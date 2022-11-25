ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Severe threat increases Tuesday for parts of central Mississippi

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely for parts of the southeast Tuesday into early Wednesday, including the magnolia state. Moisture, wind shear and other components needed for severe weather to occur will gradually evolve starting early tomorrow morning and increasing by the afternoon. Everyone will have a chance to see...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend

The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theclintoncourier.net

5 Benefits of Sending Your Child to a Private School in Mississippi

School is an important part of life for everyone, and this is why choosing the best school for your child is a crucial part of parenting. If you live in Mississippi and would like to know if it’s a good idea to send your child to a private school, read on. You’ll see five benefits of doing this and can proceed to do so knowing exactly what you’re likely to get out of it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Mississippi’s Brain Drain

Freshman Public Policy Leadership students sit in rolling chairs wiping their crusted eyes as they nervously await their first college class. Speedily walking into class, Dr. Jody Holland starts their day, and the rest of their four years, with a simple line: Welcome to college. Holland is a Public Policy...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Where to buy real Christmas trees in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holiday season is in full swing, and you don’t have to look far for a real Christmas tree. Fortunately for Mississippians, the state is home to dozens of Christmas tree farms. Why choose a genuine Christmas tree over an artificial one? First and foremost, buying a real tree from a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 25-27

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 25-27) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Holiday Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson Readers can expect a marketplace, spelling bee, poetry contest and more. Crusin’ on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast

Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat

JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Waste company to Mississippi residents: Trash dumpsters not meant to be used as shelters

As weather conditions become colder, Waste Management reminds the community that waste containers should not be used as shelter. “Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather. However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk,” said Tony Franco, area safety manager.
