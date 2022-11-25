Read full article on original website
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on U.S. Life/Annuity Industry
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining a stable market segment outlook on the U.S. life/annuity insurance industry for 2023, citing factors that include favorable earnings, strong liquidity profiles and strong levels of risk-adjusted capitalization among carriers. In its new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook:. U.S. Life/Annuity,”...
Toyota Insurance Spain Selects Sapiens for Total Core Digital Transformation
PRNewswire/ -- , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced they signed an agreement with Toyota Insurance Management Spain (Toyota Seguros) with the aim of transforming and modernizing its business. As such,. Toyota's. insurer will be implementing Sapiens DianaSuite to manage...
Tata AIA Life associates with Medix to offer specialised 'Critical illness' related services to its consumers
PRNewswire/ -- Tata AIA Life Insurance. fastest-growing life insurance companies, has tied-up with Medix, a global company in medical management solutions with a team of 300 in-house physicians, and a global quality accredited network of over 4,500 world-leading and independent medical specialists. The engagement will offer TATA AIA's consumers access to a local and global network of accredited medical specialists to manage their medical journey related to serious illnesses. This service is complementary for policyholders who have purchased eligible life insurance products across term, savings, and pension plans, the list of which shall be published by insurer on its website from time to time.
Hebei University of Technology Researchers Advance Knowledge in Risk Management (Optimal Investment Strategy for DC Pension Schemes under Partial Information): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Current study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We consider a defined-contribution (DC)-pension-fund-management problem under partial information.”. Financial supporters for this research include. Natural Science Foundation. of. Tianjin. ;. Natural Science Foundation of Hebei Province. ;...
Westland Insurance launches digital platform Westland Express
SURREY, BC /Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo,. , one of Canada’s fastest growing independent insurance brokers, today announced the launch of its digital platform,. Westland Express Insurance Services Limited. . Westland Express brings together two of Canada’s leading digital insurance brokerages – ZipSure Insurance Brokers...
Lexasure Offers Health Insurance Providers a Comprehensive Customer Portal with Vivacity
SINGAPORE , Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Half of the world's population is expected to live in developing. by 2025 amid an increasingly aging demographic. Against this backdrop,. , a leading insurtech provider in. Southeast Asia. , has launched Vivacity, a comprehensive mobile app designed to promote healthy lifestyles and...
Openly Modernizes Homeowners Insurance with Growth Strategy Driven by Verisk Data
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Openly, a growing provider of homeowners insurance, is delivering a modern, simplified customer experience powered by advanced technology and data from. (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider. With Verisk’s. LightSpeed. ® for Homeowners platform, Openly is amplifying...
FinTech Investment, Innovation, Ideology and Technology 2022: Increasing Investment Prospectus by Fintech Companies Fuels Significant Growth
The fintech sector includes providers and users of software and services in various subsectors, including retail banking, lending, payments, wealth management, insurance, regulatory compliance and data analytics. This diversity makes it difficult to estimate fintech's overall global value in a way that makes sense, due to the problem of finding an overall common denominator.
Pinpoint Predictive Joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pinpoint Predictive, which provides Property and Casualty insurers with a top-of-funnel, deep-learning-powered loss predictions and risk scores, announced that the company has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program. This is an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage them.
AMS Management Group to Acquire Insurtech Platform Adaptrack
(amsmanagementgroup.com) announced today the acquisition of Adaptrack (adaptrack.com), an AI-powered behavioral nudge insurtech platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition enables. AMS Management Group. and its insurance offerings through. Applied Medico-Legal Solutions Risk Retention Group, Inc. (AMS RRG) (amsrrg.com) to continue to evolve its industry leading physician...
UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION Receives Notification From Nasdaq Related To Delayed quarterly Report on Form 10-Q – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION Receives Notification From Nasdaq Related To Delayed quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (NASDAQ: UNAM) ("Unico" or the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the. Securities and Exchange Commission. (the " SEC. ") announcing the Company's receipt...
Charles Taylor Acquires Ohio-based Third-Party Administrator, the Matrix Companies
WILTON, Conn. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of claims solutions to. ) and global insurance markets, announced today it has acquired The Matrix Companies (Matrix), a third-party administrator (TPA) and risk management specialist. Founded in 2000, Matrix has established itself as a leading provider of workers’ compensation claims management...
Competitors chip away at Tesla's U.S. electric vehicle share
DETROIT — (AP) — New electric vehicle models from multiple automakers are starting to chip away at Tesla's dominance of the U.S. EV market, according to national vehicle registration data. But numbers collected by S&P Global Mobility show that Tesla still controlled about 65% of the growing electric...
ACCORDING TO OPINIUM INSURERS INFLATE TRAVEL COVER COSTS BY $460 FOR DISABLED PEOPLE
New research from the Valuable 500 reveals that disabled travellers are paying. more than non-disabled travellers for travel insurance. Findings also reveal that a fifth of disabled travellers felt unsafe whilst travelling. LONDON. ,. Nov. 27, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- New research shows that disabled tourists are paying. $460. more than...
Transamerica Appoints Todd Buchanan President of World Financial Group and Head of Transamerica Financial Advisors
Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces today that. (WFG), Senior Vice President at Transamerica, and head of. Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. , President of Transamerica's Individual Solutions division. leads WFG's vast team of nearly 60,000 independent insurance agents and oversees TFA's experienced team of financial advisors to accelerate...
