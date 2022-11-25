Read full article on original website
Airbnb rental properties aim to enhance Tifton’s downtown development
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As part of Tifton’s downtown development projects, several Airbnb rental properties are now available for travelers coming to visit the Friendly City. The owner, Regina Clark, and her husband are the owners of the studios on Third Street. They say they just wanted to service visitors traveling to their community.
Downtown Cordele and Moultrie host shop small Saturday events
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The day after Black Friday is known as Small Business Saturday. Downtown Moultrie continued their holiday festivities by hosting food trucks and encouraging people to shop locally. This year businesses are dealing with higher costs for materials, shipping, and gas. Kalee Bass and her husband Andrew...
Valdosta to celebrate Small Business Saturday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There’s good news for people who didn’t want to fight the Black Friday crowds. Saturday is Small Business Saturday. Small business owners in Valdosta worked on their Black Friday deals and prepped for Small Business Saturday. Mayor Scott James Matheson proclaimed such a day,...
Albany restaurant mourning the loss of general manager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Albany are mourning the loss of a young father who died Saturday night at one of the city’s most popular restaurants, Harvest Moon. The General Manager of Harvest Moon, 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, suffered a heart attack and died just before closing time. The...
Valdosta shoppers hit the stores on Black Friday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you love shopping, Black Friday is meant just for you. It’s a major day for retail. It sets the tone for the holiday season and one report says it accounts for 20% of yearly sales in the retail industry, according to Walden University. Traditionally,...
Long lines seen on first day of early voting in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday marks the first day of early voting in Dougherty County and across southwest Georgia for the Senate runoff race. Hundreds of voters came out to take advantage of the early voting hours voting at the Albany Civic Center. Voters said despite the lines, they were able to move through and cast their ballot in a reasonable time.
Albany Technical College sets fall graduation
ALBANY — Dougherty Superior Court Judge Victoria S. Darrisaw will be the keynote speaker Tuesday when Albany Technical College’s commencement celebrating the accomplishments of graduates for fall 2022 will be held at 7 p.m. at the James H. Gray Civic Center. Candidates for technical certificates of credit, diplomas,...
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon County (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Central Georgia on Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Macon. In the southbound lanes of I-75, a 27-year-old male was operating a Chevy Tahoe north when he collided head-on with another car.
Valdosta church hosts 33rd annual Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A local church in Valdosta was all about giving thanks to their community on Thursday. Dozens of people gathered around as the 33rd annual Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving Thanksgiving Dinner was hosted. Before COVID-19, St. John AME Church had a dining set up with...
Mitchell County woman arrested on arson, insurance fraud charges [The Albany Herald, Ga.]
On Oct. 6 , the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal's Office. "Agents from our Fire Investigations Unit determined the fire was intentionally set following the discovery of multiple points of fire origin inside the bedroom and kitchen of the residential structure," King said in a news release.
No one injured after 2 Cordele siblings exchanged gunfire in a McDonald’s parking lot
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has received an update on the case of two siblings being arrested after a Saturday altercation led to a shooting. Police responded to the area of Greer Street and 16th Avenue Saturday afternoon after a shooting. Quendarius Robinson, 28, of Macon, was arrested on multiple...
16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The shooting happened on Sims Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.
36th annual Victorian Christmas set for December 8,9 in Thomasville
Decorated storefronts, twinkling lights, and beautiful Christmas displays make Thomasville the perfect holiday destination. Make plans to join us for the 36th Annual Victorian Christmas on December 8th and 9th in Downtown Thomasville. Guests can turn back time and experience the holiday spirit of the Victorian era during this cherished Thomasville tradition.
GrandVille make triumph holiday return home
ALBANY — Take that, Thomas Wolfe. It was the prolific writer who passed off the “You can’t go home again” theory as fact in his 1940 novel of the same name.
DA: Convicted Dougherty Co. rapist sentenced to life plus 100 years
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man convicted of over 10 rapes in Dougherty County has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office. Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 100 years for rapes spanning over 13 years, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.
Albany's mayor, County Commission chairman make cases for distribution of LOST dollars
ALBANY — As was the case a couple of months ago, the lines are drawn between the city of Albany and Dougherty County on the split of sales tax dollars between the two governments. This time it’s the local-option sales tax that is the source of controversy. Eventually, the...
Cook Co. deputy struck during traffic stop
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County deputy suffered injuries after being struck by a car during a traffic stop, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday at approximately 3:54 p.m., a Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75/GA 401 in the area of the 37-mile marker northbound when he was struck by a passing car.
Albany, Leesburg kick off Christmas parades on Saturday as towns big and small line up for holiday tradition
ALBANY — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and a plethora of parades, a surfeit of celebrations and a full calendar of festivals are on tap to spread the season’s spirit in southwest Georgia. Albany’s 32nd annual Celebration of Lights on Saturday will deliver a...
Woman arrested at Valdosta Mall after threatening a store manager
VALDOSTA – A woman was arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store manager and found to have five outstanding arrest warrants. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 1700 Norman Drive, the Valdosta Mall, after a citizen called E911 to report that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the manager inside of the business who asked that officers escort the customer, later identified as Jahniah Seawright, from the store and issue her a criminal trespass warning. As officers began to speak with Seawright, she provided a false name and date of birth. Based off of Seawright’s demeanor officers believed that she was not being honest about her identity, so they began to investigate the information that she had provided.
Valdosta man arrested after violating no-contact order
VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old man violated a no-contact order and was arrested for charges of stalking, robbery, and criminal trespass. Arrested: Melchizedek Harris, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 30, 2022, a victim called E911 to report that Melchizedek Harris, 38-years-of-age, had violated a...
