com
Detectives investigating fatal hit-and-run with pedestrian in wheelchair in Goodyear
PHOENIX — A woman in a wheelchair died after she was struck by a vehicle in Goodyear Saturday evening, authorities said. Police responded to the area near McDowell and Dysart roads at approximately 6:30 p.m. to calls regarding a hit-and-run, the Phoenix Police Department announced in a press release.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Cave Creek and Bell Roads
Phoenix PD says, they responded to a shooting call at a gas station where an adult male shot another adult male
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after man fatally shot at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX — A man allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Phoenix gas station was arrested Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the service area near Cave Creek and Bell roads around 1:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting at north Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in north Phoenix on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting call at a gas station near Cave Creek Road and Bell Road. Officers say a man shot and killed another man in the area. The man died from injuries, and officers detained the suspect at the scene.
AZFamily
Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain
GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix restaurant, police looking for suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix restaurant Friday night. Around 6 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Feeney’s restaurant on 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Valley brothers sentenced for concealing 17-year-old girl's body
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2021. <<. Two Valley brothers were recently sentenced in court for their roles in attempting to hide the remains of a 17-year-old girl. Daniel Torrealba Blas, 22, has been sentenced to 2.25 years in the...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix teacher, coach shot and killed outside of restaurant, no arrests made
An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Phoenix, according to police. A Phoenix school district says the victim was a guest teacher and coach.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona teen still recovering from serious injuries 2 months after dirt bike accident
PHOENIX - It has been two months since a Phoenix area teen was seriously hurt in a dirt bike accident. Christian Fox, 14, was injured on Sept. 24 while riding a dirt bike at Arizona Cycle Park. His father, David Fox, was on his dirt bike when he saw his son take a fall.
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a pedestrian accident on Friday. The accident occurred near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. According to the officials, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
ABC 15 News
Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa
MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting overnight. The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. Mesa Police Department officials say the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when officers attempted to stop...
KTAR.com
Southbound SR 143 to be narrowed to 1 lane for bridge work during the week
PHOENIX — Valley drivers should plan for extra time if they’re traveling on State Route 143 during the week as more bridge work will be underway. The southbound lanes of SR 143 will be narrowed to one lane between University Drive and Interstate 10 from 8 p.m. Monday to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, ADOT officials said.
