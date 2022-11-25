ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sacramento

Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?

This season, holiday sales are expected to hit at least $942 billion dollars, which is a 6% increase from last year, according to the National Retail Federation. But with online shopping and earlier sales, does Black Friday still hold the same power in holiday shopping as it has in the past?Kristen Gall, the president of the cash-back app Rakuten Rewards, says Black Friday "is not dead" but instead that "it's just changing a lot.""A lot fewer of us are willing to go to the stores on Black Friday and battle people and use our elbows," Gall said. The National Retail Federation...
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
msn.com

US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black Friday

(Bloomberg) -- US retailers discounted heavily on Black Friday to clear out bloated inventories but customers responded with only modest traffic, leaving profitability in doubt for many chains. Most Read from Bloomberg. Crowds were thin in the late morning at Connecticut’s Stamford Town Center mall, with few shoppers at Kay...
TEXAS STATE
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
NBC News

Where shoppers may see the biggest discounts on Black Friday—and where they won’t

It’s a rare sight these days: price cuts. While the pace of price hikes across the economy is starting to slow down, inflation was still running at 7.7% last month — a level not seen in around four decades. So this holiday season, retailers are using deep discounts to entice Americans to shop in stores and online. Clothing, shoes, toys and electronics are among the items already hitting sales racks heading into Black Friday.
PYMNTS

A Month of Black Friday Sales Has Crushed the Urgency to Buy

Six weeks after Amazon’s Early Access Sale and three weeks into Walmart’s month of Deals for Days events, and Black Friday — the mother of all holiday shopping occasions — has arrived. But rather than opening to her usual standing ovation, Black Friday takes the stage...
CBS Sacramento

Shoppers expected to spend more at small businesses this holiday season

The National Retail Federation estimates a record 166 million people will shop from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Don Queen, who owns the store Classic Toys in Los Angeles, California, is gearing up for the holiday rush by stocking up his shelves with toys from the past. "It looks more prosperous than last year," Queen said. A recent survey shows 63% of small retailers expect to see higher profits this holiday season, according to technology firm Capterra. It is estimated that more gift buyers are likely to shop on Small Business Saturday than Black Friday this year, according to Bankrate. The annual event dedicated to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Black Friday 2022: Shop The Biggest Sales of The Year Happening Now for Holiday Savings

Black Friday is officially here and today marks arguably the biggest shopping event of the year. With plenty of opportunities to score deep discounts on holiday gifts, home upgrades, tech, and more, we've got you covered with all the best deals available. If you're looking to do some holiday shopping, numerous retailers have Black Friday sales right now featuring unbelievable markdowns.

