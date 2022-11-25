Read full article on original website
A New Documentary Claims the Word ‘Homosexual’ in the Bible is a Recent Mistranslation.
1946 Movie Title(marketing photo - public license) Ask any Christian – the Apostle Paul clearly wrote that ‘homosexuals’ would not enter the kingdom of heaven in 1 Corinthians 6:9.
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
Researchers suggest that Jesus was not born in December
Although the 25th of December is celebrated all around the world as Christmas Day, some researchers beg to differ when it comes to the date of Jesus's birth. They do not believe that Jesus was born in December. They say that the Roman Catholic Church chose to celebrate Christmas on the 25th of December only for the sake of convenience, without giving importance to the accuracy of the date.
Researchers may have created Biblically accurate images of angels and they are interesting
In modern media, angels are depicted as almost human with wings in their back, but what if that wasn’t the case. Since the dawn of Christianity, humans have done their best to depict and visualize what angles may have looked like. However, recent technology has allowed researchers to create models that depict angels in a more realistic light.
Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English
Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
Opinion: The “Woke” Christian Agenda Is Destroying the United States of America
I recently ran into a priest at the local coffee house. I was there with my daughter. He took a moment to tell me that it was important for me to bring her to church. “Well, you should bring her because everyone is a sinner and they need spiritual guidance,” he said.
Opinion: Christians Should Recognize The Fact That Jesus Was "Woke"
I’ve been hearing the word “woke” a lot these days. They use the word “woke” as a bad thing. The problem is, that nobody seems to know what it means. When I say things like that, the response is usually a snort and a laugh.
Opinion: We Have to Stop White Christians from Establishing a "Morality Police"
There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.
Asking Your Guardian Angel
When it comes to matters of faith, some people feel more comfortable asking their guardian angel for guidance than talking to a religious leader or close friends or family. If you're one of those people, this article is for you.
teenink.com
Why is Christianity so hated?
A question arose when I happened upon a nice little video called "What made you turn on religion?" (or something of the sort) This made me wonder why Christianity is so hated in internet culture. There are definitely a lot of possible answers. There could be the fact that there is just a general trend towards giving up the things of yesteryear and embracing new modern traditions. There could be the fact that the people hating the most popular religion in the world are more vocal about it than people who don't. There could also be the fact that Christianity as a whole is becoming less and less about God and more and more about living the stereotypical archetype of being a Christian.
An ancient version of the Bible described God as a villain
The New Testament as we know it today became the standardized canon in the late 4th century. Several other people attempted to make the canon before the 4th century. One of the first people who attempted to make a New Testament canon was a theologian named Marcion of Sinope.
People who died in worse ways compared to Jesus in the Bible
The Bible is a religious book filled with a lot of short stories that try to give a message to the readers through those stories. Since there are a lot of stories in the Bible, there exist a lot of characters as well. Some argue that the characters in the Bible existed in real life, while some say that they are merely fictional characters that existed only in biblical stories.
I never realized how much my religion denounced building wealth until I tripled my income and was racked with guilt
Raised by staunch Catholic parents, I didn't have many thoughts about money. I thought it was a necessary evil, but I've had to change my approach.
Non-theistic Christianity: How One Can Be A Christian and an Atheist
Roughly one-in-five self-described atheists (18%) say they do believe in some kind of higher power. How is it possible for someone to believe in a higher power and be an atheist? Well, what people seem to forget is that atheism means you do not believe in a personal God - "a deity who can be related to or thought of as a person, through an anthropomorphized persona, rather than an impersonal, and faceless, force of nature—an example of a personal god is the Abrahamic God of Judaism". Basically, western theology in general defines a 'God' as a personal God who believes there is a physical supreme being that is personified and talks to people directly, which is what theists believe. An atheist simply rejects that, which is why non-theistic/atheistic religions actually exist such as certain versions of Hinduism, Buddhism, and even some forms of Christianity. For example, you have Paul van Buren who rejected the idea of the Christian God being a personal God after reading some text from the Bible that was previously considered non-canon:
The Jewish Press
The Filthy Priests Of Debauchery
Our haftara uses the difference between Yaakov and Esav as a point of departure but it soon gets down to the business of what is the bulk of the navi Malachi’s message to Israel. Malachi is the last of the biblical prophets. In his time, during the second Beit HaMikdash, the priesthood is already being sold to the highest bidder, and the spiritual and moral stature of the kohanim is compromised. In the struggle between Yaakov and Esav, it almost seems as if Esav has prevailed because far too often it is his ethics and values that guide the ritual service of Hashem.
Paul van Buren and Unique Interpretations of Religions Like Christianity
Earlier, I wrote an article about nontheistic Christianity - a version of Christianity where people reject the idea of God as a personal God and see him as an impersonal force - but I forgot to write about the man who helped to produce this unique interpretation of Christianity - Paul van Buren. Paul was a Christian theologian and author who was born in Norfolk, Virginia back in 1924. During World War II, Paul served in the United States Coast Guard, and after his service, he went to Harvard University. Eventually, the man attended the Episcopal Theological School and got a bachelor's degree in sacred theology in 1951. After all of that, he received a Th.D. (a doctorate in theology) in 1957 from the University of Bael in Switzerland while studying under Calvinist theologian Karl Barth.
Voices of Faith: Islam and Poetry
“Have you ever seen a seed fall to the earth and not rise with new life?. Why should you doubt the rise of a seed named humanity?”. My life has been painted by the rich and diverse experiences I have gained by being surrounded by Arab and South Asian cultures at home and in the Muslim community, as well as constant exposure to American culture and the English language. My taste for language developed at a young age, but very little was in the languages of my religious and cultural background, Arabic and Urdu. My quest to explore my ethnoreligious background has led me to art, especially poetry.
newbooksnetwork.com
Heathen: Religion and Race in American History
In Heathen: Religion and Race in American History (Harvard University Press, 2022), Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the “heathen” has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses—discourses, specifically, of race. Race continues to operate as a heathen inheritance in the United States, animating Americans’ sense of being a world apart from an undifferentiated mass of needy, suffering peoples. Heathen thus reveals a key source of American exceptionalism and a prism through which Americans have defined themselves as a progressive and humanitarian nation even as supposed heathens have drawn on the same to counter this national myth.
The Jewish Press
Jewish Pride In Difficult Times
An exciting find I found this week tells of one individual’s response to the Nazis’ attempt to shame and isolate the Jews by forcing them to wear the Jewish star on their clothing. The book is titled Juda, being an illustrated book by the famed artist Ephraim Moses...
