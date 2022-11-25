ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit

Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
Washington Examiner

China must pay into the post-COP27 climate fund

The recent COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt ended with an agreement in which wealthier countries, including the United States, would pay into a "loss and damage" fund to support less wealthy nations that are being battered by the effects of climate change. Notably, however, the world’s second-largest economy, China, has been able to avoid having to pay into the fund. That's a problem because China is the world’s biggest polluter.
Axios

The U.S. and China hold the world's climate future in their hands

The resumption of U.S.-China climate talks at the recent COP27 summit is a positive sign for global cooperation on climate change, but it's not clear how both sides will now follow through at home to meet their climate commitments. Why it matters: The global community will not be able to...
Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
The Independent

‘Adapt or starve’: Sabrina Dhowre Elba on why she and husband Idris are speaking up for smallholder farmers

Sabrina Dhowre Elba admits that it probably seems “quite random” that she and her husband, the actor Idris Elba, have ended up championing the cause of rural, smallholder farmers. But she has her mother to thank for that.“My mom grew up in a pastoral, rural community in Somalia,” the Canadian actress and model, who was appointed a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador in 2020, told The Independent. “She always stressed the importance of giving back to Africa in some way, and what rural land and agriculture mean to rural people. She actually introduced us to IFAD.”IFAD – the International...
BBC

Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
Phys.org

Twin crises: experts say nature and climate can't be siloed

Experts and activists were hoping UN climate talks would end last week with a prominent mention of biodiversity in the final text. They walked away disappointed. Some say delegates at the COP27 summit missed a key opportunity to acknowledge the connection between the twin climate and nature crises, which many believe have been treated separately for too long.
TheConversationAU

China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea

The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...

