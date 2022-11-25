Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
Mississippi furniture company lays off 2,700 with late night email days before Thanksgiving
A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, lost their jobs the Monday before Thanksgiving, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. United Furniture Industries sent...
Mississippi accepting submissions for next car tag design
MISSISSIPPI — You can help design Mississippi’s new car tag. Governor Tate Reeves announced that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened Nov. 1. Proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the...
WAPT
Severe threat increases Tuesday for parts of central Mississippi
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely for parts of the southeast Tuesday into early Wednesday, including the magnolia state. Moisture, wind shear and other components needed for severe weather to occur will gradually evolve starting early tomorrow morning and increasing by the afternoon. Everyone will have a chance to see...
desotocountynews.com
Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend
The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
theclintoncourier.net
5 Benefits of Sending Your Child to a Private School in Mississippi
School is an important part of life for everyone, and this is why choosing the best school for your child is a crucial part of parenting. If you live in Mississippi and would like to know if it’s a good idea to send your child to a private school, read on. You’ll see five benefits of doing this and can proceed to do so knowing exactly what you’re likely to get out of it.
hottytoddy.com
Mississippi’s Brain Drain
Freshman Public Policy Leadership students sit in rolling chairs wiping their crusted eyes as they nervously await their first college class. Speedily walking into class, Dr. Jody Holland starts their day, and the rest of their four years, with a simple line: Welcome to college. Holland is a Public Policy...
Mississippi hospital grades fall in newest safety analysis
(The Center Square) – Mississippi dropped four places in a new report that details hospital safety. In the latest fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked 22nd in the nation in hospital safety. In the spring report, Mississippi ranked 18th, when 35% of hospitals earned top scores.
Where to buy real Christmas trees in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holiday season is in full swing, and you don’t have to look far for a real Christmas tree. Fortunately for Mississippians, the state is home to dozens of Christmas tree farms. Why choose a genuine Christmas tree over an artificial one? First and foremost, buying a real tree from a […]
Yahoo says Mississippi Christmas display that opens today is one of nation’s Top 10
When it comes to Christmas light displays, one Mississippi city’s display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations ranks among the best in the nation, according to Yahoo.com. Last week, Yahoo released its list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Christmas light displays and Gulfport’s annual Harbor Lights Winter...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 25-27
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 25-27) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Holiday Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson Readers can expect a marketplace, spelling bee, poetry contest and more. Crusin’ on […]
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
WAPT
Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
Authorities issue alert for woman missing in south Mississippi
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has issued and alert for a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall, weighing around...
Class action lawsuit claims Mississippi furniture company violated federal law when it laid off thousands
A class action lawsuit claims that the Mississippi furniture company that laid off thousands of employees before Thanksgiving violated federal law when it ended their employment without giving adequate notice. Lawyers for Toria Neal filed the suit last week in federal court in the Northern District of Mississippi, where United...
WDAM-TV
46,000 Mississippi veterans living paycheck-to-paycheck, according to ‘ALICE’ report
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - United for Alice released their recent ALICE report, stating nearly a third of Mississippi veterans are “ALICE.”. ALICE is defined as asset-limited, income constrained and employed, which is above the federal poverty line but still living paycheck to paycheck based on necessary wages in their state.
Laid off employee of Mississippi furniture plant accused of stealing furniture, company truck
One day after United Furniture laid off all of its workforce, one of its former employees has been arrested after he reportedly stole furniture and a company truck. Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department report that Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and has been charged with grand larceny.
Waste company to Mississippi residents: Trash dumpsters not meant to be used as shelters
As weather conditions become colder, Waste Management reminds the community that waste containers should not be used as shelter. “Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather. However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk,” said Tony Franco, area safety manager.
Mississippi Highway Patrol investigating after 25-year-old man dies in crash
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi man Friday afternoon. The incident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Highway 49 Friday. Phillip Skipper, 25, of Brandon, was killed in the one-vehicle wreck. Officials say Skipper was driving south on Highway 49 in a 2004 Chevrolet...
Comments / 0