ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Airbnb rental properties aim to enhance Tifton’s downtown development

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As part of Tifton’s downtown development projects, several Airbnb rental properties are now available for travelers coming to visit the Friendly City. The owner, Regina Clark, and her husband are the owners of the studios on Third Street. They say they just wanted to service visitors traveling to their community.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Cordele and Moultrie host shop small Saturday events

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The day after Black Friday is known as Small Business Saturday. Downtown Moultrie continued their holiday festivities by hosting food trucks and encouraging people to shop locally. This year businesses are dealing with higher costs for materials, shipping, and gas. Kalee Bass and her husband Andrew...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta to celebrate Small Business Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There’s good news for people who didn’t want to fight the Black Friday crowds. Saturday is Small Business Saturday. Small business owners in Valdosta worked on their Black Friday deals and prepped for Small Business Saturday. Mayor Scott James Matheson proclaimed such a day,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Albany restaurant mourning the loss of general manager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Albany are mourning the loss of a young father who died Saturday night at one of the city’s most popular restaurants, Harvest Moon. The General Manager of Harvest Moon, 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, suffered a heart attack and died just before closing time. The...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta shoppers hit the stores on Black Friday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you love shopping, Black Friday is meant just for you. It’s a major day for retail. It sets the tone for the holiday season and one report says it accounts for 20% of yearly sales in the retail industry, according to Walden University. Traditionally,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Long lines seen on first day of early voting in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday marks the first day of early voting in Dougherty County and across southwest Georgia for the Senate runoff race. Hundreds of voters came out to take advantage of the early voting hours voting at the Albany Civic Center. Voters said despite the lines, they were able to move through and cast their ballot in a reasonable time.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Technical College sets fall graduation

ALBANY — Dougherty Superior Court Judge Victoria S. Darrisaw will be the keynote speaker Tuesday when Albany Technical College’s commencement celebrating the accomplishments of graduates for fall 2022 will be held at 7 p.m. at the James H. Gray Civic Center. Candidates for technical certificates of credit, diplomas,...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta church hosts 33rd annual Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A local church in Valdosta was all about giving thanks to their community on Thursday. Dozens of people gathered around as the 33rd annual Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving Thanksgiving Dinner was hosted. Before COVID-19, St. John AME Church had a dining set up with...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The shooting happened on Sims Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wfxl.com

36th annual Victorian Christmas set for December 8,9 in Thomasville

Decorated storefronts, twinkling lights, and beautiful Christmas displays make Thomasville the perfect holiday destination. Make plans to join us for the 36th Annual Victorian Christmas on December 8th and 9th in Downtown Thomasville. Guests can turn back time and experience the holiday spirit of the Victorian era during this cherished Thomasville tradition.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

DA: Convicted Dougherty Co. rapist sentenced to life plus 100 years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man convicted of over 10 rapes in Dougherty County has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office. Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 100 years for rapes spanning over 13 years, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Cook Co. deputy struck during traffic stop

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County deputy suffered injuries after being struck by a car during a traffic stop, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday at approximately 3:54 p.m., a Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75/GA 401 in the area of the 37-mile marker northbound when he was struck by a passing car.
COOK COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Woman arrested at Valdosta Mall after threatening a store manager

VALDOSTA – A woman was arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store manager and found to have five outstanding arrest warrants. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 1700 Norman Drive, the Valdosta Mall, after a citizen called E911 to report that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the manager inside of the business who asked that officers escort the customer, later identified as Jahniah Seawright, from the store and issue her a criminal trespass warning. As officers began to speak with Seawright, she provided a false name and date of birth. Based off of Seawright’s demeanor officers believed that she was not being honest about her identity, so they began to investigate the information that she had provided.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested after violating no-contact order

VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old man violated a no-contact order and was arrested for charges of stalking, robbery, and criminal trespass. Arrested: Melchizedek Harris, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 30, 2022, a victim called E911 to report that Melchizedek Harris, 38-years-of-age, had violated a...
VALDOSTA, GA
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy