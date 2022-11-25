Read full article on original website
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit
Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
Washington Examiner
China must pay into the post-COP27 climate fund
The recent COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt ended with an agreement in which wealthier countries, including the United States, would pay into a "loss and damage" fund to support less wealthy nations that are being battered by the effects of climate change. Notably, however, the world’s second-largest economy, China, has been able to avoid having to pay into the fund. That's a problem because China is the world’s biggest polluter.
Rowan Williams urges wealthy to stump up cash for climate fund
Former archbishop of Canterbury says richest nations and individuals must take lead on ‘loss and damage’
The U.S. and China hold the world's climate future in their hands
The resumption of U.S.-China climate talks at the recent COP27 summit is a positive sign for global cooperation on climate change, but it's not clear how both sides will now follow through at home to meet their climate commitments. Why it matters: The global community will not be able to...
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
China is preparing for war, not saving the planet
President Joe Biden met with Xi Jinping and focused on climate change, but China has been preparing for war amid a green energy push.
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
International Business Times
While France Seeks To Replace Russia As India's Key Defense Partner, French Industry Struggles: Report
While the war in Ukraine exposes the quality of Russian weapons and raises questions on Moscow's ability to meet defense production and supply demands due to Western sanctions, France is seeking to grab the opportunity to become India's prime arms supplier. As French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu heads to India...
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
‘Adapt or starve’: Sabrina Dhowre Elba on why she and husband Idris are speaking up for smallholder farmers
Sabrina Dhowre Elba admits that it probably seems “quite random” that she and her husband, the actor Idris Elba, have ended up championing the cause of rural, smallholder farmers. But she has her mother to thank for that.“My mom grew up in a pastoral, rural community in Somalia,” the Canadian actress and model, who was appointed a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador in 2020, told The Independent. “She always stressed the importance of giving back to Africa in some way, and what rural land and agriculture mean to rural people. She actually introduced us to IFAD.”IFAD – the International...
China Factories Flooding Into the Americas | Opinion
As a result of COVID and other reasons, China's export-oriented factories in recent months have been operating well below capacity.
BBC
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
Macron accuses Australia of joining ‘nuclear confrontation’ against China
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Indo-Pacific leaders against a strict alignment with the United States in “confrontation” with China, while airing his grievance over Australia’s decision last year to purchase American nuclear submarines rather than French boats.
Phys.org
Twin crises: experts say nature and climate can't be siloed
Experts and activists were hoping UN climate talks would end last week with a prominent mention of biodiversity in the final text. They walked away disappointed. Some say delegates at the COP27 summit missed a key opportunity to acknowledge the connection between the twin climate and nature crises, which many believe have been treated separately for too long.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea
The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...
European officials say US profiting from Ukraine war, call Inflation Reduction Act 'very worrying'
Top European officials expressed frustration and outrage toward President Joe Biden's green energy policies amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The EU wants to cap Russian oil around $65 a barrel, but Ukraine President Zelenskyy is pushing for it to be as low as $30
"We would like the sanctions to be very effective in this fight, so that the limit is at the level of $30-$40, so Russia feels them," Zelenskyy said.
