Road Dogg Talks About Issues WWE Faces Booking John Cena As Part-Time Superstar
What is it like booking for John Cena in WWE since he began making his Hollywood career a bigger priority a few years ago?. Road Dogg Brian James knows. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former member of D-Generation X and the New Age Outlaws who has worked behind-the-scenes in the company as a producer spoke about this topic on the latest installment of his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
Road Dogg On How The DX Invasion Of WCW Started The Wave Of WWE Winning The Ratings War
WWE producer and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg spoke with Military News on topics such as how the DX invasion angle of WCW during the Attitude Era was a cool opportunity for the group and how it started the wave of WWE winning the ratings war. Road Dogg said:. “It...
Various News: Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW), Latest WWE Playlist (Video)
-- The latest edition of Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out a fresh recording of the show below, featuring current Ring Of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho:. -- In other new from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Monday Night Raw...
Cody Rhodes Honors Father Dusty Rhodes After War Games Matches At WWE Survivor Series 2022
"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes paid tribute to his late father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes over the weekend. After the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view on Saturday evening, the pro wrestling star surfaced on social media on Sunday with a statement in honor of his father, who created the WarGames match concept that was featured at the annual WWE "big four" pay-per-view event.
Finn Balor Says Rhea Ripley Has "It" Factor, Talks About Dominik Doing Well In His Role
Finn Balor spoke with the folks from BT Sport prior to the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view on Saturday night for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about Dominik fitting into his role seamlessly, as well as how Rhea Ripley has the "it" factor as a performer.
Road Dogg Brian James Reflects On Triple H Pitching WarGames For WWE Survivor Series Years Ago
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has always been a fan of the WarGames match concept. Road Dogg Brian James knows this well. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former D-Generation X and New Age Outlaws member who has worked behind-the-scenes in WWE for years, reflected on Levesque originally pitching the WarGames gimmick match for WWE Survivor Series years ago on his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Banning Kevin Nash From Doing Particular Spot In WWE Matches
Shawn Michaels wasn't a fan of Kevin Nash doing leapfrogs in his matches during his original run in WWE in the 1990s. During a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on he and Scott Hall banning "Big Daddy Cool" Diesel from doing leapfrogs in matches because of their feeling that the biggest Superstar in the company shouldn't be going out of his way to avoid contact from an opponent.
Kurt Angle Reveals Two Of His Top Dream Match Opponents
If Kurt Angle could share a ring with anyone, who would it be?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend answered this question during the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where the pro...
Matt Hardy Talks His Match Against Jeff Jarrett At WrestleCade 2015
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as his match against fellow AEW Star Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCade 2015 and how Reby Hardy was pissed when he got busted open from Jeff Jarrett's guitar shot.
Booker T Says Former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Is Past His Prime
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis wasted his time in the NWA trying to bring back a brand that is a relic of what professional wrestling was back then and that is impossible. Booker T also spoke about how Nick Aldis is past his prime.
Mick Foley On How Everyone In The WWE Was Wrong About What Stone Cold Would Become
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how everyone in the WWE was wrong about what fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold would become and how even the merchandising department said the office doesn't see a potential in Austin.
Jim Cornette Talks Possible Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match At WWE WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as the possibility of a massive showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39 and how the company could book the match to go either way.
Singles Match Added To 12/1 Impact Wrestling
Moose is on a collision course with Bhupinder Gujjar. During Thursday's episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, former Impact World Champion Moose will go one on one with "one of the the brightest blue chip athletes" in Impact Wrestling:. The following matches will also be on Thursday's card:. * Mickie...
Toni Storm Talks Her Experience In WWE NXT UK
Top AEW Star Toni Storm spoke with The Ringer on a number of topics such as how her time in WWE's NXT UK was something special and how the experience she gained from the coaches she was able to work with in the WWE NXT UK Performance Center was unbelievable.
Ric Flair Reveals Multiple Wrestling Legends, Celebrities Set To Appear In His New Documentary
Who will be in the new highly-anticipated Peacock documentary on pro wrestling icon Ric Flair?. "The Nature Boy" answered this question when talking about the new special on the latest episode of his official podcast, "To Be The Man," naming "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as just some of the wrestling legends set to appear in the film.
Paul Heyman Talks About Sami Zayn Bringing Dynamic No One Expected To The Bloodline
Sami Zayn added a special dynamic to The Bloodline. The WWE performer spoke at the post-Survivor Series 2022 press conference on Saturday evening about the impact that Sami Zayn has had on The Bloodline. Featured below are some of the highlights from the post press conference where Heyman touches on...
Rohit Raju Talks About His Love For Performing In Front Of Wrestling Fans
Rohit Raju recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former IMPACT X-Division Champion spoke about his love for performing in the ring and at the commentary desk. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
Tony Schiavone Says Eddie Kingston Is One Of His Favorite Guys To Work With
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he would rather do a live interview than a pre-taped one because it makes the wrestlers more on point. Tony Schiavone said:. “I don’t mind...
Chris Adonis On Cursing In AEW: "A Bit Much IMO"
Two-Time NWA National Champion Chris Adonis thinks there is. In a post on Twitter, Adonis critiqued AEW's weekly television programs:
Matt Hardy On Whether The Rock Had The "It Factor" When He Made His Debut In The WWE
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how nobody knew Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would become a mega star when he made his debut as Rocky Maivia in the WWE, but he knew The Rock was always gifted and always special and now he is literally the biggest star in the world.
